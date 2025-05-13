It's time for Round 2 of sleepers for this season, and this is the first edition following free agency and the NFL Draft. Obviously, a lot has changed since Sleepers 1.0 (INSERT LINK HERE), especially with the rookies, and these are players you should plan to target with mid- to late-round picks.
Once we get legitimate Average Draft Position data then we can truly define sleepers for this year. For now, these are players that I anticipate being drafted after Round 8 based on mock drafts we've done with our CBS Sports staff, as well as drafts that I've participated in with other analysts for different publications.
The outlooks for several of these players could change through minicamps and off-season workouts. And we'll adjust with another version of sleepers during training camp to get you prepared for your Fantasy draft.
For now, put these players on your radar. They will hopefully be difference makers this season that you get at a great value on Draft Day.
Quarterbacks
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
I wasn't excited to draft Prescott this season, but things changed when the Cowboys traded for George Pickens from the Steelers. Now, Prescott has the chance to once again show he's an underrated Fantasy quarterback with a much improved receiving corps, even though he'll be 32 in July and is coming off a hamstring injury. But he was exceptional in 2023 when he averaged 24.4 Fantasy points per game, and he's hit that average in four of the past six seasons. He should have the chance to make plenty of plays to CeeDee Lamb, Pickens, and Jake Ferguson. And Dallas -- for now -- has a suspect run game. I like Prescott as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback this year.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #2
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Fields might be an inconsistent quarterback in reality, but he's been a quality Fantasy option for most of his career. He should be considered a borderline starter in all leagues worth drafting with a late-round pick. Last year, Fields started the first six games with the Steelers and had four outings with at least 19.9 Fantasy points, and he averaged 24.5 points in his final four games before losing his job to Russell Wilson. In 2023 with the Bears, Fields averaged 20.2 Fantasy points per game. And he averaged 22 Fantasy points per game in 2022 when he rushed for 1,143 yards, which made him one of three quarterbacks in NFL history who have rushed for 1,000 yards in a season, joining Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson (twice). Fields' rushing prowess gives him top-10 upside in all leagues, and hopefully, he'll connect well with Garrett Wilson with the Jets. I plan to draft Fields in a lot of my leagues.
Other sleeper quarterbacks to consider: Trevor Lawrence, Drake Maye and Anthony Richardson
Running Backs
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Warren was listed in Breakouts 1.0, but things changed when the Steelers drafted rookie running back Kaleb Johnson. Fantasy managers will gravitate toward Johnson first in their drafts, which is the right move, but don't overlook Warren. He could still be a borderline starter or flex in all leagues, even if he's playing in a secondary role. In 2024, Warren only had 120 carries for 511 yards and one touchdown and 38 catches for 310 yards on 47 targets, and he averaged just 8.7 PPR points per game. He was better in 2023 when he had 149 carries for 784 yards and four touchdowns and 61 catches for 370 yards on 74 targets, and he averaged 11.6 PPR points per game. I expect him to be closer to his 2023 production -- with maybe more carries -- but the workload for both running backs in Pittsburgh is something to monitor in training camp. Most likely, Warren will work on passing downs and be a change-of-pace runner behind Johnson. The quarterback for the Steelers (hopefully it's Aaron Rodgers) will determine how good Warren can be, but I plan to draft him as early as Round 7 in PPR.
Cam Skattebo RB
NYG N.Y. Giants
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
I'm excited to see the training camp battle for the Giants between Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr., and the winner could be a potential No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Tracy is the incumbent and should get the chance to start, and he scored at least 14.5 PPR points in three of his final six games last year as a rookie. But Skattebo, who was selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft from Arizona State, might be an upgrade for the Giants in all facets of the game. He's coming off a standout season in 2024 with 1,711 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on 293 carries while adding 45 catches for 605 yards and three scores. I'm excited to see what he can do in the NFL, and hopefully, he gets an expanded role. He's a great flex option to target as early as Round 8 in all leagues.
