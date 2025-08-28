2025 Fantasy Football Sleepers 4.0 from Jamey Eisenberg: Wait on drafting QB, RB risers, more
Jamey dives into a new crop of sleepers heading into Week 1
This is it. My final sleepers list for 2025 is here -- Sleepers 4.0 -- and we're going out with a bang. You're getting my favorite 32 sleepers that are being drafted after pick No. 120 overall based on the CBS Sports Average Draft Position data.
Now, some players were removed from this range because I consider them breakouts (Drake Maye and Braelon Allen for example), but these are all guys you can draft in Round 10 or later. And they will all hopefully make a significant impact this season.
Quarterbacks
Jordan Love QB
GB Green Bay • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Love heads into Week 1 dealing with an injured left thumb, but it's his non-throwing hand. He is expected to be fine, and we just need him to stay healthy. Last year, he was a bust when he averaged 18.9 Fantasy points per game, and he scored more than 20 points just seven times. He battled knee and groin injuries, and that led to his production falling from 22.5 Fantasy points per game in 2023. He wants to run more this season, which should help, since he had 50 carries for 247 yards and four touchdowns two years ago compared to 25 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown last year. The addition of first-round rookie receiver Matthew Golden is a huge plus, and I would love going into the year with Love as my starting quarterback.
JAC Jacksonville • #16
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I can't believe Lawrence is being drafted this late given his potential upside. The addition of coach Liam Coen and receiver Travis Hunter joining Brian Thomas Jr. should give Lawrence the chance to have the best year of his career. Lawrence has to stay healthy after being limited to 10 games last season due to a shoulder injury, but Coen just helped Baker Mayfield have a career season in 2024 as the offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay. Along with that Lawrence can do as a passer, he should also surprise Fantasy managers with his mobility (he has two seasons on his resume with at least 334 rushing yards). He's another great quarterback to wait for on Draft Day this year.
CHI Chicago • #18
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I started the offseason with Williams as a breakout candidate after the Bears hired Ben Johnson, revamped the interior of their offensive line and then added playmakers in the NFL Draft with Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III. Williams reportedly struggled to pick up the offense in training camp, which drove down his ADP, and now you can get him at a discount. He played well in two preseason games against Buffalo and Kansas City, and he should have the chance to improve in a big way in his sophomore campaign. He's another good quarterback to wait for on Draft Day, and Williams could emerge as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback throughout the year.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
I'm not expecting a huge season from Herbert since the Chargers will likely want to be a run-oriented offense. That said, he can still average more than 20 Fantasy points per game and be in the conversation as a low-end starter. Last year, Herbert started to thrive as the season went on, and he scored at least 21.8 Fantasy points in seven of his final 11 games in the regular season, including five outings with at least 26.2 Fantasy points over that span. The Chargers gave Herbert two rookies with big-play ability in Tre Harris and Keandre Lambert-Smith, and Keenan Allen is back to join Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston. If the Chargers allow Herbert to throw more than 30 passes per game this season, which was his average in 2024, he could emerge as a weekly starter in all leagues.
MIN Minnesota • #9
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
McCarthy might not emerge as a potential Fantasy starter in one-quarterback leagues until after Minnesota's bye in Week 6, but he could close the season strong. He won't have Jordan Addison (suspension) for the first three weeks, and it could take Addison a few games to get back up to speed. But McCarthy has the chance to be a quality Fantasy quarterback because of the weapons around him in Justin Jefferson, Addison and T.J. Hockenson. And he has one of the best play-callers in the NFL in Kevin O'Connell, who helped Sam Darnold finish as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in 2024. McCarthy can also make plays with his legs, and we could be talking about him as a difference maker down the stretch this year.
C.J. Stroud QB
HOU Houston • #7
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Stroud might have to carry the Texans this season with Joe Mixon (foot) out for at least the first four games. It helps that Stroud got a revamped receiving corps with the additions of Christian Kirk and rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. Oh, and Nico Collins should help as well since he's one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Last year, Stroud got off to a decent start with at least 22.7 Fantasy points in three of his first six games, but he only topped 20 Fantasy points once in his final 13 outings, including the playoffs. Collins, Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell dealt with injuries last year, which hampered Stroud, but hopefully everyone will stay healthy this season. He's a good stash candidate on your bench, and Stroud has a very favorable schedule this season to help his cause.
