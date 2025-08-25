The NFL offseason is officially behind us and, with the conclusion of the NFL preseason last weekend, the 2025 NFL season is officially here. Historically, rosters remain relatively stable until the first wave of training camp cuts, making this the perfect window to start crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy. Correctly identifying fantasy breakouts and avoiding fantasy busts remains the key to success in fantasy football.

Winning your draft often comes down to identifying sleepers before they hit and avoiding high-risk disappointments. Take last season, for example. Rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey burst onto the scene for the Chargers with 82 receptions, 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns. Meanwhile, Tyreek Hill, a consensus first-round pick, underperformed, totaling less than 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since 2019. Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football positional rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert's disappointing follow-up to a breakout 2023 season. It also called C.J. Stroud's down year, predicted Jayden Daniels' breakout campaign and projected James Cook to become one of Fantasy football's elite running backs in 2024.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018 and Davante Adams in 2017.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football positional rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts at every position. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Jackson came into the league as one of the most dynamic athletes to ever play the position and has steadily progressed to the point of becoming one of the most efficient passers in the game. He threw for a career-high 4,127 yards and 41 touchdowns last year while rushing for 915 yards and four more scores to finish as QB1. The Ravens have added DeAndre Hopkins to a receiving corps that has Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman starting to establish themselves as high-quality options.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen's numbers were actually down from 2023 to 2024, but his penchant for big moments helped earn him NFL MVP honors, and he's become the most reliable Fantasy football quarterback there is. He's finished as QB1 or QB2 in Fantasy football in each of the last five seasons, and there's no reason to think that he won't be in that realm again in 2025.

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow's Bengals might have disappointed, but Burrow had his best season statistically. He led the NFL in passing yards (4,928) and passing touchdowns (43) while completing a career-high 70.6% of his passes. Cincinnati surprised by finding a way to re-sign Tee Higgins this offseason, so Burrow will continue to have access to arguably the best receiving tandem in the league in Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase. See more top QBs here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: While the history of 2,000-yard rushers indicates Barkley will have a drop-off this season, he could make up for fewer yards with more touchdowns. Last year, Barkley had a league-high 11 touches that ended at the 1-yard line, with Jalen Hurts then scoring on 10 of those instances. Barkley is unlikely to be as unlucky in that regard this year, as Philly's run-first offense makes him the top Fantasy ball carrier.

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: A component of making a great Fantasy player is not only having a high ceiling but also a high floor. Gibbs has both, as he ranked third amongst running backs in Fantasy points, and he also rarely had a poor game. He had at least 91 scrimmage yards or a touchdown in 16 of his 18 total games last season.

3. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: One shouldn't underestimate the effect that Michael Penix Jr. under center will have on Robinson's production out of the backfield. Penix's big arm keeps safeties at bay as Robinson averaged 118 rushing yards with six rushing touchdowns across three games with Penix as the starter a year ago. That was compared to 78.7 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns across 14 games with Kirk Cousins as the starter. See more top RBs here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: There were concerns this offseason that Chase might lose his running mate, Tee Higgins, to free agency. But with Higgins now signed to an extension, the Bengals' offensive trio -- Chase, Higgins, and quarterback Joe Burrow -- remains intact and dangerous. Chase dominated after the catch last season, leading all NFL receivers with 737 yards after the catch. He also secured the receiving triple crown, posting 127 receptions, 1,707 yards, and 17 touchdowns.

2. Malik Nabers, New York Giants:

Despite missing two games and working within a struggling Giants offense, Nabers impressed in his rookie season with 109 catches, 1,204 yards, and seven touchdowns. New York is banking on Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and rookie Jaxson Dart to provide an upgrade at quarterback over last year's group of Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, and Tommy DeVito. Regardless of who's under center, Nabers is a dynamic weapon who's poised to take a leap in Year Two.

3. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: Lamb posted 101 catches for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns last season, despite missing two games and playing half the year without Dak Prescott. While those numbers fell short of his monster 2023 campaign (135 catches, 1,749 yards, 12 TDs), they highlight his consistency. With Prescott healthy, Lamb has a strong chance to return to elite production levels. See more top WRs here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: It's hard to imagine a player improving off a record-breaking season, but given likely stronger quarterback play in Las Vegas this season, Bowers could be in a better position to succeed. The Raiders traded for Geno Smith, a significant improvement over the Raiders' quarterbacks last year, when Bowers still set the NFL rookie record for receptions (112) while leading all tight ends with 1,194 yards. The No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft should be the top pass-catcher in the Las Vegas offense again this season, and with improved quarterback play, the model sees Bowers as the top tight end option in 2025 Fantasy football drafts.

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers have been hit hard yet again with preseason injuries, but Kittle and his smelling salts are all set for Week 1. The 31-year-old tight end could be the biggest beneficiary of the rash of injuries as he continues to showcase his strong chemistry with Brock Purdy. Kittle had the second-most receiving yards (1,106) and touchdowns (eight) of his eight-year career last year, and with no signs of slowing down, the model views him as a top tight end option yet again this season.

3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: If anyone is a safe bet to increase their touchdown total from last season, it's McBride. The 25-year-old tight end had only two receiving touchdowns last season, and yet, he still finished as the TE2 in Fantasy football after posting 1,146 receiving yards. McBride was fourth in the NFL in receptions (111), and he'll remain a top option for Kyler Murray. He has arguably the highest floor of any tight end in Fantasy football, and the near certainty of more touchdowns raises his ceiling as well. See more top TEs here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2025 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Philadelphia Eagles D/ST: Howie Roseman is one of the NFL's best executives but his turnaround of the Philadelphia pass defense from 2023 to 2024 was masterful. They went from ranking 30th in points allowed and 26th in yards allowed to ranking second in scoring defense and first in total defense in just one offseason. Now most of the key pieces from that unit return.

2. Baltimore Ravens D/ST: Baltimore had the best run defense in football last season and should have an improved secondary after drafting Malaki Starks in the first round and signing Jaire Alexander. They've got high-level playmakers at every level in Kyle Van Noy, Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton.

3. Minnesota Vikings D/ST: They were the No. 5 scoring defense in the NFL last season and they led the NFL with 33 takeaways. Minnesota also scored three defensive touchdowns, and even if the takeaway numbers can't be relied on, the boom potential here is too high to ignore. See more top D/ST here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football kicker rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football K picks:

1. Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys: Aubrey has the biggest leg in the league and he tied for second in the NFL in points (150) last season. He's 76-of-85 on field goals the last two seasons and he's a staggering 24-of-27 from 50 yards or more.

2. Matt Gay, Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels is the rising tide that lifts all boats and this offense looks primed to be even better in 2025 after the offseason additions of Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel. Gay was perfect from inside of 50 yards last season and closed the year strong, with 24 points in the final two games of the regular season.

3. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills: Despite only making 82.8% of his field goal attempts, Bass finished tied for ninth in scoring (131 points). He was perfect on field goals of more than 50 yards and also locked in during the 2025 NFL playoffs, going 6-for-6 overall.

