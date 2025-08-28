To craft a championship-level fantasy team, you need to have stars in multiple spots. Having a top-notch tight end on your team has changed the game, as they've become a more focal point of passing attacks. There are multiple star players at the position, and having a reliable playmaker there goes a long way. That's why having quality 2025 Fantasy football rankings for your Fantasy football draft is massive.

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is heading into his third year and has playmakers like Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jameson Williams around him. Nonetheless, he has managed to snag 146 passes for 1,615 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in two seasons in the Motor City. Where does LaPorta fall in the Fantasy football positional rankings? Before crafting your 2025 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy football positional rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert's disappointing follow-up to a breakout 2023 season. It also called C.J. Stroud's down year, predicted Jayden Daniels' breakout campaign and projected James Cook to become one of Fantasy football's elite running backs in 2024.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021 and correctly predicting C.J. Stroud would take a step back in 2024. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018 and Davante Adams in 2017.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football positional rankings 2025, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts at every position. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Jackson is coming off his first QB1 Fantasy season since 2019, leading all quarterbacks with 915 rushing yards while ranking tenth in rushing touchdowns. He finished with a career-best 4,172 passing yards and 41 touchdowns, ranking first in yards per attempt. The Ravens did not have much offensive turnover this offseason and added veteran wideout DeAndre Hopkins, so Jackson remains the QB1 in the model's rankings.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen has been the most consistent Fantasy quarterback in recent years, finishing no worse than QB3 in Fantasy points per game since 2020. He had 12 rushing touchdowns while ranking fifth in rushing yards and third in red-zone carries per game last season. He was the QB2 in Fantasy points per game, which is where the model has him heading into the 2025 season.

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow rounds out the top three after posting a QB3 finish last year, recording career highs in almost every statistical category. He led the league in passing attempts, passing yards and passing touchdowns. Burrow is expected to see a similar volume this year, so he should be a strong Fantasy quarterback yet again. See more top QBs here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: Barkley wasted little time proving his worth with his new team last year. After signing as a free agent in the offseason, he helped propel the Eagles to a Super Bowl championship. Reinvigorated, he played in 16 games and had a career-best 2,005 yards rushing on 345 carries (5.8 average) and 13 touchdowns. He also caught 33 passes for 278 yards (8.4 average) and two touchdowns.

2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: The third-year player from Texas has been explosive. In 34 career games, he has rushed for 2,432 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also has 119 receptions for 918 yards (7.7 average) and five touchdowns. He had five games with 100 or more rushing yards and scored two touchdowns in five more. In a 44-38 season-ending overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers, he carried 28 times for 170 yards (6.1 average) and two scores.

3. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: The 23-year-old had a breakout season in 2024. He played in all 17 games, carrying 250 times for 1,412 yards (5.6 average) and 16 touchdowns. In the 45-31 divisional round loss to the Washington Commanders, Gibbs carried just 14 times, but still rushed for 105 yards (7.5 average) and two touchdowns. In a 31-9 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the regular-season finale, he carried 23 times for 139 yards (6.0 average) and three scores. He also caught five passes for 31 yards and one touchdown. See more top RBs here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase became the fifth player since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970 to win the receiving triple crown, leading the NFL with 127 catches for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. He's tactical, he possesses exceptional body control and he's as dynamic with the ball in his hands as any player in the league.

2. Malik Nabers, New York Giants: LSU wide receivers have become the gold standard in recent years and Nabers (as well as Brian Thomas Jr.) continued the tradition of excellence last season. Russell Wilson might be a bridge to Jaxson Dart (with Jameis Winston also factoring in if things go sideways), but that quarterback room should be an upgrade over last year's when Nabers had 109 catches for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games.

3. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: In five NFL seasons, Jefferson has 495 catches for 7,432 yards and 40 touchdowns and even hit 1,000 yards when he missed seven games in 2023. It's strange to think that you can take a stat line like 100-1,500-8 for granted, but we might all be doing that with Jefferson, who still belongs in any conversation regarding the league's best receiver. See more top WRs here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders: Bowers finished as TE1 last year despite catching passes from Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell, and Desmond Ridder. Regardless, he finished with 112 catches for 1,194 receiving yards and five touchdowns. With Geno Smith throwing him passes and Ashton Jeanty in the backfield, it's no surprise he's the projected TE1.

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle is entering his ninth season but is still one of the best players at his position. During the 2024 season, Kittle logged 78 catches for 1,106 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He also averaged 14.2 yards per reception. With Deebo Samuel gone and Brandon Aiyuk expecting to return sometime in October, the 49ers will be relying on Kittle a ton in the passing attack.

3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: McBride has improved in each season in the NFL and has shown that he's one of the best players in his position. In 2024, he posted 111 grabs for 1,146 receiving yards and two touchdowns. With Marvin Harrison Jr. expected to take a step forward, it'll create even more favorable matchups for McBride, clearing the way for him to have another stellar season. See more top TEs here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2025 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Philadelphia Eagles D/ST: Howie Roseman is one of the NFL's best executives but his turnaround of the Philadelphia pass defense from 2023 to 2024 was masterful. They went from ranking 30th in points allowed and 26th in yards allowed to ranking second in scoring defense and first in total defense in just one offseason. Now most of the key pieces from that unit return.

2. Baltimore Ravens D/ST: Baltimore had the best run defense in football last season and should have an improved secondary after drafting Malaki Starks in the first round and signing Jaire Alexander. They've got high-level playmakers at every level in Kyle Van Noy, Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton.

3. Minnesota Vikings D/ST: They were the No. 5 scoring defense in the NFL last season and they led the NFL with 33 takeaways. Minnesota also scored three defensive touchdowns, and even if the takeaway numbers can't be relied on, the boom potential here is too high to ignore. See more top D/ST here.

Top 2025 Fantasy football kicker rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2025 Fantasy football K picks:

1. Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys: Aubrey has the biggest leg in the league and he tied for second in the NFL in points (150) last season. He's 76-of-85 on field goals the last two seasons and he's a staggering 24-of-27 from 50 yards or more.

2. Matt Gay, Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels is the rising tide that lifts all boats and this offense looks primed to be even better in 2025 after the offseason additions of Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel. Gay was perfect from inside of 50 yards last season and closed the year strong, with 24 points in the final two games of the regular season.

3. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills: Despite only making 82.8% of his field goal attempts, Bass finished tied for ninth in scoring (131 points). He was perfect on field goals of more than 50 yards and also locked in during the 2025 NFL playoffs, going 6-for-6 overall.