Jordan Mason RB
MIN Minnesota • #24
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Prior to free agency, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said this about Aaron Jones in an interview on SiriusXM. "For the better part of his career, he had kind of been a part of backfield committees, but for the most part, Aaron Jones was the feature back," O'Connell said. "So I would love to have Aaron back. And then we just continue to grow in that room, whether it's infusing a young player in the draft or maybe another player in free agency alongside Aaron Jones, hopefully." Minnesota brought back Jones, 30, as a free agent, but also traded for Mason from San Francisco. And based on what O'Connell said, I expect Mason to carve out a role while playing alongside Jones, but Mason also has lottery-ticket upside if Jones were to miss any time due to injury. We saw that happen for Mason last year with the 49ers when Christian McCaffrey was hurt. Mason had six games with at least 14 carries, and he averaged 15.4 PPR points in those outings. He's likely to handle short-yardage work for the Vikings right away, per O'Connell, and I plan to draft Mason in plenty of leagues as early as Round 9.
JAC Jacksonville
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
The Jaguars backfield appears crowded heading into training camp with Tuten joining Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby, but don't be surprised if Tuten emerges as the best option for new coach Liam Coen. We know Etienne struggled in 2024 with a career-low 8.7 PPR points per game, and Bigsby might be better suited as a backup option than a lead singer. Coen might decide that Tuten, who was selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft from Virginia Tech, is the best running back in Jacksonville, and he's definitely explosive. Tuten posted the best 40-yard dash (4.32 seconds), vertical jump (40.5 inches), and 10-yard sprint (1.49 seconds) among running backs at the NFL Combine. And in two years with the Hokies, Tuten combined for 356 carries for 2,022 yards and 25 touchdowns and 50 catches for 320 yards and four touchdowns in 24 games. There's huge upside here for Tuten, especially playing for Coen, who helped Bucky Irving have a standout rookie campaign in 2024 when Coen was the offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay. Tuten could be a big riser by the time we get to training camp.
Other sleeper running backs to consider: Tyjae Spears, Zach Charbonnet, Jaydon Blue, Trey Benson and Isaac Guerendo
Wide Receiver
GB Green Bay
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
This could be Jayden Reed in this spot or potentially one of Romeo Doubs or Dontayvion Wicks, but some Fantasy manager is going to benefit by drafting the Packers receivers with late-round picks. For example, I did a magazine draft Monday night with other industry analysts, and Reed, Golden, and Doubs (in that order) were all selected in Round 10, while Wicks went undrafted. I have Reed and Golden ranked in the same range, with Reed slightly higher, but Golden certainly has the golden opportunity here as a rookie given his draft capital. He was the first receiver selected by Green Bay in the first round of the NFL Draft since 2002, and there will be lofty expectations for the speedster from Texas. He ran a 4.29-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, and the Packers have a need for an outside receiver to make plays since Christian Watson (knee) will likely miss most of the season. In 2024 for the Longhorns, Golden had 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns, and hopefully, he's featured enough to have a big rookie campaign. Again, I would draft Reed first of Green Bay's receivers, but I also like Golden given his upside.
Keon Coleman WR
BUF Buffalo
Age: 21 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Coleman had a disappointing rookie campaign in 2024, but there's reason to buy back into him as a sophomore. The Bills didn't do much of significance to enhance their receiving corps this offseason (Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins were replaced by Josh Palmer and Elijah Moore), and Coleman will hopefully be featured by Josh Allen along with Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid. Last season, Coleman finished with just 29 catches for 556 yards and four touchdowns on 57 targets in 13 games. He suffered a wrist injury in Week 9 against Miami, and his season derailed at that point when it seemed like he was about to get hot. In two games prior to that against Tennessee and Seattle, Coleman had nine catches for 195 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets, and hopefully, that level of production is more consistent this year. You can draft Coleman after Round 10 in most leagues, but I can see his stock rising with a strong training camp.
