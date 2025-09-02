cowboys-td.jpg
A Fantasy Football Today newsletter writer and Beyond the Boxscore podcast contributor, Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. Beyond the Box Score is a Fantasy Football Today production that blends film and data deep dives to help better educate Fantasy Football players in their decision-making. If curious about the show, you can find sleepers, breakout, and bust picks from Gibbs and Dan Schneier below:

Below, Gibbs breaks down his top-233 players overall for Half-PPR scoring formats. Check out his full Half-PPR rankings below!

2025 Half-PPR rankings

Hey, this is Jacob Gibbs speaking in first person now. I want to denote that these rankings may seem a bit loopy relative to what you're used to seeing. These rankings are intended for season-long managed leagues where the goal is to win the league. Accordingly, these rankings place heavy emphasis on upside. This rankings set is a reflection of my best value approximation with upside in mind and are not a representation of each player's median outcome. For example, Jacksonville rookie RB Bhayshul Tuten may not open the season on the active roster. I have him ranked ahead of Christian Kirk, a starting WR who could see a relevant target share early in the season. How can that ranking make any sense?

I'll lean on the words of Herm Edwards. "You play to win the game. You don't play to just play."

If you play to just play, that's fine and cool. Playing Fantasy Football is fun. My primary goal is to win, these rankings reflect that. You do not need to adhere to these rankings as a rigid list from which you always must select the top player. Is that fun? It doesn't sound fun to me, it sounds like work. These rankings hopefully can add some nuance to how you think about the decisions you make when drafting. If you notice a player is significantly higher in my rankings than other rankings sets, the answer is probably that I believe that player offers league-winning potential. That's the genesis of my draft strategy -- identify as many paths to league-winning potential as possible. "Small win" players are still valuable -- if placing a long-term investment into Rashee Rice, Jordan Addison, or Brandon Aiyuk, then it might be especially valuable to identify specific players who can help in the early season. My rankings place heavy emphasis on the late-season when we will be fighting for our Fantasy Football playoff lives. Keep that in mind! And if curious about learning more about my process and the reasoning behind some of these rankings, there is tons of awesome content waiting for you on the Beyond the Box Score channel!

