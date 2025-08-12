Rookies always inspire debate as to where they should slot into the 2025 Fantasy football rankings, but history tells us that Ashton Jeanty should be in one of the top Fantasy football tiers. Whoever drafts the No. 6 overall pick can take comfort in knowing that the last seven running backs taken in the top 10 of the NFL Draft have finished as top 10 Fantasy RBs as rookies. However, expecting Jeanty to top the Fantasy football RB rankings by leading the position in points may be a bit much as not since Eric Dickerson in 1983 has a rookie lead all RBs in Fantasy points.

Jenaty does have a 2025 Fantasy football ADP that places him in the first round, meaning he's keeping company with the likes of Jahmyr Gibbs, Josh Jacobs and De'Von Achane. How you rank players of that ilk is a matter of preference, but at least a high Fantasy floor for Jeanty has been established based on history. Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football positional rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert's disappointing follow-up to a breakout 2023 season. It also called C.J. Stroud's down year, predicted Jayden Daniels' breakout campaign and projected James Cook to become one of Fantasy football's elite running backs in 2024.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018 and Davante Adams in 2017.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football positional rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts at every position. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Jackson delivered career-best numbers across the board in 2024, throwing for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns with an impressive 8.8 yards per attempt and a 119.3 QB rating. He also added 915 rushing yards and four scores on the ground, finishing over 50 points ahead of all other quarterbacks in CBS Sports PPR leagues. His continued growth as a passer and his elite running ability cements him as the top fantasy QB heading into 2025.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Although Jackson had the flashier stats, Allen claimed the 2024 NFL MVP title with 40 total touchdowns and over 4,000 yards of offense. He's finished as a top-two fantasy quarterback in each of the last five seasons, making him one of the most reliable options available. Allen is one of the most talented throwers the NFL has ever seen, and his ability as a runner brings even more Fantasy upside.

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow led the league in completions (450), attempts (652), yards (4,918) and passing touchdowns (43) last season, showcasing the potency of Cincinnati's offense. With Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Chase Brown and Mike Gesicki returning, Burrow is poised for another high-volume, high-output campaign. See more top QBs here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: Gibbs was the RB2 in Fantasy points per game last season, putting together his best numbers during the final three weeks of the year with teammate David Montgomery sidelined. Even with Montgomery on the field, Gibbs was the RB4 in Fantasy points per game from Weeks 1-15. His efficiency has been on display throughout his young career, and an increase in volume this year is enough to land him atop the Fantasy RB rankings.

2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson improved drastically in his second season, finishing with 1,887 yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. Atlanta finished tenth in rushing yards and ninth in rushing touchdowns as a team last season, and Robinson will remain the workhorse running back. He was the RB1 in Fantasy points per game from Weeks 6-18, and quarterback Michael Penix could take the offense to another level.

3. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: Barkley is the highest-paid running back in the league after signing a two-year extension following Philadelphia's Super Bowl victory. He handled a massive workload last year, racking up 2,283 yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns. The Eagles might want to decrease his usage slightly in the regular season, so he finds himself behind Gibbs and Robinson in the model's rankings. See more top RBs here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: In both PPR and half-PPR leagues, Chase led all non-quarterbacks in Fantasy points last season. In standard leagues, the difference between him and the Fantasy WR2 was as large as the gap between the WR2 and the WR14. He's coming off the first season in league history with at least 1,700 receiving yards and 17 receiving touchdowns, so a drop-off in either one of those would still have him as an elite Fantasy wideout.

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: No player in NFL history averages more receiving yards per game than Jefferson's 96.5, and one shouldn't be too concerned about Minnesota turning the reins over to J.J. McCarthy, given that the Vikings were comfortable handing him the job and letting Sam Darnold walk in free agency.

3. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars: The No. 23 overall pick a year ago, Thomas became the fourth rookie since 1970 with 1,200-plus receiving yards and 10-plus receiving touchdowns. The other three -- Randy Moss, Odell Beckham Jr., Ja'Marr Chase -- all maintained high production as sophomores, which should be the case with Thomas as well. He should also benefit from a full season with Trevor Lawrence after he missed nearly half of last season. See more top WRs here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: A historic rookie season was enough to catapult Bowers to the top of the model's tight end rankings. He had the most receptions, receiving yards, PPR Fantasy points per game and targets for a rookie tight end in league history. Bowers finished as the TE3 in Fantasy points per game, and he should have improved quarterback play with Geno Smith under center.

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle is coming off a TE1 finish last season, ranking sixth in target share and first in yards per route run, per Fantasy Points Data. He also ranked fifth in deep targets and second in red-zone targets among tight ends. Deebo Samuel is gone and Brandon Aiyuk's health is a question mark, so Kittle should have another huge season.

3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: Last year's TE2 in Fantasy points per game is set to have another impressive campaign. He ranked first in target share and second in receiving yards per game among 47 qualified tight ends. McBride only had two receiving touchdowns, so there is a scenario where he improves on his 2024 numbers. See more top TEs here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2025 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Philadelphia Eagles D/ST: Howie Roseman is one of the NFL's best executives but his turnaround of the Philadelphia pass defense from 2023 to 2024 was masterful. They went from ranking 30th in points allowed and 26th in yards allowed to ranking second in scoring defense and first in total defense in just one offseason. Now most of the key pieces from that unit return.

2. Baltimore Ravens D/ST: Baltimore had the best run defense in football last season and should have an improved secondary after drafting Malaki Starks in the first round and signing Jaire Alexander. They've got high-level playmakers at every level in Kyle Van Noy, Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton.

3. Minnesota Vikings D/ST: They were the No. 5 scoring defense in the NFL last season and they led the NFL with 33 takeaways. Minnesota also scored three defensive touchdowns, and even if the takeaway numbers can't be relied on, the boom potential here is too high to ignore. See more top D/ST here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football kicker rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football K picks:

1. Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys: Aubrey has the biggest leg in the league and he tied for second in the NFL in points (150) last season. He's 76-of-85 on field goals the last two seasons and he's a staggering 24-of-27 from 50 yards or more.

2. Matt Gay, Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels is the rising tide that lifts all boats and this offense looks primed to be even better in 2025 after the offseason additions of Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel. Gay was perfect from inside of 50 yards last season and closed the year strong, with 24 points in the final two games of the regular season.

3. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills: Despite only making 82.8% of his field goal attempts, Bass finished tied for ninth in scoring (131 points). He was perfect on field goals of more than 50 yards and also locked in during the 2025 NFL playoffs, going 6-for-6 overall.

