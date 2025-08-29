Earlier this month, we hosted a salary cap draft with respected analysts from the Fantasy Football industry. While there were some bargains and some overpays, the results offered a good representation of what players should go for in a $100 league.

The salary cap draft held with 12 CBS Sports employees was much more out of control -- and exactly the kind of draft you can learn from before you head into yours.

It was a typical salary cap format like any other: 12 teams, $100 budget. Our scoring was full-PPR with traditional CBS scoring otherwise (six points per passing touchdown). The lineups included one QB, two RBs, two WRs, one TE, two FLEX, one DST.

But then the bidding began and so did the spending! Bijan Robinson ($29), Jahmyr Gibbs ($28), Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey ($27 each) were early big-ticket items, but even they didn't go for as much as Ja'Marr Chase ($35!) and CeeDee Lamb ($31).

The unbridled spending continued as 13 of the first 24 nominations on non-DSTs landed final bids of $25 or more, and another four went for $20 or more. Two managers had three $20-plus players each.

By the time we got to around nomination No. 87, reality hit most of the managers of the league in the face: When the money's gone, the only things left are bargains.

And that, my dear friends, is why saving some of your fake Fantasy dollars in a salary cap draft is a wise idea, especially when others spend wildly at the beginning.

George Kittle went for $8 when Brock Bowers fetched $21 and Trey McBride went for $16! Davante Adams ($9) went for less than Emeka Egbuka ($11), Tetairoa McMillan ($10), and the same price as Travis Hunter. Kenneth Walker ($9) went for less than TreVeyon Henderson ($14), Breece Hall ($13) and R.J. Harvey ($11).

And if you think those bids were crazy, just wait until you see what James Conner, David Montgomery, DeVonta Smith, D.J. Moore, Jerry Jeudy, Sam LaPorta, Baker Mayfield and Dak Prescott went for. You'll wish you were in this league.

When you head into your salary cap drafts, it's great to have a guideline of what to spend on each player, but you should aim to not grossly overspend too soon. At minimum, remember The 20/50 Rule: Have at least 20% of your initial budget for the last 50% of your draft. That gives you the ammo needed to swipe some steals, as many -- but not all -- did in our league.

The other must-know tip for these things is to pay attention to the draft and keep tabs on your opponents' budgets. Those who were paying attention in this league knew that the overspending teams would be out of commission sooner than later and that bargains would be had. Just by being aware you can dominate a salary cap draft.

I thought it would be a good idea to introduce our managers by first classifying them based on how they spent, then by each one of them giving the one player they regretted getting.

Meet the drafters

Early big spenders

Drafter Regrettable pick Mike Bonavita, Producer, CBS Sports HQ Keon Coleman, $8 Jacob Fetner, Inside the Lines Data Scientist Kaleb Johnson, $4 Thomas Shafer, Producer, Fantasy Football Today Ja'Marr Chase, $35 R.J. White, managing editor for Fantasy and betting Jauan Jennings, $3

Moved money at a medium pace

Drafter Regrettable pick Jamey Eisenberg, youth baseball talent evaluator Trevor Lawrence, $1 Claire Filpi, producer, CBS Sports Podcasts Jordan Addison, $4 Jake Grogins, Production Assistant, CBS Sports HQ Chris Rodriguez Jr., $2

Slower to spend

Drafter Regrettable pick Meron Berkson, Coordinating Producer, CBS Sports HQ Kyler Murray, $3 Heath Cummings, basketball coaching legend Tyreek Hill, $16 Jaclyn DeAugustino, CBS Sports HQ Host Brock Bowers, $21 Dave Richard, local cheeseburger eater Stefon Diggs, $3 Dan Schneier, co-host, Beyond the Box Score James Cook, $15