RankPlayer (Team/Bye)Pos
1Ja'Marr Chase CIN (10)WR
2CeeDee Lamb DAL (10)WR
3Bijan Robinson ATL (5)RB
4Jahmyr Gibbs DET (8)RB
5Saquon Barkley PHI (9)RB
6Christian McCaffrey SF (14)RB
7Nico Collins HOU (6)WR
8Justin Jefferson MIN (6)WR
9Puka Nacua LAR (8)WR
10Drake London ATL (5)WR
11Brian Thomas Jr. JAC (8)WR
12Ashton Jeanty LV (8)RB
13Derrick Henry BAL (7)RB
14Brock Bowers LV (8)TE
15Malik Nabers NYG (14)WR
16Amon-Ra St. Brown DET (8)WR
17Josh Jacobs GB (5)RB
18A.J. Brown PHI (9)WR
19De'Von Achane MIA (12)RB
20Bucky Irving TB (9)RB
21Chase Brown CIN (10)RB
22Jonathan Taylor IND (11)RB
23Trey McBride ARI (8)TE
24Ladd McConkey LAC (12)WR
25Tee Higgins CIN (10)WR
26Lamar Jackson BAL (7)QB
27Josh Allen BUF (7)QB
28George Kittle SF (14)TE
29Jayden Daniels WAS (12)QB
30Jalen Hurts PHI (9)QB
31Omarion Hampton LAC (12)RB
32Kenneth Walker III SEA (8)RB
33RJ Harvey DEN (12)RB
34TreVeyon Henderson NE (14)RB
35George Pickens DAL (10)WR
36Courtland Sutton DEN (12)WR
37Mike Evans TB (9)WR
38Tetairoa McMillan CAR (14)WR
39Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA (8)WR
40Rashee Rice KC (10)WR
41Kyren Williams LAR (8)RB
42James Cook BUF (7)RB
43James Conner ARI (8)RB
44Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI (8)WR
45Travis Hunter JAC (8)WR
46DeVonta Smith PHI (9)WR
47Davante Adams LAR (8)WR
48Tyreek Hill MIA (12)WR
49Garrett Wilson NYJ (9)WR
50Calvin Ridley TEN (10)WR
51Zay Flowers BAL (7)WR
52Breece Hall NYJ (9)RB
53Alvin Kamara NO (11)RB
54DJ Moore CHI (5)WR
55Ricky Pearsall SF (14)WR
56Isiah Pacheco KC (10)RB
57Tony Pollard TEN (10)RB
58Terry McLaurin WAS (12)WR
59Jaylen Waddle MIA (12)WR
60Rome Odunze CHI (5)WR
61Xavier Worthy KC (10)WR
62Chuba Hubbard CAR (14)RB
63Jameson Williams DET (8)WR
64Matthew Golden GB (5)WR
65Chris Olave NO (11)WR
66Emeka Egbuka TB (9)WR
67Joe Burrow CIN (10)QB
68Aaron Jones Sr. MIN (6)RB
69David Montgomery DET (8)RB
70D'Andre Swift CHI (5)RB
71Jerry Jeudy CLE (9)WR
72Patrick Mahomes II KC (10)QB
73Sam LaPorta DET (8)TE
74Jordan Mason MIN (6)RB
75Colston Loveland CHI (5)TE
76DK Metcalf PIT (5)WR
77Jordan Addison MIN (6)WR
78Josh Downs IND (11)WR
79Deebo Samuel Sr. WAS (12)WR
80Jaylen Warren PIT (5)RB
81Bhayshul Tuten JAC (8)RB
82Travis Etienne Jr. JAC (8)RB
83Brock Purdy SF (14)QB
84Bo Nix DEN (12)QB
85Drake Maye NE (14)QB
86Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG (14)RB
87Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS (12)RB
88Kaleb Johnson PIT (5)RB
89Justin Fields NYJ (9)QB
90Stefon Diggs NE (14)WR
91Khalil Shakir BUF (7)WR
92David Njoku CLE (9)TE
93T.J. Hockenson MIN (6)TE
94Tucker Kraft GB (5)TE
95Tyler Warren IND (11)TE
96Zach Charbonnet SEA (8)RB
97Tank Bigsby JAC (8)RB
98Cam Skattebo NYG (14)RB
99Rashid Shaheed NO (11)WR
100Darnell Mooney ATL (5)WR
101Jayden Higgins HOU (6)WR
102Jayden Reed GB (5)WR
103Jauan Jennings SF (14)WR
104Jake Ferguson DAL (10)TE
105Mark Andrews BAL (7)TE
106Travis Kelce KC (10)TE
107Dalton Kincaid BUF (7)TE
108Brenton Strange JAC (8)TE
109Ollie Gordon II MIA (12)RB
110Braelon Allen NYJ (9)RB
111Isaac TeSlaa DET (8)WR
112Rashod Bateman BAL (7)WR
113Brandon Aiyuk SF (14)WR
114Michael Pittman Jr. IND (11)WR
115Dylan Sampson CLE (9)RB
116Jakobi Meyers LV (8)WR
