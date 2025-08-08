It's time for Sleepers 3.0, and these are players who have either impressed me in the early part of training camp or reaffirmed my belief in them from the offseason. I have drafted several of these guys already and plan to over the next few weeks.

For this version of sleepers, we can use the CBS Sports Average Draft Position and these are players currently being selected after pick No. 120 overall as of Aug. 8. I'll also do one more version of sleepers at the end of the month right before the majority of drafts take place.

Quarterbacks

Sleepers 3.0 Projections powered by Sportsline Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 125th QB RNK 14th PROJ PTS 334.5 SOS 20 ADP 105 2024 Stats PAYDS 3389 RUYDS 83 TD 26 INT 11 FPTS/G 18.9 Love was a bust in 2024 when he averaged 18.9 Fantasy points per game and scored more than 20 points just seven times. He battled knee and groin injuries, and that led to his production falling from 22.5 Fantasy points per game in 2023. He wants to run more this season, which should help, since he had 50 carries for 247 yards and four touchdowns two years ago compared to 25 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown last year. And the addition of first-round rookie receiver Matthew Golden is a huge plus. Love is a great quarterback to wait for on Draft Day. Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 136th QB RNK 15th PROJ PTS 307.7 SOS 8 ADP 131 2024 Stats PAYDS 2045 RUYDS 119 TD 14 INT 7 FPTS/G 16.7 I love the setup for Lawrence with the additions of coach Liam Coen and receivers Travis Hunter and Dyami Brown. Along with Brian Thomas Jr. and Brenton Strange, this has the potential for a standout group, and Coen just helped Baker Mayfield have a breakout season in 2024 as the offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay. Lawrence has to stay healthy after being limited to 10 games last season due to a shoulder injury, and he could surprise Fantasy managers with his mobility (he has two seasons on his resume with at least 334 rushing yards). He's another great quarterback to wait for on Draft Day this year.

Other sleeper quarterbacks to consider: J.J. McCarthy, Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr.

Running Backs

Sleepers 3.0 Projections powered by Sportsline Jaydon Blue RB DAL Dallas • #34

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 107th RB RNK 40th PROJ PTS 123.1 SOS 23 ADP 143 2024 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Blue suffered a bruised heel in practice Thursday, which is something to monitor, but he should be fine for the start of the season. And he could prove to be the best running back for the Cowboys this year given that his main competition is Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. The fifth-round rookie from Texas has already earned first-team reps in practice, and Blue should be the most explosive Dallas running back. He also had 42 receptions for 368 yards and six touchdowns in 2024 for the Longhorns, so he could be a nice surprise in PPR. Blue should see his ADP rise if healthy, and I would draft him as early as Round 8. Tyjae Spears RB TEN Tennessee • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 105th RB RNK 39th PROJ PTS 126.3 SOS 11 ADP 146 2024 Stats RUYDS 312 REC 30 REYDS 224 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.5 Spears is probably my favorite sleeper running back this year, and I would draft him ahead of his ADP as early as Round 8. While he'll share touches with Tony Pollard, the Titans have made it clear they want both running backs to get work. In 2024, Spears missed five games due to hamstring and concussion injuries, but he still had five games with double digits in touches and scored at least 11.9 PPR points in four of those outings, including two games with at least 21.6 PPR points. Spears played one game last season without Pollard, and Spears had 20 carries for 95 yards and three catches for 8 yards on four targets in Week 17 against Jacksonville. I consider Spears a flex when Pollard is healthy and a league-winner if Pollard were to miss any time due to injury. Ray Davis RB BUF Buffalo • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 124th RB RNK 47th PROJ PTS 109 SOS 13 ADP 164 2024 Stats RUYDS 442 REC 17 REYDS 189 TD 6 FPTS/G 6.8 At the time of publication, James Cook has missed multiple practices due to "business" related to his contract. I don't expect Cook to miss any games in the regular season, but Davis is now someone I would target as early as Round 10 in all leagues. Last year, Davis played one game without Cook, which was Week 6 at the Jets, and Davis had 20 carries for 97 yards and caught three passes for 55 yards on three targets for 18.2 PPR points. Davis had three games in 2024 with double digits in carries, and he scored at least 13.7 PPR points in each outing. He could be a star if Cook were to miss any games this year. Braelon Allen RB NYJ N.Y. Jets

Age: 21 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 126th RB RNK 46th PROJ PTS 97.9 SOS 32 ADP 231 2024 Stats RUYDS 334 REC 19 REYDS 148 TD 3 FPTS/G 5 New Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand was in Detroit last season, and Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery proved to be a dynamic duo for the Lions. The Jets would love to recreate that level of success with Breece Hall and Allen, who would play the Montgomery role as the physical presence in the backfield. I wouldn't expect double digits in touchdowns, but Allen is a potential red-zone threat at 6-foot-1, 235 pounds. And if something were to happen to Hall then Allen would be the featured back in what should be a run-heavy offense. I love drafting Allen as early as Round 10 in all leagues.