Salary cap draft results by position

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson, BAL, $13

Jayden Daniels, WAS, $12

Josh Allen, BUF, $12

Joe Burrow, CIN, $10

Jalen Hurts, PHI, $8

Kyler Murray, ARI, $3

Patrick Mahomes, KC, $3

Bo Nix, DEN, $2

Drake Maye, NE, $2

Baker Mayfield, TB, $1

Brock Purdy, SF, $1

Dak Prescott, DAL, $1

J.J. McCarthy, MIN, $1

Jared Goff, DET, $1

Jordan Love, GB, $1

Justin Fields, NYJ, $1

Trevor Lawrence, JAC, $1

Running backs

Bijan Robinson, ATL, $29

Jahmyr Gibbs, DET, $28

Christian McCaffrey, SF, $27

Saquon Barkley, PHI, $27

Ashton Jeanty, LV, $26

Derrick Henry, BAL, $25

De'Von Achane, MIA, $24

Bucky Irving, TB, $20

Chase Brown, CIN, $20

Josh Jacobs, GB, $20

Jonathan Taylor, IND, $18

Kyren Williams, LAR, $18

James Cook, BUF, $15

Omarion Hampton, LAC, $14

TreVeyon Henderson, NE, $14

Breece Hall, NYJ, $13

Alvin Kamara, NO, $12

RJ Harvey, DEN, $11

Kenneth Walker III, SEA, $9

Chuba Hubbard, CAR, $8

D'Andre Swift, CHI, $8

Tony Pollard, TEN, $8

Braelon Allen, NYJ, $7

Isiah Pacheco, KC, $7

James Conner, ARI, $6

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, WAS, $5

Aaron Jones, MIN, $4

Austin Ekeler, WAS, $4

Kaleb Johnson, PIT, $4

David Montgomery, DET, $3

J.K. Dobbins, DEN, $3

Jaylen Warren, PIT, $3

Ollie Gordon II, MIA, $3

Zach Charbonnet, SEA, $3

Bhayshul Tuten, JAC, $2

Brian Robinson Jr., SF, $2

Cam Skattebo, NYG, $2

Chris Rodriguez Jr., WAS, $2

Dylan Sampson, CLE, $2

Javonte Williams, DAL, $2

Jaydon Blue, DAL, $2

Jordan Mason, MIN, $2

Najee Harris, LAC, $2

Rachaad White, TB, $2

Travis Etienne, JAC, $2

Tyrone Tracy Jr., NYG, $2

Blake Corum, LAR, $1

Jerome Ford, CLE, $1

Joe Mixon, HOU, $1

Kareem Hunt, KC, $1

Keaton Mitchell, BAL, $1

Kendre Miller, NO, $1

Nick Chubb, HOU, $1

Quinshon Judkins, CLE, $1

Raheem Mostert, LV, $1

Ray Davis, BUF, $1

Rhamondre Stevenson, NE, $1

Tahj Brooks, CIN, $1

Tank Bigsby, JAC, $1

Trey Benson, ARI, $1

Tyjae Spears, TEN, $1

Tyler Allgeier, ATL, $1

Will Shipley, PHI, $1

Wide receivers

Ja'Marr Chase, CIN, $35

CeeDee Lamb, DAL, $31

Justin Jefferson, MIN, $28

Puka Nacua, LAR, $27

Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET, $26

Malik Nabers, NYG, $26

Nico Collins, HOU, $25

Brian Thomas Jr., JAC, $23

Drake London, ATL, $22

A.J. Brown, PHI, $19

Tee Higgins, CIN, $17

Ladd McConkey, LAC, $16

Terry McLaurin, WAS, $16

Tyreek Hill, MIA, $16

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA, $13

Emeka Egbuka, TB, $11

Mike Evans, TB, $11

Tetairoa McMillan, CAR, $10

Courtland Sutton, DEN, $9

Davante Adams, LAR, $9

Jameson Williams, DET, $9

Marvin Harrison Jr., ARI, $9

Travis Hunter, JAC, $9

DK Metcalf, PIT, $8

Garrett Wilson, NYJ, $8

George Pickens, DAL, $8

Keon Coleman, BUF, $8

Rashee Rice, KC, $8

Ricky Pearsall, SF, $8

Xavier Worthy, KC, $7

DeVonta Smith, PHI, $5

Calvin Ridley, TEN, $4

Jaylen Waddle, MIA, $4

Jordan Addison, MIN, $4

Khalil Shakir, BUF, $4

Chris Olave, NO, $3

DJ Moore, CHI, $3

Jauan Jennings, SF, $3

Jerry Jeudy, CLE, $3

Matthew Golden, GB, $3

Rome Odunze, CHI, $3

Stefon Diggs, NE, $3

Zay Flowers, BAL, $3

Chris Godwin, TB, $2

Darnell Mooney, ATL, $2

Deebo Samuel, WAS, $2

Jayden Reed, GB, $2

Adam Thielen, MIN, $1

Amari Cooper, LV, $1

Brandon Aiyuk, SF, $1

Cedric Tillman, CLE, $1

Christian Kirk, HOU, $1

Cooper Kupp, SEA, $1

Demario Douglas, NE, $1

Dont'e Thornton Jr., LV, $1

Jakobi Meyers, LV, $1

Jalen Coker, CAR, $1

Jayden Higgins, HOU, $1

Josh Downs, IND, $1

Josh Palmer, BUF, $1

Keenan Allen, LAC, $1

Kyle Williams, NE, $1

Luther Burden III, CHI, $1

Marquise Brown, KC, $1

Marvin Mims, DEN, $1

Michael Pittman, IND, $1

Rashid Shaheed, NO, $1

Rashod Bateman, BAL, $1

Romeo Doubs, GB, $1

Troy Franklin, DEN, $1

Wan'Dale Robinson, NYG, $1

Tight ends

Brock Bowers, LV, $21

Trey McBride, ARI, $16

George Kittle, SF, $8

Tyler Warren, IND, $7

Sam LaPorta, DET, $4

Mark Andrews, BAL, $3

Tucker Kraft, GB, $3

David Njoku, CLE, $2

Travis Kelce, KC, $2

Colston Loveland, CHI, $1

Dalton Kincaid, BUF, $1

Evan Engram, DEN, $1

Hunter Henry, NE, $1

Jake Ferguson, DAL, $1

Kyle Pitts, ATL, $1

T.J. Hockenson, MIN, $1

Zach Ertz, WAS, $1

Defense/special teams

49ers DST, $1

Bills DST, $1

Broncos DST, $1

Cardinals DST, $1

Eagles DST, $1

Jets DST, $1

Lions DST, $1

Packers DST, $1

Ravens DST, $1

Steelers DST, $1

Texans DST, $1

Vikings DST, $1

Draft results by team