117Cooper Kupp SEA (8)WR
118Chris Godwin TB (9)WR
119Luther Burden III CHI (5)WR
120Baker Mayfield TB (9)QB
121Dak Prescott DAL (10)QB
122Jordan Love GB (5)QB
123Rhamondre Stevenson NE (14)RB
124Trey Benson ARI (8)RB
125Joe Mixon HOU (6)RB
126J.K. Dobbins DEN (12)RB
127Ray Davis BUF (7)RB
128Kyler Murray ARI (8)QB
129J.J. McCarthy MIN (6)QB
130Kyle Williams NE (14)WR
131Jalen Coker CAR (14)WR
132Keon Coleman BUF (7)WR
133Austin Ekeler WAS (12)RB
134Christian Kirk HOU (6)WR
135Jarquez Hunter LAR (8)RB
136Will Shipley PHI (9)RB
137Tahj Brooks CIN (10)RB
138Kyle Monangai CHI (5)RB
139Woody Marks HOU (6)RB
140Keaton Mitchell BAL (7)RB
141Jaydon Blue DAL (10)RB
142Jerome Ford CLE (9)RB
143Javonte Williams DAL (10)RB
144Tyler Allgeier ATL (5)RB
145Brian Robinson Jr. SF (14)RB
146Tory Horton SEA (8)WR
147Justin Herbert LAC (12)QB
148Keenan Allen LAC (12)WR
149Evan Engram DEN (12)TE
150Quinshon Judkins CLE (9)RB
151Tyjae Spears TEN (10)RB
152Tre' Harris LAC (12)WR
153Jaylin Noel HOU (6)WR
154Marvin Mims Jr. DEN (12)WR
155Sean Tucker TB (9)RB
156Brashard Smith KC (10)RB
157Cedric Tillman CLE (9)WR
158Adam Thielen CAR (14)WR
159Hunter Henry NE (14)TE
160Dallas Goedert PHI (9)TE
161Harold Fannin Jr. CLE (9)TE
162Zach Ertz WAS (12)TE
163Caleb Williams CHI (5)QB
164KeAndre Lambert-Smith LAC (12)WR
165Trevor Lawrence JAC (8)QB
166C.J. Stroud HOU (6)QB
167Jared Goff DET (8)QB
168DJ Giddens IND (11)RB
169Blake Corum LAR (8)RB
170Dameon Pierce HOU (6)RB
171Roschon Johnson CHI (5)RB
172Romeo Doubs GB (5)WR
173Darius Slayton NYG (14)WR
174Marquise Brown KC (10)WR
175Tutu Atwell LAR (8)WR
176Chris Rodriguez Jr. WAS (12)RB
177Trevor Etienne CAR (14)RB
178Jalen Royals KC (10)WR
179Tua Tagovailoa MIA (12)QB
180Matthew Stafford LAR (8)QB
181Bryce Young CAR (14)QB
182Michael Penix Jr. ATL (5)QB
183Geno Smith LV (8)QB
184Sam Darnold SEA (8)QB
185Pat Bryant DEN (12)WR
186Isaiah Likely BAL (7)TE
187DeMario Douglas NE (14)WR
188Chig Okonkwo TEN (10)TE
189Mason Taylor NYJ (9)TE
190Joshua Palmer BUF (7)WR
191Terrance Ferguson LAR (8)TE
192Malik Washington MIA (12)WR
193Isaac Guerendo SF (14)RB
194Jaylen Wright MIA (12)RB
195Najee Harris LAC (12)RB
196Phil Mafah DAL (10)RB
197MarShawn Lloyd GB (5)RB
198Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL (5)TE
199Jonnu Smith PIT (5)TE
200Cam Ward TEN (10)QB
201Jalen McMillan TB (9)WR
202Rico Dowdle CAR (14)RB
203Quentin Johnston LAC (12)WR
204Adonai Mitchell IND (11)WR
205Xavier Legette CAR (14)WR
206Jack Bech LV (8)WR
207Elijah Arroyo SEA (8)TE
208Jaxson Dart NYG (14)QB
209Rachaad White TB (9)RB
210DeAndre Hopkins BAL (7)WR
211Kareem Hunt KC (10)RB
212Raheem Mostert LV (8)RB
213Miles Sanders DAL (10)RB
214Kendre Miller NO (11)RB
215Daniel Jones IND (11)QB
216Mike Gesicki CIN (10)TE
217Pat Freiermuth PIT (5)TE
218Theo Johnson NYG (14)TE
219Raheim Sanders LAC (12)RB
220Jordan James SF (14)RB
221Anthony Richardson Sr. IND (11)QB
222Joe Flacco CLE (9)QB
223Isaiah Davis NYJ (9)RB
224Juwan Johnson NO (11)TE
225Ben Sinnott WAS (12)TE
226Oronde Gadsden II LAC (12)TE
227Alec Pierce IND (11)WR
228Dont'e Thornton Jr. LV (8)WR
229Jalen Milroe SEA (8)QB
230Russell Wilson NYG (14)QB
231Spencer Rattler NO (11)QB
232Tyler Shough NO (11)QB
233Roman Wilson PIT (5)WR