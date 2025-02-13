Everyone knows it's a quarterback-driven league. And everyone knows there's a shortage of good quarterbacks.

There is no shortage of good receivers, however. And this offseason there should be some shakeups that send quality receivers to new teams.

Much of that movement will happen before the NFL Draft, where as many as four rookies will highlight what is a solid-but-not-spectacular class.

We'll learn a lot about how many quarterbacks need a good receiver in order to reach their potential. That includes multiple throwers from last year's group.

Last thing: Entering the offseason, seven teams have at least $50 million in salary cap space and another eight have at least $35 million in salary cap space. At least three more should jump into that range after they cut some players. That means more than half the league will have plenty of money to spend including wide receiver-starved squads like the Patriots, Raiders, Titans, and Steelers. There will be fierce competition for wideouts, maybe to the point where one or two become top-five paid players at the position on a per-year basis (Justin Jefferson averages $35 million per year as the top-paid WR in the league; Tyreek Hill is tied with Brandon Aiyuk for fifth at $30 million).

Not only will I include the top free agents, but also those who are potential cap casualties as teams optimize their salary cap space. Bottom line: These are the players who could be on new teams in 2025.

Tee Higgins CIN • WR • #5 TAR 109 REC 73 REC YDs 911 REC TD 10 FL 1 View Profile

Higgins caught a career-best 10 touchdowns in 12 games and nearly notched a career-high in yards per game while actually setting a personal-best 6.1 catches per game. Any team in need of a wide receiver would love to have Higgins -- if he's even available. Signs point to Higgins landing the franchise tag and potentially playing on a one-year deal. Cincy could also try to sign him to a long-term deal, but the expectation is that the Bengals will prioritize keeping Chase (who will be a free agent next offseason) over Higgins.

Davante Adams NYJ • WR • #17 TAR 141 REC 85 REC YDs 1063 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

The Jets' salary-cap savings of $30 million by releasing Adams figures to be too big to ignore, especially if they move on from Aaron Rodgers and need that space for that cap hit. Adams finished with seven touchdowns and 854 yards in 11 games with the Jets, proof that he still has a lot left in the tank even if he's 32. It's pretty clear Adams will be picky with who he catches passes from, but if he makes a connection with a stellar passer long before training camp then he could easily outperform expectations again.

DK Metcalf SEA • WR • #14 TAR 108 REC 66 REC YDs 992 REC TD 5 FL 2 View Profile

Metcalf's numbers faded while Jaxon Smith-Njigba elevated into the top target-getter in Seattle. Injuries are partly to blame but the reality is that Metcalf, 27, may never evolve into the elite receiver Seattle had hoped for. If they designate him a post-June 1 cut then they'd take a cap hit this year of $14 million while also saving $18 million. That would also be the case if he's traded after June 1 (before June 1 the cap hit is larger, though in a trade scenario, Metcalf could restructure his deal). It's an interesting option for the Seahawks, who will have Metcalf playing on the last year of his deal in 2025 if nothing changes.

Chris Godwin: Scheduled to be a free agent, Godwin is working his way back from a dislocated ankle, his second major injury in effectively three years. Assuming the recovery goes as planned -- he told the Bucs' official website in November he's improving -- he'll be a coveted free agent. He'll turn 29 in February and offers an instant upgrade for pretty much every receiving room across the league. Godwin may remain a top-60 pick.

Cooper Kupp: The Rams nearly traded Kupp in-season but their fortunes turned around and Kupp helped them up until the last month or so. They could move on from him with $15 million in salary-cap space savings if designated as a post-June 1 cut, and they could save around the same amount if they do trade him this offseason. Kupp will be 32 years old next season and might be closer to a No. 3 WR than anything else.

Stefon Diggs: The 10-year veteran has an uphill battle of trying to convince teams he can still be an effective starter at age 31 while also recovering from a torn ACL in late October. He's not quite a lock to be ready for the start of the 2025 season and is almost certainly not going to be totally over the issue by training camp. Tack on the reputation that got him removed from two franchises already and he may have to settle for a small prove-it deal. Fantasy managers might be happiest if he stayed in Houston as C.J. Stroud's go-to on third downs.

Other WRs who could be on the move: Amari Cooper, Christian Kirk (cap casualty), Keenan Allen, Marquise Brown, DeAndre Hopkins, Diontae Johnson (again), Tyler Lockett, Rashid Shaheed

