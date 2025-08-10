Building a Fantasy football strategy can be a difficult task, but using 2025 Fantasy football position rankings can help organize information prior to 2025 Fantasy football drafts. Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was the Fantasy WR1 last year and scored the second-most Fantasy points of any player in the NFL. He finds himself atop the Fantasy football WR rankings heading into the season, but he will have to ward off other stars like Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb. Where do all the wide receivers stack up in 2025 Fantasy football rankings?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert's disappointing follow-up to a breakout 2023 season. It also called C.J. Stroud's down year, predicted Jayden Daniels' breakout campaign and projected James Cook to become one of Fantasy football's elite running backs in 2024.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018 and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Jackson is coming off his second straight first-team All-Pro selection after finishing second in the NFL MVP voting. He's completely erased a narrative of being just a rushing quarterback off back-to-back seasons with more than 3,600 passing yards, including a career-high 4,172 passing yards and 41 passing touchdowns last season.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: You could argue there's no player in the NFL that defenses fear more at the 1-yard line than Allen, regardless of position. The 6-foot-5 QB has rushed for 27 touchdowns over the last two years to boost his Fantasy football scoring. Allen passed for fewer than 4,000 yards last year for the first time since 2019, but he still finished as QB2 in Fantasy football and won the NFL MVP with his dual-threat ability.

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow is one of the rare pocket passers atop Fantasy football rankings as one of the only quarterbacks who can produce consistent results without needing rushing yards or rushing touchdowns. He led the NFL in passing yards (4,918) and touchdowns (43) last year with arguably the best wide receiver duo in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on the outside.

Top 2025 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: Gibbs was the RB2 in Fantasy points per game last season, putting together his best numbers during the final three weeks of the year with teammate David Montgomery sidelined. Even with Montgomery on the field, Gibbs was the RB4 in Fantasy points per game from Weeks 1-15. His efficiency has been on display throughout his young career, and an increase in volume this year is enough to land him atop the Fantasy RB rankings.

2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson improved drastically in his second season, finishing with 1,887 yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. Atlanta finished tenth in rushing yards and ninth in rushing touchdowns as a team last season, and Robinson will remain the workhorse running back. He was the RB1 in Fantasy points per game from Weeks 6-18, and quarterback Michael Penix could take the offense to another level.

3. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: Barkley is the highest-paid running back in the league after signing a two-year extension following Philadelphia's Super Bowl victory. He handled a massive workload last year, racking up 2,283 yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns. The Eagles might want to decrease his usage slightly in the regular season, so he finds himself behind Gibbs and Robinson in the model's rankings.

Top 2025 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase won the wide receiver Triple Crown last year, leading the NFL in receptions (127), yards (1,708) and touchdowns (17) for one of the most dominant receiver seasons in NFL history. He had the fourth-most Fantasy football points for a wide receiver in PPR formats over the last 10 years, while having 85.5 more Fantasy football points than any WR last year.

2. Malik Nabers, New York Giants: It's hard to say anyone had to deal with worse quarterback play than Giants wide receivers last year with four different quarterbacks taking the field, and none having great success. Still, Nabers finished as WR6 in Fantasy football and he'll go from catching passes from quarterbacks like Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito to Russell Wilson as the likely Week 1 quarterback.

3. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: Lamb had the second-best WR Fantasy football season in the last 10 years in 2023 with a healthy Dak Prescott. Both Prescott (hamstring) and Lamb (shoulder) dealt with injuries last season, but both should be healthy for the start of this year and they've been one of the best QB-WR duos in the NFL when on the field together.

Top 2025 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: For the second straight year, a rookie tight end finished as TE1, as the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft had a record-breaking rookie season. Bowers broke Puka Nacua's rookie record for receptions (112). He also led all tight ends with 1,194 yards. The Raiders didn't make any significant additions at wide receiver or tight end, but they did acquire Geno Smith at quarterback, which should be an upgrade, as Bowers has a strong chance to repeat at TE1 again this year.

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle had the second-most yards (1,106) and touchdowns (eight) of his eight-year NFL career last season as the veteran tight end remains one of the most consistent pass-catchers in the league. He's coming off his second straight 1,000-yard season and has more than 900 yards in five of his last seven years. The 49ers traded Deebo Samuel, which could signal even more targets Kittle's way from Brock Purdy in one of the top offenses in the NFL.

3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: McBride had the second-most receiving yards (1,146) among tight ends last year and finished as the TE2 despite only two receiving touchdowns. The 25-year-old tight end was fourth in the NFL with 111 receptions, so only having two touchdowns with that heavy of a usage is an anomaly. McBride will still generate a massive target share in Arizona, which is running back a similar offensive playmaking group from last season, and he's almost guaranteed to have a better touchdown total given his importance to the offense.

Top 2025 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2025 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Philadelphia Eagles D/ST: Howie Roseman is one of the NFL's best executives but his turnaround of the Philadelphia pass defense from 2023 to 2024 was masterful. They went from ranking 30th in points allowed and 26th in yards allowed to ranking second in scoring defense and first in total defense in just one offseason. Now most of the key pieces from that unit return.

2. Baltimore Ravens D/ST: Baltimore had the best run defense in football last season and should have an improved secondary after drafting Malaki Starks in the first round and signing Jaire Alexander. They've got high-level playmakers at every level in Kyle Van Noy, Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton.

3. Minnesota Vikings D/ST: They were the No. 5 scoring defense in the NFL last season and they led the NFL with 33 takeaways. Minnesota also scored three defensive touchdowns, and even if the takeaway numbers can't be relied on, the boom potential here is too high to ignore.

Top 2025 Fantasy football kicker rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football K picks:

1. Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys: Aubrey has the biggest leg in the league and he tied for second in the NFL in points (150) last season. He's 76-of-85 on field goals the last two seasons and he's a staggering 24-of-27 from 50 yards or more.

2. Matt Gay, Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels is the rising tide that lifts all boats and this offense looks primed to be even better in 2025 after the offseason additions of Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel. Gay was perfect from inside of 50 yards last season and closed the year strong, with 24 points in the final two games of the regular season.

3. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills: Despite only making 82.8% of his field goal attempts, Bass finished tied for ninth in scoring (131 points). He was perfect on field goals of more than 50 yards and also locked in during the 2025 NFL playoffs, going 6-for-6 overall.