Running Backs
CLE Cleveland • #22
Age: 20 • Experience: Rookie
Jerome Ford (ADP of 141.7) should also be in this category since both running backs will split work for the Browns until Quinshon Judkins is signed. Even if/when Judkins is on the roster, it will take time for him to be ready, so Sampson and Ford could have at least a month to get plenty of work. For Sampson, he has the chance to be explosive, and he posted impressive stats at Tennessee in 2024 with 258 carries for 1,491 yards and 22 touchdowns and 20 catches for 143 yards in 13 games. Ford had 10 games in 2024 for the Browns where he played at least 56 percent of the snaps, and he averaged 11.9 PPR points per game in those outings. I'm looking for Sampson as early as Round 9, and Ford is worth drafting in Round 11.
MIA Miami • #31
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Gordon might get priced out of this range by the time we get to Labor Day weekend depending on any updates for De'Von Achane (calf). Jaylen Wright (leg) is not going to play in Week 1 against the Colts, so Gordon has probably locked up the No. 2 job for the Dolphins early in the season. And based on the preseason, Gordon might not relinquish the role since he had 26 carries for 126 yards and three catches for 48 yards. If we find out Achane won't play against the Colts then Gordon could be worth drafting as early as Round 7. He provides a nice complement to Achane as a physical rusher, and he had a standout season at Oklahoma State in 2023 with 285 carries for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns and 39 catches for 330 yards and one touchdown in 14 games. He struggled in 2024 with 190 carries for 880 yards and 13 touchdowns and 29 catches for 179 yards and one touchdown, but if he regains his 2023 form then Miami might have an amazing tandem, with Gordon getting plenty of work.
JAC Jacksonville • #33
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
At some point this season, I expect Tuten to play a prominent role for the Jaguars. It might take an injury to Travis Etienne or Tank Bigsby for that to happen. Or, most likely, we could see Tuten prove to be the most explosive running back in Jacksonville this year. He's coming off a standout season at Virginia Tech in 2024 when he had 183 carries for 1,159 yards and 15 touchdowns and 23 catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games. He'll need to show he can hold up in pass protection, and Tuten should open the season third on the depth chart at best. Be patient, keep Tuten on your bench and at some point later in the year, Tuten could emerge as a starter in all leagues.
Jaydon Blue RB
DAL Dallas • #34
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Blue is dealing with a low-ankle sprain heading into Week 1, and it's the second injury he's dealt with this preseason after he also hurt his heel. I hope he's not injury prone, and we want to see if Blue can be a top playmaker for the Cowboys. His main competition for touches is Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, and Blue will hopefully take over this backfield by the middle of the year. He might have a chance to play on passing downs early in the season, and he had 42 receptions for 368 yards and six touchdowns in 2024 for the Longhorns, so he could be a nice surprise in PPR. Blue might come at a reduced cost while he's injured, so look for him in Round 10 or later if he falls on Draft Day.
SF San Francisco
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Robinson is free falling with his ADP after his trade from Washington to San Francisco, which makes sense since he went from a starter with the Commanders to a reserve with the 49ers. But his role in San Francisco might prove to be more valuable if Christian McCaffrey were to get hurt, and he was limited to four games last season due to Achilles and knee injuries. If Robinson were to ever start for the 49ers he would be at least a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Robinson is a lottery ticket to stash on your bench in all leagues with a pick in Round 10.
Trey Benson RB
ARI Arizona • #33
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
All the Cardinals have done this offseason is hype up Benson, and we'll see if it comes to fruition when the games matter. James Conner said he and Benson are "both RB1." And coach Jonathan Gannon said Benson "is going to take a step" in his sophomore campaign. Benson had a quiet rookie season in 2024 with just 69 total touches for 350 yards and one touchdown. He was clearly RB2 behind Conner, who showed no signs of slowing down, even though he turned 30 in May. It will likely take Conner getting hurt for Benson to be a potential starting option in all leagues, and Conner has played more than 13 games just twice in his past seven seasons. I plan to stash Benson on my bench with a pick in Round 11, and he could be a lottery ticket this year if Conner were to get hurt.
