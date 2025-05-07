The 2025 NFL Draft is over and we have spent the last couple of weeks focusing on the rookies and how they will impact the veterans on their respective teams. But the conclusion of the draft also signals the start of something else, Sleepers, Breakouts, and Busts season. Early May is typically when we release our first version of these articles, and while plenty will change in the next four months, I also expect you will gain some insights that will last until September.

Generally, when I put together a list of sleepers, I like to use ADP and limit my selections to guys who are not drafted in the single-digit rounds in redraft. They problem with that in early May is that we don't have reliable ADP this time of year. Sure, there is some Bestball ADP (that will change in major ways before August), but that format doesn't exactly mimic redraft ADP, even if it does influence it. So for this first version, I want to focus on our rankings, which have all been refreshed with 2025 rookies and free agent landing spots. I have chosen 10 players who are outside the top 108 (nine rounds in a 12-team league) in our consensus rankings, but I rank them at least one round higher than consensus.

I want to start with three veterans who do not have a team yet. J.K. Dobbins, Nick Chubb, and Keenan Allen and are all still free agents, and they rank 128, 130, and 154 in our consensus rankings. We have done two mock drafts since the NFL Draft. Dobbins was drafted 156th and 157th overall. Allen was drafted 137th and 216th, both times by me. Finally, Chubb went 152nd and 180th overall. In other words, they are basically free.

While it appears I am the only one who is interested in Allen at this time, he was the one who most convincingly showed he could still play last year. Allen earned 121 targets in 15 games playing alongside D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze. He led the team with seven receiving touchdowns. His age, 33 years old, is a bright red flag, but it's not like you are drafting safe players in the 12th round or later. While there are not many desirable landing spots left, he could earn a bunch of targets with a rookie QB in Tennessee, or he could bolster the receiving corps in Pittsburgh or New Orleans. It's also a possibility he returns home to the Chargers, which would make me very concerned about Ladd McConkey justifying his ADP. One thing is for sure, if Allen finds a team and stays healthy, I would bet on him crushing his ADP.

For Dobbins and Chubb it is easier to see a path to Fantasy production in terms of landing spot. Chicago has a role for a hammer next to D'Andre Swift and we have seen both Jamaal Williams and David Montgomery thrive in that role in the Ben Johnson offense. Also, I would rather have Chubb or Dobbins as my lead back than anyone the Cowboys have on the roster. If one of these guys finds their way to Chicago and the other lands in Dallas, I will rank the guy with Ben Johnson higher but they will both be worth a pick in the single-digit rounds.

Dobbins is the more attractive of the two backs. He's still just 26 years old, he averaged 4.6 yards per carry last season on a Chargers team where the other backs averaged 3.4. Injuries are a major concern with Dobbins, but they are as well for the 29-year-old Chubb who has only played 10 games in the last two seasons. Still, if you are throwing a dart on a running back at the end of the draft you might as well choose one who has been historically efficient when healthy (both have) and who could possibly land in a place where they don't even need an injury to contribute. Here are seven more early sleepers: