Nailing every pick in your upcoming 2025 Fantasy football drafts is highly unlikely, but the higher your overall success rate, the better the chance that you'll be able to build a deep Fantasy football roster capable of making a championship run. NFL injuries are inevitable, so having reliable sets of 2025 Fantasy football rankings for QBs, RBs, WRs and TEs is essential to building depth at every position. But who should you target first, and when should you expect runs on each position on draft day?

Sorting players into Fantasy football tiers can help you get maximum value out of every pick and targeting favorites from each tier can ensure that you're prepared for however your drafts unfold. Who should your favorite running back be in the middle rounds among the likes of David Montgomery, Tony Pollard and Joe Mixon? Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football positional rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top 2025 Fantasy football QB rankings

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Jackson was the No. 1 QB in Fantasy last year, completing 316 of 474 passes for a career-high 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns across 17 regular-season games. Jackson tossed only four interceptions as well and added 915 rushing yards and four scores on the ground. His dual-threat ability makes him the clear-cut No. 1 option again for 2025.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen is coming off a remarkable season in Buffalo. Allen completed 64% of his passes for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns while also adding 531 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground over 17 regular-season games in 2024. He remains a top option at quarterback with the potential to be QB1.

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow led the NFL in passing yards (4,918) and passing touchdowns (43) last season while completing 71% of his passes. Burrow has a plethora of weapons on the offensive side of the ball, including Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Chase Brown and Mike Gesicki, a big reason why the model is expecting another productive campaign for Cincinnati's signal caller.

Top 2025 Fantasy football RB rankings

1. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: Gibbs is coming off an RB2 finish in Fantasy points per game, even though he had to split time with teammate David Montgomery. He was at his best with Montgomery out during the final three weeks of the season, averaging 32.6 Fantasy points per game. His workload could be even larger this year after what he displayed with Montgomery sidelined, so he is the model's top pick at this position.

2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson was just the RB24 in Fantasy points per game from Weeks 1-5, but he saw a massive uptick in usage after that and finished as the RB3 overall. He ranked 12th in missed tackles forced per attempt and should benefit from another year in the offense. Robinson offers a ton of versatility as a receiver and is in line for a huge campaign.

3. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: Barkley was the top running back in Fantasy football last year, racking up 2,283 total yards and 15 total touchdowns. He benefited from an elite offensive line, averaging nearly four yards per carry before contact. There is not much room for improvement this season, especially since the Eagles will likely try to manage his playing time in the regular season, which is why the model has him ranked behind Gibbs and Robinson.

Top 2025 Fantasy football WR rankings

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase accomplished the Receiving Triple Crown last year, becoming just the fifth player in the Super Bowl era to do so. He's upped his receptions in each of the last three years, saw his 17 receiving touchdowns from 2024 ranking as the sixth-most in a single season in NFL history, and he's a big-play threat as his 13.4 yards per touch led the league.

2. Malik Nabers, New York Giants: No rookie in NFL history caught more passes than the 109 Nabers had a year ago, despite playing on a team that ranked 28th in passing offense. It's easy to forget that Nabers missed two full games, so with better health and improved quarterback play for New York, he's a worthy challenger to topping the Fantasy football WR rankings.

3. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: Lamb has ranked among the top 10 in positional Fantasy points each of the last three seasons. That's despite not having a legitimate No. 2 wideout in Dallas to take pressure off him. George Pickens' arrival should change that, and Lamb is averaging over 100 receiving yards per game over his last 17 full games with Dak Prescott under center.

Top 2025 Fantasy football TE rankings

1. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: For the second straight year, a rookie tight end finished as TE1, as the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft had a record-breaking rookie season. Bowers broke Puka Nacua's rookie record for receptions (112). He also led all tight ends with 1,194 yards. The Raiders didn't make any significant additions at wide receiver or tight end, but they did acquire Geno Smith at quarterback, which should be an upgrade, as Bowers has a strong chance to repeat at TE1 again this year.

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle had the second-most yards (1,106) and touchdowns (eight) of his eight-year NFL career last season as the veteran tight end remains one of the most consistent pass-catchers in the league. He's coming off his second straight 1,000-yard season and has more than 900 yards in five of his last seven years. The 49ers traded Deebo Samuel, which could signal even more targets Kittle's way from Brock Purdy in one of the top offenses in the NFL.

3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: McBride had the second-most receiving yards (1,146) among tight ends last year and finished as the TE2 despite only two receiving touchdowns. The 25-year-old tight end was fourth in the NFL with 111 receptions, so only having two touchdowns with that heavy of a usage is an anomaly. McBride will still generate a massive target share in Arizona, which is running back a similar offensive playmaking group from last season, and he's almost guaranteed to have a better touchdown total given his importance to the offense.

Top 2025 Fantasy football defense rankings

1. Philadelphia Eagles D/ST: Howie Roseman is one of the NFL's best executives but his turnaround of the Philadelphia pass defense from 2023 to 2024 was masterful. They went from ranking 30th in points allowed and 26th in yards allowed to ranking second in scoring defense and first in total defense in just one offseason. Now most of the key pieces from that unit return.

2. Baltimore Ravens D/ST: Baltimore had the best run defense in football last season and should have an improved secondary after drafting Malaki Starks in the first round and signing Jaire Alexander. They've got high-level playmakers at every level in Kyle Van Noy, Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton.

3. Minnesota Vikings D/ST: They were the No. 5 scoring defense in the NFL last season and they led the NFL with 33 takeaways. Minnesota also scored three defensive touchdowns, and even if the takeaway numbers can't be relied on, the boom potential here is too high to ignore.

Top 2025 Fantasy football kicker rankings

1. Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys: Aubrey has the biggest leg in the league and he tied for second in the NFL in points (150) last season. He's 76-of-85 on field goals the last two seasons and he's a staggering 24-of-27 from 50 yards or more.

2. Matt Gay, Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels is the rising tide that lifts all boats and this offense looks primed to be even better in 2025 after the offseason additions of Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel. Gay was perfect from inside of 50 yards last season and closed the year strong, with 24 points in the final two games of the regular season.

3. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills: Despite only making 82.8% of his field goal attempts, Bass finished tied for ninth in scoring (131 points). He was perfect on field goals of more than 50 yards and also locked in during the 2025 NFL playoffs, going 6-for-6 overall.