Other sleeper running backs to consider: Trey Benson, Bhayshul Tuten, Jerome Ford, Jaylen Wright and Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Wide Receiver

Sleepers 3.0 Projections powered by Sportsline Christian Kirk WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 119th WR RNK 52nd PROJ PTS 179.7 SOS 8 ADP 171 2024 Stats REC 27 TAR 47 REYDS 379 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.9 DeMeco Ryans told me at the NFL Owners Meeting that he's excited to see Kirk in the slot for the Texans, who acquired him via trade from the Jaguars. That should make Kirk a prominent target for C.J. Stroud, and Kirk should be the No. 2 receiver in Houston behind Nico Collins. Kirk will face competition from rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, but Kirk should prove to be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. In 2024, Kirk struggled with the Jaguars at 8.9 PPR points per game before suffering a season-ending collarbone injury in Week 8. Before 2024, Kirk had averaged at least 12.2 PPR points per game in three seasons in a row and four of the past five years with Jacksonville and Arizona, including a career-best 14.2 PPR points per game in 2022. I love stashing Kirk on my bench with a pick in Round 10 in all leagues. Luther Burden III WR CHI Chicago • #87

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 120th WR RNK 50th PROJ PTS 136.6 SOS 32 ADP 232 2024 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Burden struggled with a hamstring injury this offseason, but he's healthy now and should be the slot receiver in Chicago. That should be a prominent role in Ben Johnson's offense, which is where Amon-Ra St. Brown mostly played in Detroit when Johnson was the offensive coordinator. We could still see D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze line up in the slot, but Burden ran 75 percent of his routes from the slot at Missouri, according to ESPN, and it should be where he's most effective. Of course, we need Caleb Williams to support Moore, Odunze, Burden and Colston Loveland, which might not be easy. But Burden's role could make him popular for Williams and Johnson, and I would draft Burden in Round 10 in all leagues. Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #3

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 133rd WR RNK 56th PROJ PTS 151.2 SOS 17 ADP NR 2024 Stats REC 66 TAR 87 REYDS 621 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.7 Douglas is having a strong training camp, and he should be the slot receiver for Josh McDaniels, which is a prominent spot for the Patriots' offensive coordinator. McDaniels has gotten tremendous production during his career from slot receivers like Wes Welker, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola, and it would be great if Douglas is next in line. Now, before expectations get out of control, Douglas has a lot to prove before he's at that level, and Drake Maye isn't Tom Brady. But based on where you can draft Douglas -- I would select him as early as Round 11 -- the upside is immense. We'll see how Stefon Diggs, Kyle Williams and TreVeyon Henderson factor in as newcomers, but Douglas should be a go-to option for Maye. And if he plays in the slot then Douglas could emerge as a starter in three-receiver leagues this year. Cedric Tillman WR CLE Cleveland • #19

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 134th WR RNK 58th PROJ PTS 139.5 SOS 15 ADP 175 2024 Stats REC 29 TAR 49 REYDS 339 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.4 It appears like Joe Flacco will be Cleveland's starter in Week 1, which is great for Tillman, Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku. And I love drafting Tillman as early as Round 12 in the majority of leagues. Tillman flashed huge upside last season when Cleveland traded Amari Cooper to Buffalo, and in the first four games without Cooper, Tillman scored at least 18.1 PPR points in three of those outings with 24 catches for 302 yards and three touchdowns on 40 targets. He ended the season on injured reserve with a concussion, but hopefully he'll be injury free this year and able to produce at a high level. There's concern about this passing game if Flacco gets benched, which could happen sooner rather than later, but Tillman will hopefully connect well with whoever starts out of Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel. I wouldn't be surprised if Tillman is a consistent starter in three-receiver leagues this year.

Other sleeper wide receivers to consider: Rashid Shaheed, Romeo Doubs, WanDale Robinson, Marvin Mims and Jack Bech

Tight Ends

Sleepers 3.0 Projections powered by Sportsline Dalton Kincaid TE BUF Buffalo • #86

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 138th TE RNK 13th PROJ PTS 132.4 SOS 32 ADP 158 2024 Stats REC 44 TAR 75 REYDS 448 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.8 I thought Kincaid would be a top-five Fantasy tight end last season, but he struggled and averaged just 7.8 PPR points per game. He dealt with injuries in both knees, including a torn PCL, but he still played in 13 games and finished with only 44 catches for 448 yards and two touchdowns on 75 targets. The reason I liked Kincaid last season was Buffalo's lack of weapons in the passing game, and that still qualifies this year. Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman have plenty of potential, and the Bills like new additions in Josh Palmer and Elijah Moore. But none of those guys are dominant, and Kincaid might be a star. He's not worth drafting as a top-10 Fantasy tight end, but he's a good flier with a late-round pick this year. Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 154th TE RNK 17th PROJ PTS 130.5 SOS 20 ADP 153 2024 Stats REC 47 TAR 74 REYDS 602 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.7 The preseason reports for Pitts have been positive, and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. continues to praise Pitts whenever possible. He's also benefited from Darnell Mooney (shoulder) being hurt, which could potentially linger into the regular season. But even with Mooney healthy, there's a chance for Pitts to help Fantasy managers this year, and he's only worth a late-round flier at this point of his career. We know he's been a huge disappointment since his rookie campaign in 2021 when he had over 1,000 receiving yards, and he averaged 8.1 PPR points per game or less in three seasons in a row. That said, there's reason for optimism given his talent, and Penix clearly believes in Pitts. If he struggles to start the season then you can cut him without hesitation. But if he hits then you might have a league winner on your hands, which would be a nice surprise.

Other sleeper tight ends to consider: Zach Ertz, Hunter Henry and Brenton Strange