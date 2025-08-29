2025 Fantasy Football Half-PPR rankings: Top 233 overall featuring sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jacob Gibbs, whose work can be found in the Fantasy Football Today newsletter, shares his Half-PPR rankings for 2025
A Fantasy Football Today newsletter writer and Beyond the Boxscore podcast contributor, Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. Beyond the Box Score is a Fantasy Football Today production that blends film and data deep dives to help better educate Fantasy Football players in their decision-making. If curious about the show, you can find sleepers, breakout, and bust picks from Gibbs and Dan Schneier below:
Below, Gibbs breaks down his top-233 players overall for Half-PPR scoring formats. Check out his full Half-PPR rankings below!
2025 Half-PPR rankings
Hey, this is Jacob Gibbs speaking in first person now. I want to denote that these rankings may seem a bit loopy relative to what you're used to seeing. These rankings are intended for season-long managed leagues where the goal is to win the league. Accordingly, these rankings place heavy emphasis on upside. This rankings set is a reflection of my best value approximation with upside in mind and are not a representation of each player's median outcome. For example, Jacksonville rookie RB Bhayshul Tuten may not open the season on the active roster. I have him ranked ahead of Christian Kirk, a starting WR who could see a relevant target share early in the season. How can that ranking make any sense?
I'll lean on the words of Herm Edwards. "You play to win the game. You don't play to just play."
If you play to just play, that's fine and cool. Playing Fantasy Football is fun. My primary goal is to win, these rankings reflect that. You do not need to adhere to these rankings as a rigid list from which you always must select the top player. Is that fun? It doesn't sound fun to me, it sounds like work. These rankings hopefully can add some nuance to how you think about the decisions you make when drafting. If you notice a player is significantly higher in my rankings than other rankings sets, the answer is probably that I believe that player offers league-winning potential. That's the genesis of my draft strategy -- identify as many paths to league-winning potential as possible. "Small win" players are still valuable -- if placing a long-term investment into Rashee Rice, Jordan Addison, or Brandon Aiyuk, then it might be especially valuable to identify specific players who can help in the early season. My rankings place heavy emphasis on the late-season when we will be fighting for our Fantasy Football playoff lives. Keep that in mind! And if curious about learning more about my process and the reasoning behind some of these rankings, there is tons of awesome content waiting for you on the Beyond the Box Score channel!
|Rank
|Player (Team/Bye)
|Pos
|1
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN (10)
|WR
|2
|CeeDee Lamb DAL (10)
|WR
|3
|Bijan Robinson ATL (5)
|RB
|4
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET (8)
|RB
|5
|Saquon Barkley PHI (9)
|RB
|6
|Christian McCaffrey SF (14)
|RB
|7
|Nico Collins HOU (6)
|WR
|8
|Justin Jefferson MIN (6)
|WR
|9
|Puka Nacua LAR (8)
|WR
|10
|Drake London ATL (5)
|WR
|11
|Brian Thomas Jr. JAC (8)
|WR
|12
|Ashton Jeanty LV (8)
|RB
|13
|Derrick Henry BAL (7)
|RB
|14
|Brock Bowers LV (8)
|TE
|15
|Malik Nabers NYG (14)
|WR
|16
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET (8)
