Building a deep and talented Fantasy football roster is all about your selections on draft day. However, nailing every pick in your upcoming 2025 Fantasy football drafts is highly unlikely, but the higher your overall success rate, the better the chance that you'll be able to build a Fantasy football lineup capable of making a championship run. Injuries are often inevitable, so having a reliable set of 2025 Fantasy football rankings for QBs, RBs, WRs, and TEs is essential to building depth at every position.

Who should you target first, and when should you expect runs on each position on draft day? Sorting players into Fantasy football tiers can help you get maximum value out of every pick. Targeting favorites from each tier can ensure that you're prepared for however your drafts unfold. Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football positional rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert's disappointing follow-up to a breakout 2023 season. It also called C.J. Stroud's down year, predicted Jayden Daniels' breakout campaign and projected James Cook to become one of Fantasy football's elite running backs in 2024.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018 and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Jackson delivered career-best numbers across the board in 2024, throwing for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns with an impressive 8.8 yards per attempt and a 119.3 QB rating. He also added 915 rushing yards and four scores on the ground, finishing over 50 points ahead of all other quarterbacks in CBS Sports PPR leagues. His continued growth as a passer and his elite running ability cements him as the top fantasy QB heading into 2025.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Although Jackson had the flashier stats, Allen claimed the 2024 NFL MVP title with 40 total touchdowns and over 4,000 yards of offense. He's finished as a top-two fantasy quarterback in each of the last five seasons, making him one of the most reliable options available. Allen is one of the most talented throwers the NFL has ever seen, and his ability as a runner brings even more Fantasy upside.

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow led the league in completions (450), attempts (652), yards (4,918) and passing touchdowns (43) last season, showcasing the potency of Cincinnati's offense. With Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Chase Brown and Mike Gesicki returning, Burrow is poised for another high-volume, high-output campaign. See more top QBs here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: Detroit's decision to draft Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft was a surprise to many, but he looked dynamic as a rookie in piling up 1,261 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns. In his second season, he racked up 1,929 yards and led the NFL with 20 total touchdowns despite continuing to share reps with David Montgomery. The two backs have proven they can peacefully co-exist, and Gibbs could have a historic season if he ever gets to a point where he's playing 70% of snaps or more.

2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson led the NFL in yards created (1,392) last season and was third among NFL running backs in evaded tackles (83). He's also heavily involved in the Atlanta passing attack, catching 119 passes over his first two seasons for 918 yards. Expect a Robinson-dominant gameplan as the Falcons continue to break in starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

3. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: It's always been clear that Barkley was one of the most talented running backs in football, but he battled injuries in New York and played on a bad Giants offense. The move to Philadelphia playing behind one of the NFL's best offensive lines gave us the best version of Barkley yet, as he became the ninth running back in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards. His healthy history is the only cause for concern here with Philadelphia returning its offensive core. See more top RBs here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: There was concern that Chase would lose his wingman Tee Higgins in free agency this offseason, but the Bengals got an extension done and the trio of Chase, Higgins and quarterback Joe Burrow are all better for it. Chase led NFL receivers in yards after catch (737) last season on his way to winning the NFL wide receiving triple crown with 127 catches for 1,707 yards and 17 touchdowns.

2. Malik Nabers, New York Giants: Despite playing in a bad Giants offense as a rookie and missing two games, Nabers caught 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns in his debut season. The Giants are certainly hopeful that Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and first-round pick Jaxson Dart will constitute an upgrade over Daniel Jones, Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito last season. Even if they aren't, Nabers is a game-changer who should only be better in Year Two.

3. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: Lamb caught 101 passes for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns despite missing two games last season and playing half the year without Dak Prescott. Those numbers might be a little disappointing when you consider what he did in 2023 (135-1749-12), but that stat line also gives you an idea of what things could look like with Prescott back and Lamb in good health. See more top WRs here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: In 2024, Kittle had his best season for Fantasy managers since 2018, averaging 15.8 PPR points per game. Kittle has scored at least seven touchdowns in each of his past four seasons, and he saw his targets spike to 6.3 per game a season ago. The veteran tight end is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, a big reason why SportsLine's model ranks him as the No. 1 TE heading into 2025.

2. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: As a rookie, Bowers averaged nine targets per game. That high volume helped Bowers average 15.5 PPR points per game. He ended his incredible 2024 campaign with the most receptions by a rookie in NFL history (112) and the most yardage (1,194) by a rookie tight end in league history. Geno Smith marks a significant upgrade at quarterback in Las Vegas, so there's no ceiling to what Bowers can do in 2025.

3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: McBride has cemented his status as a top-tier Fantasy tight end after a breakout 2024. McBride averaged 9.2 targets per game to lead all tight ends, catching 76% of his targets. He has only seven career touchdowns in 49 games, but SportsLine's model expects he'll be a differentiator at tight end to give your Fantasy squad an advantage every week. See more top TEs here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2025 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Philadelphia Eagles D/ST: Howie Roseman is one of the NFL's best executives but his turnaround of the Philadelphia pass defense from 2023 to 2024 was masterful. They went from ranking 30th in points allowed and 26th in yards allowed to ranking second in scoring defense and first in total defense in just one offseason. Now most of the key pieces from that unit return.

2. Baltimore Ravens D/ST: Baltimore had the best run defense in football last season and should have an improved secondary after drafting Malaki Starks in the first round and signing Jaire Alexander. They've got high-level playmakers at every level in Kyle Van Noy, Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton.

3. Minnesota Vikings D/ST: They were the No. 5 scoring defense in the NFL last season and they led the NFL with 33 takeaways. Minnesota also scored three defensive touchdowns, and even if the takeaway numbers can't be relied on, the boom potential here is too high to ignore. See more top D/ST here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football kicker rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football K picks:

1. Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys: Aubrey has the biggest leg in the league and he tied for second in the NFL in points (150) last season. He's 76-of-85 on field goals the last two seasons and he's a staggering 24-of-27 from 50 yards or more.

2. Matt Gay, Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels is the rising tide that lifts all boats and this offense looks primed to be even better in 2025 after the offseason additions of Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel. Gay was perfect from inside of 50 yards last season and closed the year strong, with 24 points in the final two games of the regular season.

3. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills: Despite only making 82.8% of his field goal attempts, Bass finished tied for ninth in scoring (131 points). He was perfect on field goals of more than 50 yards and also locked in during the 2025 NFL playoffs, going 6-for-6 overall.

How to find proven 2025 Fantasy football rankings

