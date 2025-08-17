Kickers and defenses are important, but to truly build a championship Fantasy football roster, you need to have strong QB, RB, WR and TE position groups with depth. Nearly every championship roster will be built in the first few rounds of your 2025 Fantasy football drafts, so it is important to target certain position groups first. The wide receiver position offers the most depth, so one Fantasy football strategy would be to target the other position groups first.

An example of that wide receiver depth was last season, when DeAndre Hopkins ranked 50th in positional Fantasy points. However, he outscored numerous top-40 Fantasy running backs and tight ends. Certainly, there are examples of where a top wide receiver should be taken early, but having the most up-to-date 2025 Fantasy football rankings is a necessity. Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football positional rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert's disappointing follow-up to a breakout 2023 season. It also called C.J. Stroud's down year, predicted Jayden Daniels' breakout campaign and projected James Cook to become one of Fantasy football's elite running backs in 2024.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018 and Davante Adams in 2017.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football positional rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts at every position. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Jackson is coming off a QB1 Fantasy finish, leading the league in Fantasy points per game for the first time since 2019. He led all quarterbacks with 915 rushing yards and ranked tenth in rushing touchdowns. Jackson also improved as a passer, so he sits atop the Fantasy rankings.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen falls behind Jackson after finishing as the QB2 in Fantasy points per game. He has been the most consistent Fantasy quarterback since 2020, finishing no worse than QB3 with three QB1 seasons. Allen continues to provide elite rushing numbers to go along with his strong arm, putting him in the mix for another QB1 campaign.

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow arguably has the best wide receivers in the NFL at his disposal in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, so it is hard to keep him out of the top three. He led the NFL in passing attempts, passing yards and passing touchdowns last season. However, his lack of rushing upside is the reason he falls behind Jackson and Allen. See more top QBs here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: After capping off his 2024 regular season with 139 rushing yards and three touchdowns while adding six receptions for 70 yards in a 31-9 Week 18 victory over the Minnesota Vikings to secure the NFC North and top seed in the conference, Gibbs finished as the RB1 in Fantasy football. The versatile running back led the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns while rushing for 1,412 yards. He was third among running backs with 517 receiving yards, and the model expects another huge season from the third-year running back.

2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson was the RB3 in Fantasy football last season, finishing third in the league in rushing (1,456 yards) with 14 touchdowns while adding 61 receptions. And if the end of last season is any indication of Atlanta's potential offensive success with Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback, Robinson could benefit from plenty of scoring opportunities. The Falcons averaged 32 points per game over Penix's three starts, and Robinson scored more than 24 Fantasy football points in PPR formats in those contests, giving the model significant projections for Robinson entering his third NFL season.

3. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: Barkley was the RB1 in Fantasy football from Weeks 1-17 before Gibbs overtook him after the Eagles rested Barkley for Week 18 in pursuit of their eventual Super Bowl-winning run. Barkley rushed for 2,005 yards in his first season in Philadelphia and displayed how dominant he can be when surrounded by a strong offense. The Eagles return the majority of their offense from last season, and the model doesn't expect much regression from Barkley following his near record-breaking season last year. See more top RBs here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase has been a dominant force since being taken with the fifth pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He has surpassed 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first four seasons, including a career high in 2024. Last season, Chase finished with 127 receptions for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also carried three times for 32 yards (10.7 average).



2. Malik Nabers, New York Giants: He was the team's main offensive weapon, setting a rookie receiving record for catches in 2024. Despite New York finishing 28th in passing offense, Nabers was among the league leaders in receiving. In just 15 games, he caught 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. In a 45-33 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 29, he caught eight passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns.



3. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: Lamb has been a consistent Fantasy football points leader in each of the last three seasons. The former first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, he has 100 or more receptions over that stretch. In just 15 games last season, Lamb caught 101 passes for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns. In 2023, he had 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. See more top WRs here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: In 2024, Kittle had his best season for Fantasy managers since 2018, averaging 15.8 PPR points per game. Kittle has scored at least seven touchdowns in each of his past four seasons, and he saw his targets spike to 6.3 per game a season ago. The veteran tight end is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, a big reason why SportsLine's model ranks him as the No. 1 TE heading into 2025.

2. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: As a rookie, Bowers averaged nine targets per game. That high volume helped Bowers average 15.5 PPR points per game. He ended his incredible 2024 campaign with the most receptions by a rookie in NFL history (112) and the most yardage (1,194) by a rookie tight end in league history. Geno Smith marks a significant upgrade at quarterback in Las Vegas, so there's no ceiling to what Bowers can do in 2025.

3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: McBride has cemented his status as a top-tier Fantasy tight end after a breakout 2024. McBride averaged 9.2 targets per game to lead all tight ends, catching 76% of his targets. He has only seven career touchdowns in 49 games, but SportsLine's model expects he'll be a differentiator at tight end to give your Fantasy squad an advantage every week. See more top TEs here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2025 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Philadelphia Eagles D/ST: Howie Roseman is one of the NFL's best executives but his turnaround of the Philadelphia pass defense from 2023 to 2024 was masterful. They went from ranking 30th in points allowed and 26th in yards allowed to ranking second in scoring defense and first in total defense in just one offseason. Now most of the key pieces from that unit return.

2. Baltimore Ravens D/ST: Baltimore had the best run defense in football last season and should have an improved secondary after drafting Malaki Starks in the first round and signing Jaire Alexander. They've got high-level playmakers at every level in Kyle Van Noy, Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton.

3. Minnesota Vikings D/ST: They were the No. 5 scoring defense in the NFL last season and they led the NFL with 33 takeaways. Minnesota also scored three defensive touchdowns, and even if the takeaway numbers can't be relied on, the boom potential here is too high to ignore. See more top D/ST here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football kicker rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football K picks:

1. Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys: Aubrey has the biggest leg in the league and he tied for second in the NFL in points (150) last season. He's 76-of-85 on field goals the last two seasons and he's a staggering 24-of-27 from 50 yards or more.

2. Matt Gay, Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels is the rising tide that lifts all boats and this offense looks primed to be even better in 2025 after the offseason additions of Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel. Gay was perfect from inside of 50 yards last season and closed the year strong, with 24 points in the final two games of the regular season.

3. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills: Despite only making 82.8% of his field goal attempts, Bass finished tied for ninth in scoring (131 points). He was perfect on field goals of more than 50 yards and also locked in during the 2025 NFL playoffs, going 6-for-6 overall.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine has ranked almost every Fantasy-relevant player at every position and you can see their entire 2025 Fantasy football positional rankings now. You can only see their top sleepers, breakouts and busts at every position at SportsLine.

So who are the top players at every position and who is being underrated? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that regularly outperforms human rankings.