|WR
|17
|Josh Jacobs GB (5)
|RB
|18
|A.J. Brown PHI (9)
|WR
|19
|De'Von Achane MIA (12)
|RB
|20
|Bucky Irving TB (9)
|RB
|21
|Chase Brown CIN (10)
|RB
|22
|Jonathan Taylor IND (11)
|RB
|23
|Trey McBride ARI (8)
|TE
|24
|Ladd McConkey LAC (12)
|WR
|25
|Tee Higgins CIN (10)
|WR
|26
|Lamar Jackson BAL (7)
|QB
|27
|Josh Allen BUF (7)
|QB
|28
|George Kittle SF (14)
|TE
|29
|Jayden Daniels WAS (12)
|QB
|30
|Jalen Hurts PHI (9)
|QB
|31
|Omarion Hampton LAC (12)
|RB
|32
|Kenneth Walker III SEA (8)
|RB
|33
|RJ Harvey DEN (12)
|RB
|34
|TreVeyon Henderson NE (14)
|RB
|35
|George Pickens DAL (10)
|WR
|36
|Courtland Sutton DEN (12)
|WR
|37
|Mike Evans TB (9)
|WR
|38
|Tetairoa McMillan CAR (14)
|WR
|39
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA (8)
|WR
|40
|Rashee Rice KC (10)
|WR
|41
|Kyren Williams LAR (8)
|RB
|42
|James Cook BUF (7)
|RB
|43
|James Conner ARI (8)
|RB
|44
|Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI (8)
|WR
|45
|Travis Hunter JAC (8)
|WR
|46
|DeVonta Smith PHI (9)
|WR
|47
|Davante Adams LAR (8)
|WR
|48
|Tyreek Hill MIA (12)
|WR
|49
|Garrett Wilson NYJ (9)
|WR
|50
|Calvin Ridley TEN (10)
|WR
|51
|Zay Flowers BAL (7)
|WR
|52
|Breece Hall NYJ (9)
|RB
|53
|Alvin Kamara NO (11)
|RB
|54
|DJ Moore CHI (5)
|WR
|55
|Ricky Pearsall SF (14)
|WR
|56
|Isiah Pacheco KC (10)
|RB
|57
|Tony Pollard TEN (10)
|RB
|58
|Terry McLaurin WAS (12)
|WR
|59
|Jaylen Waddle MIA (12)
|WR
|60
|Rome Odunze CHI (5)
|WR
|61
|Xavier Worthy KC (10)
|WR
|62
|Chuba Hubbard CAR (14)
|RB
|63
|Jameson Williams DET (8)
|WR
|64
|Matthew Golden GB (5)
|WR
|65
|Chris Olave NO (11)
|WR
|66
|Emeka Egbuka TB (9)
|WR
|67
|Joe Burrow CIN (10)
|QB
|68
|Aaron Jones Sr. MIN (6)
|RB
|69
|David Montgomery DET (8)
|RB
|70
|D'Andre Swift CHI (5)
|RB
|71
|Jerry Jeudy CLE (9)
|WR
|72
|Patrick Mahomes II KC (10)
|QB
|73
|Sam LaPorta DET (8)
|TE
|74
|Jordan Mason MIN (6)
|RB
|75
|Colston Loveland CHI (5)
|TE
|76
|DK Metcalf PIT (5)
|WR
|77
|Jordan Addison MIN (6)
|WR
|78
|Josh Downs IND (11)
|WR
|79
|Deebo Samuel Sr. WAS (12)
|WR
|80
|Jaylen Warren PIT (5)
|RB
|81
|Bhayshul Tuten JAC (8)
|RB
|82
|Travis Etienne Jr. JAC (8)
|RB
|83
|Brock Purdy SF (14)
|QB
|84
|Bo Nix DEN (12)
|QB
|85
|Drake Maye NE (14)
|QB
|86
|Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG (14)
|RB
|87
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS (12)
|RB
|88
|Kaleb Johnson PIT (5)
|RB
|89
|Justin Fields NYJ (9)
|QB
|90
|Stefon Diggs NE (14)
|WR
|91
|Khalil Shakir BUF (7)
|WR
|92
|David Njoku CLE (9)
|TE
|93
|T.J. Hockenson MIN (6)
|TE
|94
|Tucker Kraft GB (5)
|TE
|95
|Tyler Warren IND (11)
|TE
|96
|Zach Charbonnet SEA (8)
|RB
|97
|Tank Bigsby JAC (8)
|RB
|98
|Cam Skattebo NYG (14)
|RB
|99
|Rashid Shaheed NO (11)
|WR
|100
|Darnell Mooney ATL (5)
|WR
|101
|Jayden Higgins HOU (6)
|WR
|102
|Jayden Reed GB (5)
|WR
|103
|Jauan Jennings SF (14)
|WR
|104
|Jake Ferguson DAL (10)
|TE
|105
|Mark Andrews BAL (7)
|TE
|106
|Travis Kelce KC (10)
|TE
|107
|Dalton Kincaid BUF (7)
|TE
|108
|Brenton Strange JAC (8)
|TE
|109
|Ollie Gordon II MIA (12)
|RB
|110
|Braelon Allen NYJ (9)
|RB
|111
|Isaac TeSlaa DET (8)
|WR
|112
|Rashod Bateman BAL (7)
|WR
|113
|Brandon Aiyuk SF (14)
|WR
|114
|Michael Pittman Jr. IND (11)
|WR
|115
|Dylan Sampson CLE (9)
|RB
|116
|Jakobi Meyers LV (8)
|WR
|117
|Cooper Kupp SEA (8)
|WR
|118
|Chris Godwin TB (9)
|WR
|119
|Luther Burden III CHI (5)
|WR
|120
|Baker Mayfield TB (9)
|QB
|121
|Dak Prescott DAL (10)
|QB
|122
|Jordan Love GB (5)
|QB
|123
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE (14)
|RB
|124
|Trey Benson ARI (8)
