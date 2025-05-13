Matthew Golden WR GB Green Bay

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie 2024 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 This could be Jayden Reed in this spot or potentially one of Romeo Doubs or Dontayvion Wicks, but some Fantasy manager is going to benefit by drafting the Packers receivers with late-round picks. For example, I did a magazine draft Monday night with other industry analysts, and Reed, Golden, and Doubs (in that order) were all selected in Round 10, while Wicks went undrafted. I have Reed and Golden ranked in the same range, with Reed slightly higher, but Golden certainly has the golden opportunity here as a rookie given his draft capital. He was the first receiver selected by Green Bay in the first round of the NFL Draft since 2002, and there will be lofty expectations for the speedster from Texas. He ran a 4.29-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, and the Packers have a need for an outside receiver to make plays since Christian Watson (knee) will likely miss most of the season. In 2024 for the Longhorns, Golden had 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns, and hopefully, he's featured enough to have a big rookie campaign. Again, I would draft Reed first of Green Bay's receivers, but I also like Golden given his upside.

Keon Coleman WR BUF Buffalo

Age: 21 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 124th WR RNK 51st PROJ PTS 155.5 SOS 1 ADP NR 2024 Stats REC 29 TAR 57 REYDS 556 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.6 Coleman had a disappointing rookie campaign in 2024, but there's reason to buy back into him as a sophomore. The Bills didn't do much of significance to enhance their receiving corps this offseason (Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins were replaced by Josh Palmer and Elijah Moore), and Coleman will hopefully be featured by Josh Allen along with Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid. Last season, Coleman finished with just 29 catches for 556 yards and four touchdowns on 57 targets in 13 games. He suffered a wrist injury in Week 9 against Miami, and his season derailed at that point when it seemed like he was about to get hot. In two games prior to that against Tennessee and Seattle, Coleman had nine catches for 195 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets, and hopefully, that level of production is more consistent this year. You can draft Coleman after Round 10 in most leagues, but I can see his stock rising with a strong training camp.

Jack Bech WR LV Las Vegas

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie 2024 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Bech landed in a great spot with the Raiders, who selected him in the second round of the NFL Draft from TCU. He should have the chance for immediate playing time and potentially be third on the team in targets behind Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers. I plan to target Bech with a late-round pick in all leagues, and he's coming off a strong 2024 campaign at TCU where he had 62 catches for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns. Las Vegas should have an improved passing game with Geno Smith as the starting quarterback, and Chip Kelly as the new offensive coordinator. It's not hard to see Bech earning more targets than Meyers as the season goes on, and the Raiders offense should be much improved with the addition of first-round rookie running back Ashton Jeanty as well. While Bech doesn't profile as the No. 1 rookie receiver in this draft class compared to guys like Travis Hunter and Tetairoa McMillan, his destination and opportunity give him the chance to challenge those receivers from a production standpoint in 2025. He could be one of the best surprise rookies of the 2025 draft class.