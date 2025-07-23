Jonathan Taylor has been one of the best Fantasy football running backs in the NFL when healthy, but the 26-year-old has missed 16 games over the last three seasons. Taylor did rush for 1,431 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games last season, but he only caught 18 passes for 136 yards and a score, and that decreasing involvement in the Indianapolis passing attack is also cause for concern. So where exactly should you be targeting Taylor in your upcoming 2025 Fantasy football drafts and where does he rank among the league's best Fantasy RBs?

Top 2025 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Jackson threw for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns while averaging 8.8 yards per pass attempt and posting a 119.3 QB rating (all career-highs). He also rushed for 915 yards and four touchdowns, outscoring every other QB in CBS Sports PPR leagues by at least 50 points. His continuing evolution as a passer makes him the clear-cut No. 1 option for 2025.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Jackson put up better numbers, but Allen was the NFL MVP in 2024 after accounting for 40 total touchdowns and well over 4,000 yards of total offense. He's been a top-two Fantasy football QB in each of the last five seasons and is arguably the safest bet of any QB available.

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow led the NFL in completions (450), attempts (652), passing yards (4,918) and passing touchdowns (43) last season and the prolific nature of the Cincinnati offense puts him into the upper echelon here. Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Chase Brown and Mike Gesicki are all back and it should be another big year for Burrow. See more top QBs here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: Gibbs only played in 56% of Detroit's offensive snaps last season while splitting reps with David Montgomery, but he still managed to rush for 1,416 yards and 16 touchdowns while catching 52 passes for 517 yards and four more scores. The Lions will still make room for Montgomery in the offense, but it's becoming clear that Gibbs is the guy.

2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson had a good rookie season but he broke out in 2024 with 1,456 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. He also caught 61 passes for 431 yards and another score. That involvement in the passing game is a huge boon in PPR leagues and if Michael Penix can open the Atlanta offense up a little, he could be in for an even bigger year.

3. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: Barkley became the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards and could have challenged for the NFL record but ultimately decided to sit out Week 17 with the Eagles already locked into the No. 1 seed. Barkley signed an extension this offseason that keeps him in Philly through 2028 and it's clear the the fit with the Eagles has been ideal. See more top RBs here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase was already widely regarded as one of the best in the league but he took his game to another level last season, catching 127 passes for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns to win the NFL's receiving triple crown. Cincinnati's offense remained intact this offseason, so expect another monster season from Chase.

2. Malik Nabers, New York Giants: Nabers missed two games in his rookie season but still caught 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns despite playing in a bad offense. Now the Giants are hoping that between Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and first-round pick Jaxson Dart, they've finally managed to make an upgrade at quarterback to unlock Nabers' full potential.

3. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: It's strange to think that 101 receptions for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns could be considered a down year, but it was for Lamb. He missed two games and was without Dak Prescott for half of the season, but Prescott and Lamb are both healthy again and that's a good thing for anybody looking to draft the Cowboys WR. See more top WRs here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 18 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: The No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft set a new rookie record with 112 receptions and also finished with 1,194 yards and five touchdowns. He's already the focal point of the Las Vegas offense and the offseason addition of Geno Smith should provide a significant boost in overall target quality.

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle is coming off his fourth career 1,000-yard season and his eight touchdown receptions were the second-most of his career. His 21 red-zone targets ranked second among NFL tight ends and he ranked third in average distance of target (8.5).

3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: McBride has quickly evolved into Kyler Murray's most dependable target and the only thing keeping him from being in the conversation for TE 1, is that he only managed to score twice last season. However, he did have 111 receptions for 1,146 yards and the touchdown production does seem a little flukey. See more top TEs here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2025 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Philadelphia Eagles D/ST: Howie Roseman is one of the NFL's best executives but his turnaround of the Philadelphia pass defense from 2023 to 2024 was masterful. They went from ranking 30th in points allowed and 26th in yards allowed to ranking second in scoring defense and first in total defense in just one offseason. Now most of the key pieces from that unit return.

2. Baltimore Ravens D/ST: Baltimore had the best run defense in football last season and should have an improved secondary after drafting Malaki Starks in the first round and signing Jaire Alexander. They've got high-level playmakers at every level in Kyle Van Noy, Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton.

3. Minnesota Vikings D/ST: They were the No. 5 scoring defense in the NFL last season and they led the NFL with 33 takeaways. Minnesota also scored three defensive touchdowns, and even if the takeaway numbers can't be relied on, the boom potential here is too high to ignore. See more top D/ST here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football kicker rankings

1. Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys: Aubrey has the biggest leg in the league and he tied for second in the NFL in points (150) last season. He's 76-of-85 on field goals the last two seasons and he's a staggering 24-of-27 from 50 yards or more.

2. Matt Gay, Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels is the rising tide that lifts all boats and this offense looks primed to be even better in 2025 after the offseason additions of Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel. Gay was perfect from inside of 50 yards last season and closed the year strong, with 24 points in the final two games of the regular season.

3. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills: Despite only making 82.8% of his field goal attempts, Bass finished tied for ninth in scoring (131 points). He was perfect on field goals of more than 50 yards and also locked in during the 2025 NFL playoffs, going 6-for-6 overall.