|RB
|125
|Joe Mixon HOU (6)
|RB
|126
|J.K. Dobbins DEN (12)
|RB
|127
|Ray Davis BUF (7)
|RB
|128
|Kyler Murray ARI (8)
|QB
|129
|J.J. McCarthy MIN (6)
|QB
|130
|Kyle Williams NE (14)
|WR
|131
|Jalen Coker CAR (14)
|WR
|132
|Keon Coleman BUF (7)
|WR
|133
|Austin Ekeler WAS (12)
|RB
|134
|Christian Kirk HOU (6)
|WR
|135
|Jarquez Hunter LAR (8)
|RB
|136
|Will Shipley PHI (9)
|RB
|137
|Tahj Brooks CIN (10)
|RB
|138
|Kyle Monangai CHI (5)
|RB
|139
|Woody Marks HOU (6)
|RB
|140
|Keaton Mitchell BAL (7)
|RB
|141
|Jaydon Blue DAL (10)
|RB
|142
|Jerome Ford CLE (9)
|RB
|143
|Javonte Williams DAL (10)
|RB
|144
|Tyler Allgeier ATL (5)
|RB
|145
|Brian Robinson Jr. SF (14)
|RB
|146
|Tory Horton SEA (8)
|WR
|147
|Justin Herbert LAC (12)
|QB
|148
|Keenan Allen LAC (12)
|WR
|149
|Evan Engram DEN (12)
|TE
|150
|Quinshon Judkins CLE (9)
|RB
|151
|Tyjae Spears TEN (10)
|RB
|152
|Tre' Harris LAC (12)
|WR
|153
|Jaylin Noel HOU (6)
|WR
|154
|Marvin Mims Jr. DEN (12)
|WR
|155
|Sean Tucker TB (9)
|RB
|156
|Brashard Smith KC (10)
|RB
|157
|Cedric Tillman CLE (9)
|WR
|158
|Adam Thielen CAR (14)
|WR
|159
|Hunter Henry NE (14)
|TE
|160
|Dallas Goedert PHI (9)
|TE
|161
|Harold Fannin Jr. CLE (9)
|TE
|162
|Zach Ertz WAS (12)
|TE
|163
|Caleb Williams CHI (5)
|QB
|164
|KeAndre Lambert-Smith LAC (12)
|WR
|165
|Trevor Lawrence JAC (8)
|QB
|166
|C.J. Stroud HOU (6)
|QB
|167
|Jared Goff DET (8)
|QB
|168
|DJ Giddens IND (11)
|RB
|169
|Blake Corum LAR (8)
|RB
|170
|Dameon Pierce HOU (6)
|RB
|171
|Roschon Johnson CHI (5)
|RB
|172
|Romeo Doubs GB (5)
|WR
|173
|Darius Slayton NYG (14)
|WR
|174
|Marquise Brown KC (10)
|WR
|175
|Tutu Atwell LAR (8)
|WR
|176
|Chris Rodriguez Jr. WAS (12)
|RB
|177
|Trevor Etienne CAR (14)
|RB
|178
|Jalen Royals KC (10)
|WR
|179
|Tua Tagovailoa MIA (12)
|QB
|180
|Matthew Stafford LAR (8)
|QB
|181
|Bryce Young CAR (14)
|QB
|182
|Michael Penix Jr. ATL (5)
|QB
|183
|Geno Smith LV (8)
|QB
|184
|Sam Darnold SEA (8)
|QB
|185
|Pat Bryant DEN (12)
|WR
|186
|Isaiah Likely BAL (7)
|TE
|187
|DeMario Douglas NE (14)
|WR
|188
|Chig Okonkwo TEN (10)
|TE
|189
|Mason Taylor NYJ (9)
|TE
|190
|Joshua Palmer BUF (7)
|WR
|191
|Terrance Ferguson LAR (8)
|TE
|192
|Malik Washington MIA (12)
|WR
|193
|Isaac Guerendo SF (14)
|RB
|194
|Jaylen Wright MIA (12)
|RB
|195
|Najee Harris LAC (12)
|RB
|196
|Phil Mafah DAL (10)
|RB
|197
|MarShawn Lloyd GB (5)
|RB
|198
|Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL (5)
|TE
|199
|Jonnu Smith PIT (5)
|TE
|200
|Cam Ward TEN (10)
|QB
|201
|Jalen McMillan TB (9)
|WR
|202
|Rico Dowdle CAR (14)
|RB
|203
|Quentin Johnston LAC (12)
|WR
|204
|Adonai Mitchell IND (11)
|WR
|205
|Xavier Legette CAR (14)
|WR
|206
|Jack Bech LV (8)
|WR
|207
|Elijah Arroyo SEA (8)
|TE
|208
|Jaxson Dart NYG (14)
|QB
|209
|Rachaad White TB (9)
|RB
|210
|DeAndre Hopkins BAL (7)
|WR
|211
|Kareem Hunt KC (10)
|RB
|212
|Raheem Mostert LV (8)
|RB
|213
|Miles Sanders DAL (10)
|RB
|214
|Kendre Miller NO (11)
|RB
|215
|Daniel Jones IND (11)
|QB
|216
|Mike Gesicki CIN (10)
|TE
|217
|Pat Freiermuth PIT (5)
|TE
|218
|Theo Johnson NYG (14)
|TE
|219
|Raheim Sanders LAC (12)
|RB
|220
|Jordan James SF (14)
|RB
|221
|Anthony Richardson Sr. IND (11)
|QB
|222
|Joe Flacco CLE (9)
|QB
|223
|Isaiah Davis NYJ (9)
|RB
|224
|Juwan Johnson NO (11)
|TE
|225
|Ben Sinnott WAS (12)
|TE
|226
|Oronde Gadsden II LAC (12)
|TE
|227
|Alec Pierce IND (11)
|WR
|228
|Dont'e Thornton Jr. LV (8)
|WR
|229
|Jalen Milroe SEA (8)
|QB
|230
|Russell Wilson NYG (14)
|QB
|231
|Spencer Rattler NO (11)
|QB
|232
|Tyler Shough NO (11)
|QB
|233
|Roman Wilson PIT (5)
|WR