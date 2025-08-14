After winning AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2023, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud's production didn't make the developmental advances that everybody hoped for in 2024. Instead, his production actually declined and he wound up finishing as QB18 despite being the fifth quarterback off the board on average in last year's Fantasy football drafts. Last season, it was Jayden Daniels who dazzled to win OROY, and now Fantasy football managers are similarly expecting him to make strides in his second season, with only Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen being selected earlier on average in 2025 Fantasy football drafts.

So should there be any concern about a Daniels drop off, and could Stroud possibly get back on track to post better numbers in 2025?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert's disappointing follow-up to a breakout 2023 season. It also called C.J. Stroud's down year, predicted Jayden Daniels' breakout campaign and projected James Cook to become one of Fantasy football's elite running backs in 2024.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018 and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Jackson delivered career-best numbers across the board in 2024, throwing for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns with an impressive 8.8 yards per attempt and a 119.3 QB rating. He also added 915 rushing yards and four scores on the ground, finishing over 50 points ahead of all other quarterbacks in CBS Sports PPR leagues. His continued growth as a passer and his elite running ability cements him as the top fantasy QB heading into 2025.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Although Jackson had the flashier stats, Allen claimed the 2024 NFL MVP title with 40 total touchdowns and over 4,000 yards of offense. He's finished as a top-two fantasy quarterback in each of the last five seasons, making him one of the most reliable options available. Allen is one of the most talented throwers the NFL has ever seen, and his ability as a runner brings even more Fantasy upside.

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow led the league in completions (450), attempts (652), yards (4,918) and passing touchdowns (43) last season, showcasing the potency of Cincinnati's offense. With Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Chase Brown and Mike Gesicki returning, Burrow is poised for another high-volume, high-output campaign. See more top QBs here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: Detroit's decision to draft Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft was a surprise to many, but he looked dynamic as a rookie in piling up 1,261 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns. In his second season, he racked up 1,929 yards and led the NFL with 20 total touchdowns despite continuing to share reps with David Montgomery. The two backs have proven they can peacefully co-exist, and Gibbs could have a historic season if he ever gets to a point where he's playing 70% of snaps or more.

2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson led the NFL in yards created (1,392) last season and was third among NFL running backs in evaded tackles (83). He's also heavily involved in the Atlanta passing attack, catching 119 passes over his first two seasons for 918 yards. Expect a Robinson-dominant gameplan as the Falcons continue to break in starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

3. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: It's always been clear that Barkley was one of the most talented running backs in football, but he battled injuries in New York and played on a bad Giants offense. The move to Philadelphia playing behind one of the NFL's best offensive lines gave us the best version of Barkley yet, as he became the ninth running back in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards. His healthy history is the only cause for concern here with Philadelphia returning its offensive core. See more top RBs here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: In both PPR and half-PPR leagues, Chase led all non-quarterbacks in Fantasy points last season. In standard leagues, the difference between him and the Fantasy WR2 was as large as the gap between the WR2 and the WR14. He's coming off the first season in league history with at least 1,700 receiving yards and 17 receiving touchdowns, so a drop-off in either one of those would still have him as an elite Fantasy wideout.

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: No player in NFL history averages more receiving yards per game than Jefferson's 96.5, and one shouldn't be too concerned about Minnesota turning the reins over to J.J. McCarthy, given that the Vikings were comfortable handing him the job and letting Sam Darnold walk in free agency.

3. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars: The No. 23 overall pick a year ago, Thomas became the fourth rookie since 1970 with 1,200-plus receiving yards and 10-plus receiving touchdowns. The other three -- Randy Moss, Odell Beckham Jr., Ja'Marr Chase -- all maintained high production as sophomores, which should be the case with Thomas as well. He should also benefit from a full season with Trevor Lawrence after he missed nearly half of last season. See more top WRs here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Even in his age-31 season last year, Kittle showed no signs of decline as he had his second-most yards (1,106) and touchdowns (eight) of his career. He ranked second amongst tight ends in redzone targets, catches and touchdowns, and Brock Purdy's affinity for him in that area should maintain considering the loss of Deebo Samuel, as well as Brandon Aiyuk recovering from injury.

2. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: Bowers rewrote the tight end record books last year with 112 catches for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns. Both his catches and yards were all-time records for a rookie tight end, and he did it despite catching passes from the trio of Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell and Desmond Ridder. Geno Smith marks a significant upgrade, so there's no ceiling to what Bowers can do in 2025.

3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: After teasing a breakout in 2023, McBride reached his full potential last year with a 111-1,146-2 stat line. There's even more room for growth as he ranked fourth in receptions but was tied for 116th in receiving touchdowns. His 21 redzone targets were the second most amongst tight ends, so it appears he was simply unlucky with his low number of scores in 2024. See more top TEs here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2025 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Philadelphia Eagles D/ST: Howie Roseman is one of the NFL's best executives but his turnaround of the Philadelphia pass defense from 2023 to 2024 was masterful. They went from ranking 30th in points allowed and 26th in yards allowed to ranking second in scoring defense and first in total defense in just one offseason. Now most of the key pieces from that unit return.

2. Baltimore Ravens D/ST: Baltimore had the best run defense in football last season and should have an improved secondary after drafting Malaki Starks in the first round and signing Jaire Alexander. They've got high-level playmakers at every level in Kyle Van Noy, Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton.

3. Minnesota Vikings D/ST: They were the No. 5 scoring defense in the NFL last season and they led the NFL with 33 takeaways. Minnesota also scored three defensive touchdowns, and even if the takeaway numbers can't be relied on, the boom potential here is too high to ignore. See more top D/ST here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football kicker rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football K picks:

1. Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys: Aubrey has the biggest leg in the league and he tied for second in the NFL in points (150) last season. He's 76-of-85 on field goals the last two seasons and he's a staggering 24-of-27 from 50 yards or more.

2. Matt Gay, Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels is the rising tide that lifts all boats and this offense looks primed to be even better in 2025 after the offseason additions of Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel. Gay was perfect from inside of 50 yards last season and closed the year strong, with 24 points in the final two games of the regular season.

3. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills: Despite only making 82.8% of his field goal attempts, Bass finished tied for ninth in scoring (131 points). He was perfect on field goals of more than 50 yards and also locked in during the 2025 NFL playoffs, going 6-for-6 overall.

