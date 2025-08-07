Christian McCaffrey has routinely been atop the Fantasy football running back rankings throughout his career, and it has paid off for his owners multiple times. He was the RB1 in 2019, RB2 in 2022 and RB1 in 2023, leading teams to Fantasy football championships. However, he is also a massive injury risk, as he has missed double-digit games in three of the last five seasons. McCaffrey is available later in 2025 Fantasy football drafts than he has been in recent years, so an injury is likely the only factor that will determine whether he lands among the Fantasy football sleepers or Fantasy football busts.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert's disappointing follow-up to a breakout 2023 season. It also called C.J. Stroud's down year, predicted Jayden Daniels' breakout campaign and projected James Cook to become one of Fantasy football's elite running backs in 2024.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018 and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2025 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Jackson was the No. 1 QB in Fantasy last year, completing 316 of 474 passes for a career-high 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns across 17 regular-season games. Jackson tossed only four interceptions as well and added 915 rushing yards and four scores on the ground. His dual-threat ability makes him the clear-cut No. 1 option again for 2025.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen is coming off a remarkable season in Buffalo. Allen completed 64% of his passes for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns while also adding 531 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground over 17 regular-season games in 2024. He remains a top option at quarterback with the potential to be QB1.

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow led the NFL in passing yards (4,918) and passing touchdowns (43) last season while completing 71% of his passes. Burrow has a plethora of weapons on the offensive side of the ball, including Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Chase Brown and Mike Gesicki, a big reason why the model is expecting another productive campaign for Cincinnati's signal caller.

Top 2025 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: Gibbs finished with 1,412 rushing yards last season, which ranked fifth in the NFL. He averaged 5.6 yards per carry and racked up 16 rushing touchdowns. Gibbs also proved to be a threat in the passing game, hauling in 52 receptions for 517 yards and four scores a season ago.

2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson averaged 22.5 PPR points per game in his final eight outings last season. Robinson, who averaged 20.1 PPR points per game for the season, averaged 17.2 total touches per game in his first six outings last year. But over his final 11 games, Robinson averaged 23.9 total touches per game, which could be the norm in 2025 with Michael Penix Jr. under center.

3. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: Barkley was dominant for the Eagles in 2025, leading Philadelphia to a Super Bowl title. He led the NFL in total touches (378), total yards (2,283), rushing attempts (345), and rushing yards (2,005). Barkley also finished third in total snaps and ended the season as RB1 overall in all scoring formats despite finishing just 37th in targets per game and sixth in total touchdowns (15).

Top 2025 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase became the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history this offseason, signing a historic four-year extension. He finished as the WR1 in Fantasy points per game last season, ranking first in targets (175), red zone targets (36), total touchdowns (17) and receiving yards (1,708), among others. He is the clear-cut top wide receiver in the model's rankings.

2. Malik Nabers, New York Giants: The LSU product is coming off a monster rookie season, finishing as the WR7 in Fantasy points per game. Nabers ranked first in target share and seventh in receiving yards per game, drawing 170 targets overall. He was able to overcome bad quarterback play, so he should be in line for an even better campaign in 2025.

3. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: Lamb is coming off a down year by his standards, but he still posted a WR8 finish despite playing through a shoulder injury and losing quarterback Dak Prescott. He caught at least four passes in all but one game, and he is still the obvious top target in Dallas. Prescott is back, so Lamb has returned to the top of the Fantasy WR rankings.

Top 2025 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: For the second straight year, a rookie tight end finished as TE1, as the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft had a record-breaking rookie season. Bowers broke Puka Nacua's rookie record for receptions (112). He also led all tight ends with 1,194 yards. The Raiders didn't make any significant additions at wide receiver or tight end, but they did acquire Geno Smith at quarterback, which should be an upgrade, as Bowers has a strong chance to repeat at TE1 again this year.

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle had the second-most yards (1,106) and touchdowns (eight) of his eight-year NFL career last season as the veteran tight end remains one of the most consistent pass-catchers in the league. He's coming off his second straight 1,000-yard season and has more than 900 yards in five of his last seven years. The 49ers traded Deebo Samuel, which could signal even more targets Kittle's way from Brock Purdy in one of the top offenses in the NFL.

3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: McBride had the second-most receiving yards (1,146) among tight ends last year and finished as the TE2 despite only two receiving touchdowns. The 25-year-old tight end was fourth in the NFL with 111 receptions, so only having two touchdowns with that heavy of a usage is an anomaly. McBride will still generate a massive target share in Arizona, which is running back a similar offensive playmaking group from last season, and he's almost guaranteed to have a better touchdown total given his importance to the offense.

Top 2025 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2025 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Philadelphia Eagles D/ST: Howie Roseman is one of the NFL's best executives but his turnaround of the Philadelphia pass defense from 2023 to 2024 was masterful. They went from ranking 30th in points allowed and 26th in yards allowed to ranking second in scoring defense and first in total defense in just one offseason. Now most of the key pieces from that unit return.

2. Baltimore Ravens D/ST: Baltimore had the best run defense in football last season and should have an improved secondary after drafting Malaki Starks in the first round and signing Jaire Alexander. They've got high-level playmakers at every level in Kyle Van Noy, Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton.

3. Minnesota Vikings D/ST: They were the No. 5 scoring defense in the NFL last season and they led the NFL with 33 takeaways. Minnesota also scored three defensive touchdowns, and even if the takeaway numbers can't be relied on, the boom potential here is too high to ignore.

Top 2025 Fantasy football kicker rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football K picks:

1. Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys: Aubrey has the biggest leg in the league and he tied for second in the NFL in points (150) last season. He's 76-of-85 on field goals the last two seasons and he's a staggering 24-of-27 from 50 yards or more.

2. Matt Gay, Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels is the rising tide that lifts all boats and this offense looks primed to be even better in 2025 after the offseason additions of Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel. Gay was perfect from inside of 50 yards last season and closed the year strong, with 24 points in the final two games of the regular season.

3. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills: Despite only making 82.8% of his field goal attempts, Bass finished tied for ninth in scoring (131 points). He was perfect on field goals of more than 50 yards and also locked in during the 2025 NFL playoffs, going 6-for-6 overall.

