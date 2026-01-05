The NFL playoffs are here, and I love doing playoff challenge leagues. Why stop setting Fantasy lineups if we don't have to just yet?

Now, there are many different forms of playoff challenge leagues, so knowing your rules are important. There are total points leagues throughout the postseason, leagues where you can only use someone once in each round and Guillotine leagues, among others.

The best way to approach any playoff challenge league is to map out the NFL postseason. Decide on what teams you think will advance to Super Bowl LX, and build out playoff scenarios from there. And this year the playoffs feel wide open, which makes it tough.

For example, here is my playoff picture. In the AFC, I expect the Patriots, Bills and Texans to advance past the wild-card round. I have Buffalo beating Denver and New England winning against Houston, and then I have the Bills advancing to the Super Bowl with a win over the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

I know that seems crazy with how poorly Buffalo has looked at times this season. And the Bills don't have an easy path to the Super Bowl, starting with the opening game against the Jaguars. But I'm backing Josh Allen and James Cook to help Buffalo represent the AFC in San Francisco this season.

In the NFC, I have the Eagles, Packers and Rams winning in the wild-card round. Seattle will then beat Green Bay, and the Rams will upset Philadelphia. The Rams then beat the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game to advance to the Super Bowl.

While the Rams have struggled to close the season, I'm still a believer in Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay, especially with Davante Adams (hamstring) back for the postseason. It won't be an easy path for the Rams, especially if they have to play Philadelphia and Seattle on the road, but I still like Los Angeles as the best team in the NFC.

My playoff-challenge rankings are reflected in those predictions. Again, I encourage you to build your own path to the Super Bowl -- and check your league settings. But this is how I expect the playoffs to go and which players will be around the longest in the upcoming NFL postseason.

These playoff rankings will be updated each week until Super Bowl LX. And make sure you check out our playoff preview each week with in-depth breakdowns and DFS suggestions for each game.

Quarterback

1. Josh Allen

2. Matthew Stafford

3. Drake Maye

4. Jalen Hurts

5. Jordan Love

6. Trevor Lawrence

7. C.J. Stroud

8. Sam Darnold

9. Bo Nix

10. Caleb Williams

11. Brock Purdy

12. Justin Herbert

13. Aaron Rodgers

14. Bryce Young

Running back

1. James Cook

2. Kyren Williams

3. Saquon Barkley

4. Rhamondre Stevenson

5. Josh Jacobs

6. Zach Charbonnet

7. TreVeyon Henderson

8. Kenneth Walker III

9. Christian McCaffrey

10. Travis Etienne

11. D'Andre Swift

12. RJ Harvey

13. Blake Corum

14. Kyle Monangai

15. Woody Marks

16. Omarion Hampton

17. Kenneth Gainwell

18. Jaylen Warren

19. Rico Dowdle

20. Chuba Hubbard

21. Jawhar Jordan

22. Bhayshul Tuten

23. Ty Johnson

24. Kimani Vidal

25. Jaleel McLaughlin

26. Emanuel Wilson

27. Brian Robinson Jr.

28. Ray Davis

29. Tank Bigsby

30. Nick Chubb

Wide receiver

1. Puka Nacua

2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba

3. A.J. Brown

4. Davante Adams

5. Stefon Diggs

6. Nico Collins

7. Christian Watson

8. Courtland Sutton

9. Khalil Shakir

10. DeVonta Smith

11. Luther Burden III

12. Parker Washington

13. Jauan Jennings

14. Ladd McConkey

15. DK Metcalf

16. Tetairoa McMillan

17. Kayshon Boutte

18. Jakobi Meyers

19. Rome Odunze

20. Jayden Higgins

21. Troy Franklin

22. Ricky Pearsall

23. Quentin Johnston

24. D.J. Moore

25. Brian Thomas Jr.

26. Jayden Reed

27. Romeo Doubs

28. Demario Douglas

29. Rashid Shaheed

30. Jalen Coker

31. Pat Bryant

32. Brandin Cooks

33. Cooper Kupp

34. Keenan Allen

35. Kyle Williams

36. Marvin Mims

37. Gabe Davis

38. Calvin Austin III

39. Christian Kirk

40. Xavier Legette

Tight end

1. Dallas Goedert

2. Hunter Henry

3. George Kittle

4. Colston Loveland

5. Dalton Kincaid

6. Dalton Schultz

7. Tyler Higbee

8. Colby Parkinson

9. Dawson Knox

10. Brenton Strange

11. A.J. Barner

12. Oronde Gadsden II

13. Pat Freiermuth

14. Cole Kmet

15. Evan Engram

16. Tommy Tremble

17. Jonnu Smith

18. Luke Musgrave

19. Austin Hooper

20. Josh Whyle

Kicker

1. Harrison Mevis

2. Andres Borregales

3. Matt Prater

4. Ka'imi Fairbairn

5. Jason Myers

6. Jake Elliott

7. Cairo Santos

8. Wil Lutz

9. Cam Little

10. Eddy Pineiro

11. Brandon McManus

12. Ryan Fitzgerald

13. Chris Boswell

14. Cameron Dicker

DST

1. Seahawks

2. Texans

3. Rams

4. Eagles

5. Bills

6. Broncos

7. Packers

8. Patriots

9. Bears

10. Jaguars

11. Chargers

12. Steelers

13. 49ers

14. Panthers