Ray Davis RB
BUF Buffalo • #22
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
James Cook signed a contract extension during training camp, which lessened the appeal to target Davis on Draft Day. That said, I still want to stash Davis on my bench as a high-end handcuff with a pick in Round 11. Should Cook miss any time due to injury then Davis could be a lottery ticket in all leagues. Last year, Davis played one game without Cook, which was Week 6 at the Jets, and Davis had 20 carries for 97 yards and caught three passes for 55 yards on three targets for 18.2 PPR points. Davis had three games in 2024 with double digits in carries, and he scored at least 13.7 PPR points in each outing. He could be a star if Cook were to miss any games this year.
Will Shipley RB
PHI Philadelphia • #28
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
If Saquon Barkley were to miss any games due to an injury, we would likely see a committee backfield in Philadelphia with Shipley, A.J. Dillon and potentially Audric Estime, who was signed to the practice squad. The hope would be that Shipley gets the majority of touches, and he's worth drafting with a late-round flier in all leagues. You can either handcuff him to Barkley or select him as a lottery ticket on his own, especially if you're concerned that Barkley had too much work in 2024 with more than 430 carries and 480 total touches, including the playoffs. Shipley could be a potential No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues if he ever started for the Eagles.
Wide Receiver
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
I want pieces of the Texans passing game, and the two best options should be Collins and Kirk. Jayden Higgins (ADP of 150.0) is also in this range, so you can take a flier on him. But I expect Kirk to be second on the team in targets, and he's cheap on Draft Day for a potential top 30 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. In 2024, Kirk struggled with the Jaguars at 8.9 PPR points per game before suffering a season-ending collarbone injury in Week 8. Before 2024, Kirk had averaged at least 12.2 PPR points per game in three seasons in a row and four of the past five years with Jacksonville and Arizona, including a career-best 14.2 PPR points per game in 2022. He could set a new career high with the Texans this season.
Josh Downs WR
IND Indianapolis • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Downs might move out of this range by the time we get to Labor Day weekend, but I'm surprised he's going so far after Michael Pittman (ADP of 97.9). It could be from Downs missing practice due to a hamstring injury, but he could return for Week 1. And he should benefit from Daniel Jones being named the starting quarterback over Anthony Richardson. Last year, Downs set a career-high by averaging 13.1 PPR points per game. He finished the season with 72 catches for 803 yards and five touchdowns on 107 targets in 14 games, and he had seven games with at least 15.1 PPR points. Four of those outings happened in games where Joe Flacco appeared, and Jones should provide a boost to Downs' Fantasy value compared to Richardson. The addition of rookie tight end Tyler Warren could limit Downs' upside, but I love him in this range. He has top 30 upside this season in all leagues.
Jalen Coker WR
CAR Carolina • #18
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Coker will be a rapid riser in ADP following Adam Thielen's trade from Carolina to Minnesota. This should allow Coker to be the slot receiver for the Panthers, and I would expect him to be second on the team in targets behind Tetairoa McMillan. Coker flashed some standout potential as a rookie in 2024, and he had four games with at least six targets, scoring at least 13.9 PPR points in three of those outings. I'm looking for Coker as early as Round 10 in the majority of leagues following the trade.
ATL Atlanta • #1
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Mooney would not have been in this range if he didn't injure his shoulder early in training camp, and his status for Week 1 is in doubt. That said, he is one of my most rostered players this season, especially as his value plummeted in drafts. If he plays in Week 1 or doesn't miss much time early in the season then he should be among the biggest steals at receiver in all leagues. Last year, Mooney had 64 catches for 992 yards and five touchdowns on 106 targets in his first year in Atlanta. He had eight outings with at least 13.2 PPR points, and he did well as the No. 2 receiver for the Falcons opposite Drake London. Mooney only had one healthy game with Michael Penix Jr. in Week 16 against the Giants, and Mooney finished with five catches for 82 yards on six targets. There's a lot to like about Mooney as a Fantasy receiver this season, and he could be a weekly starter in three-receiver leagues with top-30 upside.
NE New England • #3
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Another receiver I have a lot of exposure to is Douglas, who had a strong training camp and will be the slot receiver for Josh McDaniels, which is a prominent spot for the Patriots' offensive coordinator. McDaniels has gotten tremendous production during his career from slot receivers like Wes Welker, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola, and it would be great if Douglas is next in line. Now, before expectations get out of control, Douglas has a lot to prove before he's at that level, and Drake Maye isn't Tom Brady. But based on where you can draft Douglas -- I would select him as early as Round 11 -- the upside is immense. We'll see how Stefon Diggs, Kyle Williams and TreVeyon Henderson factor in as newcomers, but Douglas should be a go-to option for Maye. And if he plays in the slot as expected then Douglas could emerge as a starter in three-receiver leagues this year.