Jack Bech WR
LV Las Vegas
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Bech landed in a great spot with the Raiders, who selected him in the second round of the NFL Draft from TCU. He should have the chance for immediate playing time and potentially be third on the team in targets behind Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers. I plan to target Bech with a late-round pick in all leagues, and he's coming off a strong 2024 campaign at TCU where he had 62 catches for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns. Las Vegas should have an improved passing game with Geno Smith as the starting quarterback, and Chip Kelly as the new offensive coordinator. It's not hard to see Bech earning more targets than Meyers as the season goes on, and the Raiders offense should be much improved with the addition of first-round rookie running back Ashton Jeanty as well. While Bech doesn't profile as the No. 1 rookie receiver in this draft class compared to guys like Travis Hunter and Tetairoa McMillan, his destination and opportunity give him the chance to challenge those receivers from a production standpoint in 2025. He could be one of the best surprise rookies of the 2025 draft class.
CLE Cleveland • #19
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
There were two things that happened to Tillman this offseason that were extremely positive. The first was the Browns not adding any receivers of significance aside from taking a flier on Diontae Johnson, who is not guaranteed to make the final roster. And then the addition of Joe Flacco at quarterback, and hopefully he starts the majority of games in 2025. Cleveland could always pivot to Kenny Pickett or a rookie in Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel, but Flacco presents the most upside for Tillman, Jerry Jeudy, and David Njoku to produce at a high level after passing for at least 307 yards in five of six starts for the Browns in 2023. Tillman flashed huge upside last season when Cleveland traded Amari Cooper to Buffalo, and in the first four games without Cooper, Tillman scored at least 18.1 PPR points in three of those outings with 24 catches for 302 yards and three touchdowns on 40 targets. He ended the season on injured reserve with a concussion, but hopefully, he'll be injury-free this season and able to produce at a high level. He's basically free on Draft Day, so look for Tillman with a late-round pick in all leagues.
Other sleeper wide receivers to consider: Darnell Mooney, Luther Burden III, Tre Harris, Josh Downs and Kyle Williams
Tight Ends
Evan Engram TE
DEN Denver • #17
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
The Jaguars cut Engram in March, but he signed with the Broncos and can still be considered a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. He's worth drafting with a late-round pick, and Engram should be second on Denver in targets behind Courtland Sutton. Sean Payton has done well in his career with standout receiving tight ends like Jimmy Graham and Jeremy Shockey, and Payton said at the NFL Owners Meeting in March that Engram will be a huge addition to the offense and an asset for Bo Nix. "It just opens up the middle of the field a little more," Payton said. "That's something that we lacked -- the explosive element that we've lacked in the middle of the field. As we've talked about, he's a mismatch-type player, so that only helps the quarterback." Engram has averaged at least 10.4 PPR points per game five times in his eight-year career, and he should be a great value pick on Draft Day.
CHI Chicago
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
The Bears are excited about Loveland, which is why he was selected at No. 10 overall in the NFL Draft. Dynasty managers are excited about Loveland given his attachment to Ben Johnson and potential upside in Chicago's offense with Caleb Williams. I'm curious to see how redraft leagues will treat Loveland since the Bears have a lot of mouths to feed, and rookie tight ends don't typically produce great Fantasy production. But Johnson seems intent on making Loveland a featured part of the offense even though Chicago has D.J. Moore, Rome Oduze, Luther Burden III, and Cole Kmet. And that's reason enough to consider drafting Loveland as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. He could struggle for targets, but the upside is there if Williams and Loveland develop a solid connection. At Michigan in 2024, Loveland had 56 catches for 582 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games, and he's considered a premier receiving threat. You might want to pair Loveland with a proven tight end on Draft Day, but if Loveland hits he has top-10 upside in all leagues.
Other sleeper tight ends to consider: Dalton Kincaid, Pat Freiermuth and Isaiah Likey