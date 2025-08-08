Whether your Fantasy football strategy revolves around placing players in positional tiers, a heavy reliance on last year's statistics, or simply picking the players you enjoy watching the most, everyone has their specific way of attacking Fantasy football drafts. Some strategies are better than others, but the more research you put into your 2025 Fantasy football drafts, the better prepared you'll feel when the final seconds are ticking away on the clock at your pick. A strong set of 2025 Fantasy football rankings and expert advice can give you an edge over others in your league as well, as with drastic changes annually, it's challenging to stay on top of every movement.

The top player movements garner headlines, and many of them involved the Steelers. Pittsburgh signed Aaron Rodgers as the team's new QB1 and acquired DK Metcalf before trading away George Pickens in the most revamped offense of the 2025 NFL season, so how should these changes alter how you view Pittsburgh options when forming 2025 Fantasy football rankings?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert's disappointing follow-up to a breakout 2023 season. It also called C.J. Stroud's down year, predicted Jayden Daniels' breakout campaign and projected James Cook to become one of Fantasy football's elite running backs in 2024.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018 and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Jackson is coming off his second straight first-team All-Pro selection after finishing second in the NFL MVP voting. He's completely erased a narrative of being just a rushing quarterback off back-to-back seasons with more than 3,600 passing yards, including a career-high 4,172 passing yards and 41 passing touchdowns last season.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: You could argue there's no player in the NFL that defenses fear more at the 1-yard line than Allen, regardless of position. The 6-foot-5 QB has rushed for 27 touchdowns over the last two years to boost his Fantasy football scoring. Allen passed for fewer than 4,000 yards last year for the first time since 2019, but he still finished as QB2 in Fantasy football and won the NFL MVP with his dual-threat ability.

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow is one of the rare pocket passers atop Fantasy football rankings as one of the only quarterbacks who can produce consistent results without needing rushing yards or rushing touchdowns. He led the NFL in passing yards (4,918) and touchdowns (43) last year with arguably the best wide receiver duo in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on the outside.

Top 2025 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: Gibbs finished with 1,412 rushing yards last season, which ranked fifth in the NFL. He averaged 5.6 yards per carry and racked up 16 rushing touchdowns. Gibbs also proved to be a threat in the passing game, hauling in 52 receptions for 517 yards and four scores a season ago.

2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson averaged 22.5 PPR points per game in his final eight outings last season. Robinson, who averaged 20.1 PPR points per game for the season, averaged 17.2 total touches per game in his first six outings last year. But over his final 11 games, Robinson averaged 23.9 total touches per game, which could be the norm in 2025 with Michael Penix Jr. under center.

3. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: Barkley was dominant for the Eagles in 2025, leading Philadelphia to a Super Bowl title. He led the NFL in total touches (378), total yards (2,283), rushing attempts (345), and rushing yards (2,005). Barkley also finished third in total snaps and ended the season as RB1 overall in all scoring formats despite finishing just 37th in targets per game and sixth in total touchdowns (15).

Top 2025 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase became the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history this offseason, signing a historic four-year extension. He finished as the WR1 in Fantasy points per game last season, ranking first in targets (175), red zone targets (36), total touchdowns (17) and receiving yards (1,708), among others. He is the clear-cut top wide receiver in the model's rankings.

2. Malik Nabers, New York Giants: The LSU product is coming off a monster rookie season, finishing as the WR7 in Fantasy points per game. Nabers ranked first in target share and seventh in receiving yards per game, drawing 170 targets overall. He was able to overcome bad quarterback play, so he should be in line for an even better campaign in 2025.

3. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: Lamb is coming off a down year by his standards, but he still posted a WR8 finish despite playing through a shoulder injury and losing quarterback Dak Prescott. He caught at least four passes in all but one game, and he is still the obvious top target in Dallas. Prescott is back, so Lamb has returned to the top of the Fantasy WR rankings.

Top 2025 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: For the second straight year, a rookie tight end finished as TE1, as the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft had a record-breaking rookie season. Bowers broke Puka Nacua's rookie record for receptions (112). He also led all tight ends with 1,194 yards. The Raiders didn't make any significant additions at wide receiver or tight end, but they did acquire Geno Smith at quarterback, which should be an upgrade, as Bowers has a strong chance to repeat at TE1 again this year.

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle had the second-most yards (1,106) and touchdowns (eight) of his eight-year NFL career last season as the veteran tight end remains one of the most consistent pass-catchers in the league. He's coming off his second straight 1,000-yard season and has more than 900 yards in five of his last seven years. The 49ers traded Deebo Samuel, which could signal even more targets Kittle's way from Brock Purdy in one of the top offenses in the NFL.

3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: McBride had the second-most receiving yards (1,146) among tight ends last year and finished as the TE2 despite only two receiving touchdowns. The 25-year-old tight end was fourth in the NFL with 111 receptions, so only having two touchdowns with that heavy of a usage is an anomaly. McBride will still generate a massive target share in Arizona, which is running back a similar offensive playmaking group from last season, and he's almost guaranteed to have a better touchdown total given his importance to the offense.

Top 2025 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2025 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Philadelphia Eagles D/ST: Howie Roseman is one of the NFL's best executives but his turnaround of the Philadelphia pass defense from 2023 to 2024 was masterful. They went from ranking 30th in points allowed and 26th in yards allowed to ranking second in scoring defense and first in total defense in just one offseason. Now most of the key pieces from that unit return.

2. Baltimore Ravens D/ST: Baltimore had the best run defense in football last season and should have an improved secondary after drafting Malaki Starks in the first round and signing Jaire Alexander. They've got high-level playmakers at every level in Kyle Van Noy, Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton.

3. Minnesota Vikings D/ST: They were the No. 5 scoring defense in the NFL last season and they led the NFL with 33 takeaways. Minnesota also scored three defensive touchdowns, and even if the takeaway numbers can't be relied on, the boom potential here is too high to ignore.

Top 2025 Fantasy football kicker rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football K picks:

1. Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys: Aubrey has the biggest leg in the league and he tied for second in the NFL in points (150) last season. He's 76-of-85 on field goals the last two seasons and he's a staggering 24-of-27 from 50 yards or more.

2. Matt Gay, Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels is the rising tide that lifts all boats and this offense looks primed to be even better in 2025 after the offseason additions of Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel. Gay was perfect from inside of 50 yards last season and closed the year strong, with 24 points in the final two games of the regular season.

3. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills: Despite only making 82.8% of his field goal attempts, Bass finished tied for ninth in scoring (131 points). He was perfect on field goals of more than 50 yards and also locked in during the 2025 NFL playoffs, going 6-for-6 overall.

