Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2024, and Washington did everything it could to extend its championship window this offseason after bowing out in the NFC Championship Game. It added left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Deebo Samuel via trade, which should strengthen the offense overall. However, Terry McLaurin's contract holdout does threaten to weaken his receiving corps if the situation isn't resolved soon, and Fantasy football managers will be paying close attention to that situation.

Top 2025 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Jackson came into the league as one of the most dynamic athletes to ever play the position and has steadily progressed to the point of becoming one of the most efficient passers in the game. He threw for a career-high 4,127 yards and 41 touchdowns last year while rushing for 915 yards and four more scores to finish as QB1. The Ravens have added DeAndre Hopkins to a receiving corps that has Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman starting to establish themselves as high-quality options.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen's numbers were actually down from 2023 to 2024, but his penchant for big moments helped earn him NFL MVP honors, and he's become the most reliable Fantasy football quarterback there is. He's finished as QB1 or QB2 in Fantasy football in each of the last five seasons, and there's no reason to think that he won't be in that realm again in 2025.

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow's Bengals might have disappointed, but Burrow had his best season statistically. He led the NFL in passing yards (4,928) and passing touchdowns (43) while completing a career-high 70.6% of his passes. Cincinnati surprised by finding a way to re-sign Tee Higgins this offseason, so Burrow will continue to have access to arguably the best receiving tandem in the league in Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase.

Top 2025 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson just keeps getting better after being selected eighth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Falcons. After just missing out on a 1,000-yard rushing season his first year, he came on strong in 2024. In 17 games last year, he carried 304 times for 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also caught 61 passes for 431 yards and one touchdown.

2. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: The 28-year-old was rejuvenated when he signed as a free agent last season. In 16 games, he carried 345 times for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also caught 33 passes for 278 yards and two more scores. In seven seasons, including his first six with the New York Giants, he has played in 90 regular-season games, rushing for 7,216 yards and 48 touchdowns.

3. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: The 23-year-old enters his third season in the league. He was the 12th pick of the first round in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Lions. He had a breakout season last year, rushing 250 times for 1,412 yards and 16 touchdowns in 17 games. He also caught 52 passes for 517 yards and four touchdowns.

Top 2025 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first four seasons in the NFL. He set career highs across the board in 2024, totaling 127 receptions for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns. He finished WR1 last season and is on track for repeat success in 2025.

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: Jefferson has finished in the top five in fantasy points per game in each of his last four seasons. He is also coming off of a bounce-back 2024 season where he tallied 103 receptions for 1,533 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. If J.J. McCarthy has a breakout season, Jefferson could be looking at another strong fantasy campaign.

3. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars: Thomas had a sleeper rookie campaign, giving fantasy managers 16.7 fantasy points per game in 2024. He finished third in the NFL with 1,282 receiving yards and tied for sixth with 10 receiving touchdowns. New head coach Liam Coen was offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay last season, and he could unlock Jacksonville's air game even more this season.

Top 2025 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: In 2024, Kittle had his best season for Fantasy managers since 2018, averaging 15.8 PPR points per game. Kittle has scored at least seven touchdowns in each of his past four seasons, and he saw his targets spike to 6.3 per game a season ago. The veteran tight end is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, a big reason why SportsLine's model ranks him as the No. 1 TE heading into 2025.

2. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: As a rookie, Bowers averaged nine targets per game. That high volume helped Bowers average 15.5 PPR points per game. He ended his incredible 2024 campaign with the most receptions by a rookie in NFL history (112) and the most yardage (1,194) by a rookie tight end in league history. Geno Smith marks a significant upgrade at quarterback in Las Vegas, so there's no ceiling to what Bowers can do in 2025.

3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: McBride has cemented his status as a top-tier Fantasy tight end after a breakout 2024. McBride averaged 9.2 targets per game to lead all tight ends, catching 76% of his targets. He has only seven career touchdowns in 49 games, but SportsLine's model expects he'll be a differentiator at tight end to give your Fantasy squad an advantage every week.

Top 2025 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2025 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Philadelphia Eagles D/ST: Howie Roseman is one of the NFL's best executives but his turnaround of the Philadelphia pass defense from 2023 to 2024 was masterful. They went from ranking 30th in points allowed and 26th in yards allowed to ranking second in scoring defense and first in total defense in just one offseason. Now most of the key pieces from that unit return.

2. Baltimore Ravens D/ST: Baltimore had the best run defense in football last season and should have an improved secondary after drafting Malaki Starks in the first round and signing Jaire Alexander. They've got high-level playmakers at every level in Kyle Van Noy, Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton.

3. Minnesota Vikings D/ST: They were the No. 5 scoring defense in the NFL last season and they led the NFL with 33 takeaways. Minnesota also scored three defensive touchdowns, and even if the takeaway numbers can't be relied on, the boom potential here is too high to ignore.

Top 2025 Fantasy football kicker rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football K picks:

1. Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys: Aubrey has the biggest leg in the league and he tied for second in the NFL in points (150) last season. He's 76-of-85 on field goals the last two seasons and he's a staggering 24-of-27 from 50 yards or more.

2. Matt Gay, Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels is the rising tide that lifts all boats and this offense looks primed to be even better in 2025 after the offseason additions of Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel. Gay was perfect from inside of 50 yards last season and closed the year strong, with 24 points in the final two games of the regular season.

3. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills: Despite only making 82.8% of his field goal attempts, Bass finished tied for ninth in scoring (131 points). He was perfect on field goals of more than 50 yards and also locked in during the 2025 NFL playoffs, going 6-for-6 overall.

