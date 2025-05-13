When I first released these projections back in February I offered a word of caution, "it is still very early." This week I am releasing my post-draft projection, and I want to reiterate, it is still very early. That being said, we do at least now know where the rookies will play, though there is really only certainty around when one of them will start.

Cam Ward is the lone quarterback from the 2025 NFL Draft class who I feel certain will start Week 1. But even with that certainty, he doesn't project as a starting quarterback in Fantasy Football. I project Ward for 3,817 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, 296 rushing yards, and 2.1 scores on the ground. That places him at QB28 below, 29 points behind QB20 Bryce Young, and 49 points behind QB12 Jared Goff.

Tyler Shough is the only other quarterback I project to start more than half of his team's games, and there is a decent chance he starts Week 1. But even if he does, he'll be ranked behind Ward. Shough's production profile and my questions about the Saints offense as a whole means he'll have to prove it to me before I buy it in redraft leagues. The only rookie draft I took him in so far was a fourth-round pick in a 14-team one-QB league.

Jaxson Dart, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders all have a chance to start games this year. But for now, I am projecting Russell Wilson and Joe Flacco to lead the Giants and Browns respectively. Honestly, for the sake of Jerry Jeudy, David Njoku, and Malik Nabers I hope the veterans keep the job all year. Both Flacco and Wilson have shown an ability to produce borderline QB1 numbers when given a chance the past few years and both have elevated WR1s on their team in recent years.

Speaking of unknowns, I should highlight one projection that probably sticks out like a sore thumb. Anthony Richardson is QB11 below and his projection of 369 Fantasy points is closer to QB6 (Patrick Mahomes) than it is to QB12 (Jared Goff). I would rank or draft Richardson that high because he still has to win a camp battle with Daniel Jones, but at the same time if you promised me 17 starts from Richardson I would bet on him beating this projection. He is a remarkably difficult player to project or rank. The only advice I would offer is that if his ADP remains in the double-digit rounds you are going to want him on at least one team, and I am going to want him on more than that.

Here are my post-draft 2025 Quarterback Projections: