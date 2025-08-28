We're preparing for the busiest Fantasy Football draft weekend of the year is approaching, and we are updating our sleepers, breakouts, and busts. This edition of sleepers is based on CBS PPR ADP as of August 25th. One thing you should know about our ADP is that it is very running back heavy. But that doesn't mean there aren't still running back sleepers.

The last sleepers list I put together highlighted the Jacksonville Jaguars backfield. Bhayshul Tuten (144), Travis Etienne (94), and Tank Bigsby (109) are all being drafted in Round 8 or later. Any of them could qualify as sleepers, especially if Etienne or Bigsby gets traded to a place like Dallas. I still prefer the veterans, like Tuten.

The easiest case to make is for Etienne, the only back on the team who doesn't have a problem catching the ball and holding on to it. Etienne is a former first-round pick, has been teammates with quarterback Trevor Lawrence since the pair won a National Championship in 2018 with the Clemson Tigers, and he is still just 26 years old. While his rushing efficiency hasn't been good since his rookie year, he has caught 97 passes in his last 32 games, and Liam Coen's Buccaneers threw 121 passes to their backs in 2024. In full PPR, Etienne should be the first Jaguars back drafted.

Making the case for Bigsby isn't quite as easy in full PPR; he's only seen 16 targets in two seasons and turned those into a paltry eight catches for 60 yards. But he was legitimately good as a rusher last year, borderline great. Bigsby led the entire league in yards per contact after rush (3.30) and the percentage of his rush yards that came after contact (72.3%). He was also top-five in yards per carry against a stacked box. The fact that he is going 30 picks after Tuten does not make any sense at all to me, but you should take advantage of it.

From my perspective, the Jaguars already have a very good pass-catching back and a very good rushing back. Which is why I have a really hard time getting excited about Tuten, who the team didn't draft until Day 3. The argument I have most commonly heard is that Coen drafted Tuten; he merely inherited Etienne and Bigsby. That argument could end up winning out, and if you can get Tuten in the double-digit rounds, I wouldn't hesitate.

Here are seven more sleepers with an ADP currently outside the top 100 in CBS drafts: