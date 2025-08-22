The 2025 Fantasy football season is upon us, and the race is on to study up before your 2025 Fantasy football drafts. There are some intriguing newcomers entering the NFL this season, like first overall draft pick Cam Ward. The Miami product is projected to be picked late in 2025 Fantasy football drafts since rookie quarterbacks are a risky bet. However, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was a breakout player on 2024 Fantasy football rosters his rookie season, showing that an inexperienced QB can turn into a Fantasy football star.

Top 2025 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Jackson had a career year in 2024, throwing for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns while averaging an impressive 8.8 yards per attempt and posting a 119.3 QB rating. On the ground, he added 915 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. His exceptional dual-threat abilities led him to finish more than 50 points ahead of any other quarterback in CBS Sports PPR leagues. Jackson's continued development as a passer combined with his elite running skill firmly establishes him as the top fantasy QB entering 2025.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Though Jackson posted flashier stats, Allen earned the 2024 NFL MVP honors with 40 total touchdowns and over 4,000 yards of offense. He has ranked as a top-two fantasy quarterback for five consecutive seasons, proving his consistent value. Allen's arm talent ranks among the best in NFL history, and his running ability often goes underappreciated.

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow dominated the league last season, leading in completions (450), attempts (652), passing yards (4,918), and touchdowns (43). His chemistry with a strong receiving corps -- Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Chase Brown, and Mike Gesicki -- sets the stage for another prolific season. Burrow remains a high-volume, high-scoring fantasy option heading into 2025.

Top 2025 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: David Montgomery and Gibbs have a thunder-and-lightning situation going in Detroit and there's been more than enough work to go around. Gibbs led the NFL with 25 breakaway runs (carries of 15 yards or more) last season and he's also a sensational receiver, catching 52 passes for 517 yards and four touchdowns. Montgomery's presence is more complimentary than detrimental at this point and that's why Gibbs is our top-ranked runner for 2025.

2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson isn't quite as explosive as Gibbs, but he's got the proverbial wiggle that you love to see in a running back. He evaded 83 tackles last season, the third-most among NFL running backs, and the Falcons piled him up with 365 touches. He's a true workhorse running back in a league that has continued to shift towards spreading the wealth.

3. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: Barkley became the ninth running back in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards last season, proving to be an ideal fit in Philadelphia. He had a chance to break the NFL rushing record in Week 17 but the Eagles opted to rest him for the postseason, which proved to be a prudent move. He's such an enormous value to the team that it almost hurts his stock a little, because Philadelphia should be around come playoff time and will want him at his peak. He's still a clearly viable option in the first round though.

Top 2025 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first four seasons in the NFL. He set career highs across the board in 2024, totaling 127 receptions for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns. He finished WR1 last season and is on track for repeat success in 2025.

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: Jefferson has finished in the top five in fantasy points per game in each of his last four seasons. He is also coming off of a bounce-back 2024 season where he tallied 103 receptions for 1,533 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. If J.J. McCarthy has a breakout season, Jefferson could be looking at another strong fantasy campaign.

3. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars: Thomas had a sleeper rookie campaign, giving fantasy managers 16.7 fantasy points per game in 2024. He finished third in the NFL with 1,282 receiving yards and tied for sixth with 10 receiving touchdowns. New head coach Liam Coen was offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay last season, and he could unlock Jacksonville's air game even more this season.

Top 2025 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: In 2024, Kittle had his best season for Fantasy managers since 2018, averaging 15.8 PPR points per game. Kittle has scored at least seven touchdowns in each of his past four seasons, and he saw his targets spike to 6.3 per game a season ago. The veteran tight end is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, a big reason why SportsLine's model ranks him as the No. 1 TE heading into 2025.

2. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: As a rookie, Bowers averaged nine targets per game. That high volume helped Bowers average 15.5 PPR points per game. He ended his incredible 2024 campaign with the most receptions by a rookie in NFL history (112) and the most yardage (1,194) by a rookie tight end in league history. Geno Smith marks a significant upgrade at quarterback in Las Vegas, so there's no ceiling to what Bowers can do in 2025.

3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: McBride has cemented his status as a top-tier Fantasy tight end after a breakout 2024. McBride averaged 9.2 targets per game to lead all tight ends, catching 76% of his targets. He has only seven career touchdowns in 49 games, but SportsLine's model expects he'll be a differentiator at tight end to give your Fantasy squad an advantage every week.

Top 2025 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2025 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Philadelphia Eagles D/ST: Howie Roseman is one of the NFL's best executives but his turnaround of the Philadelphia pass defense from 2023 to 2024 was masterful. They went from ranking 30th in points allowed and 26th in yards allowed to ranking second in scoring defense and first in total defense in just one offseason. Now most of the key pieces from that unit return.

2. Baltimore Ravens D/ST: Baltimore had the best run defense in football last season and should have an improved secondary after drafting Malaki Starks in the first round and signing Jaire Alexander. They've got high-level playmakers at every level in Kyle Van Noy, Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton.

3. Minnesota Vikings D/ST: They were the No. 5 scoring defense in the NFL last season and they led the NFL with 33 takeaways. Minnesota also scored three defensive touchdowns, and even if the takeaway numbers can't be relied on, the boom potential here is too high to ignore.

Top 2025 Fantasy football kicker rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football K picks:

1. Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys: Aubrey has the biggest leg in the league and he tied for second in the NFL in points (150) last season. He's 76-of-85 on field goals the last two seasons and he's a staggering 24-of-27 from 50 yards or more.

2. Matt Gay, Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels is the rising tide that lifts all boats and this offense looks primed to be even better in 2025 after the offseason additions of Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel. Gay was perfect from inside of 50 yards last season and closed the year strong, with 24 points in the final two games of the regular season.

3. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills: Despite only making 82.8% of his field goal attempts, Bass finished tied for ninth in scoring (131 points). He was perfect on field goals of more than 50 yards and also locked in during the 2025 NFL playoffs, going 6-for-6 overall.

