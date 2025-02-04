The timing couldn't be worse to be a veteran running back on the move in the NFL.

Yes, demand for quality at the position might be at its highest point in at least a decade after Saquon Barkley helped the Eagles rumble into the Super Bowl and backs like Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Joe Mixon, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Kyren Williams helped their teams make the playoffs.

But the emphasis is on quality. And the free-agent running backs don't have the same kind of allure as the 2025 NFL draft running back prospects have.

Boise State's Ashton Jeanty was a Heisman finalist. North Carolina's Omarion Hampton has back-to-back 1,500-yard, 15-touchdown seasons. Ohio State had a pair of tremendous young backs in Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, each of whom ran for over 1,000 yards and at least 10 touchdowns. Kaleb Johnson was a force at Iowa, scoring 21 times.

That's the top of a loaded class of running backs who will undoubtedly displace a number of veterans -- and potentially be responsible for more shared backfields as teams opt for younger, fresher, low-cost backs to supplement their run games.

There's a very good chance that none of the running backs you're about to read about will be top-50 picks on Draft Day come August.

Not only will I include the top free agents, but also those who are potential cap casualties as teams optimize their salary cap space. Bottom line: These are the players who could be on new teams in 2025.

Aaron Jones MIN • RB • #33 Att 255 Yds 1138 TD 5 FL 3 View Profile

Jones turned 30 during this past season but still looked good. Here's a fun fact: Jones averaged 4.5 yards per rush during the season, which is a good number, but also the lowest of his career. Did he show enough where a team could opt to squeeze another 300-touch year out of him like the Vikings just did? Probably so. His receiving profile (at least three receptions per year in five of his last six seasons) will also keep him employed and in the mid-range sights of Fantasy managers.

Najee Harris PIT • RB • #22 Att 263 Yds 1043 TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

With over 1,000 rushing yards in each of four seasons, but never more than 1,200 as a rookie, Harris will make his foray into free agency for the first time at 27 years old. Maybe some teams will love his durability and acknowledge his versatility, but it probably won't lead to a role as good as the one he had in Pittsburgh, nor will it lead to a monster contract. Harris' best days as far as Fantasy goes are likely behind him.

J.K. Dobbins LAC • RB • #27 Att 195 Yds 905 TD 9 FL 0 View Profile

Did Dobbins prove to the rest of the league that he can handle the rigors of an NFL season a year after recovering from a torn Achilles? If a team answers yes to that, they'll probably consider signing Dobbins to a short-term deal. But said team would also have to overlook Dobbins' December knee sprain as well as his rushing inefficiency for the bulk of the season. We're all rooting for Dobbins to regain his form, and it's great that he'll have a much more normal offseason this year than last, but he's destined for a part-time role that Fantasy managers won't line up to invest in.

Javonte Williams: An interesting case, Williams might draw suitors if only for his age (25) and versatility (career-high 52 receptions last season). However, that would mean overlooking his poor 3.6-yard rushing average ever since he tore his ACL in 2022. Could he rebound, or might he be pegged for a passing downs role, or is he a stop-gap veteran who loses work to a rookie by November? It's all on the table.

Rico Dowdle: Dowdle's third year was his best year by far, but he'll be 27 years old before training camp. It feels unlikely a team will hand him their rushing job knowing he's older and without a significant track record. Expect him to be part of a group effort.

Nick Chubb: The broken foot Chubb suffered at the end of the 2024 season isn't that big of a hurdle. Bones can heal. The larger issue is whether or not he can return to his pre-2024 form because he did not look like an All-Pro running back in his eight games of work this past season. If the Browns don't think he can do it then they won't re-sign him, and considering he'll turn 30 in December, no team will give up much to acquire his services. He seems headed toward a part-time role.

Austin Ekeler: The Commanders can save nearly $4 million in cap space by letting Ekeler go. Truth be told, that's not such a big deal, especially since Washington already has $70 million plus in cap space available. Ekeler wasn't bad at all last season and proved he can still generate yards as both a rusher (4.8 yards per carry) and receiver (10.5 yards per grab). Maybe he stays in D.C.

Restricted free-agent RBs who could be on the move: Jaylen Warren, Jordan Mason, Craig Reynolds

Other RBs who could be on the move: Ty Johnson, Kenneth Gainwell, Kareem Hunt, Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah, Khalil Herbert, Cam Akers, Elijah Mitchell

