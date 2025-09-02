A Fantasy Football Today newsletter writer and Beyond the Boxscore podcast contributor, Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. Beyond the Box Score is a Fantasy Football Today production that blends film and data deep dives to help better educate Fantasy Football players in their decision-making. If curious about the show, you can find sleepers, breakout, and bust picks from Gibbs and Dan Schneier below:

Sleepers

Breakouts

Busts

Below, Gibbs breaks down his top-233 players overall for Half-PPR scoring formats. Check out his full Half-PPR rankings below!

2025 Half-PPR rankings

Hey, this is Jacob Gibbs speaking in first person now. I want to denote that these rankings may seem a bit loopy relative to what you're used to seeing. These rankings are intended for season-long managed leagues where the goal is to win the league. Accordingly, these rankings place heavy emphasis on upside. This rankings set is a reflection of my best value approximation with upside in mind and are not a representation of each player's median outcome. For example, Jacksonville rookie RB Bhayshul Tuten may not open the season on the active roster. I have him ranked ahead of Christian Kirk, a starting WR who could see a relevant target share early in the season. How can that ranking make any sense?

I'll lean on the words of Herm Edwards. "You play to win the game. You don't play to just play."

If you play to just play, that's fine and cool. Playing Fantasy Football is fun. My primary goal is to win, these rankings reflect that. You do not need to adhere to these rankings as a rigid list from which you always must select the top player. Is that fun? It doesn't sound fun to me, it sounds like work. These rankings hopefully can add some nuance to how you think about the decisions you make when drafting. If you notice a player is significantly higher in my rankings than other rankings sets, the answer is probably that I believe that player offers league-winning potential. That's the genesis of my draft strategy -- identify as many paths to league-winning potential as possible. "Small win" players are still valuable -- if placing a long-term investment into Rashee Rice, Jordan Addison, or Brandon Aiyuk, then it might be especially valuable to identify specific players who can help in the early season. My rankings place heavy emphasis on the late-season when we will be fighting for our Fantasy Football playoff lives. Keep that in mind! And if curious about learning more about my process and the reasoning behind some of these rankings, there is tons of awesome content waiting for you on the Beyond the Box Score channel!