CHI Chicago • #87
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
There's a strong possibility that Burden opens the season as the No. 4 receiver for the Bears behind D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze and Olamide Zaccheaus, and tight ends Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet will also be significant factors in the passing game. That's OK. Be patient with Burden, and the reward should be awesome when he eventually becomes the main slot receiver in Chicago. That should be a prominent role in Ben Johnson's offense, which is where Amon-Ra St. Brown mostly played in Detroit when Johnson was the offensive coordinator. Burden ran 75 percent of his routes from the slot at Missouri, according to ESPN, and it should be where he's most effective. Of course, we need Caleb Williams to support all of these weapons, which might not be easy. But Burden's role could make him popular for Williams and Johnson, and I would draft Burden in Round 10 in all leagues.
Marvin Mims WR
DEN Denver • #19
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Mims suffered a groin injury in practice Wednesday, but he's expected to be fine for Week 1. And he should be locked into the No. 2 receiver role opposite Courtland Sutton to open the season. Now, whether he stays in that role is something to monitor because the Broncos like Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant. But Mims worked as the starter during training camp and the preseason, and we hope he can build off his strong finish from 2024 when he scored at least 13.3 PPR points in four of his final seven games. In his final two outings against Cincinnati and Kansas City, Mims had 13 targets for 13 catches, 154 yards and four touchdowns, and he's a great receiver to stash on your bench. There will be a lot of boom-bust outings for Mims, but he could be excellent with an increase in targets this season.
NO New Orleans • #22
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Shaheed is healthy coming off last year's knee injury, and he will continue to start opposite Chris Olave. The problem for Shaheed and Olave is the quarterback situation for the Saints, and Spencer Rattler will be the starter to open the season, with rookie Tyler Shough likely to play at some point this year. Hopefully, Shaheed can make enough plays with Rattler to justify drafting him as early as Round 10, and Shaheed can be an awesome surprise if Rattler is better than expected. Last year, Shaheed got off to a hot start with at least 15.7 PPR points in four of his first six games, but then he injured his knee and was out from Week 7 through the end of the year. I'm excited to see what Shaheed can do, and hopefully Rattler will help Shaheed maximize his potential.
CLE Cleveland • #19
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Joe Flacco will be Cleveland's starter in Week 1, which is great for Tillman, Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku. And I love drafting Tillman as early as Round 12 in the majority of leagues. Tillman flashed huge upside last season when Cleveland traded Amari Cooper to Buffalo, and in the first four games without Cooper, Tillman scored at least 18.1 PPR points in three of those outings with 24 catches for 302 yards and three touchdowns on 40 targets. He ended the season on injured reserve with a concussion, but hopefully he'll be injury free this year and able to produce at a high level. There's concern about this passing game if Flacco gets benched, which could happen sooner rather than later, but Tillman will hopefully connect well with whoever starts out of Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel. I wouldn't be surprised if Tillman is a consistent starter in three-receiver leagues this year.
Romeo Doubs WR
GB Green Bay • #87
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Doubs probably doesn't have a high ceiling compared to most players on this list, but he does have a safe floor. And he should be a primary target for Jordan Love this season in a Packers passing game that should improve compared to 2024 when Green Bay was third from the bottom in pass attempts. Last year, Doubs actually led the Packers in targets at 5.5 per game. Matthew Golden will hopefully be the target leader this year, and we'll see what happens with Jayden Reed (foot), who is hurt heading into Week 1. In 2023, Doubs led Green Bay in targets with 96 and tied Reed for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with eight. He only managed 59 catches for 674 yards that season, but I expect Doubs to have a career year in 2025. He's a good receiver to stash on your bench with a late-round pick.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
If you're looking for a lot of catches at minimal cost then Robinson is your man. There were 11 receivers with at least 90 receptions in 2024, and Robinson was one of them with 93. Now, of those 11, Robinson had the fewest receiving yards (699) and touchdowns (three), but he's a useful bench receiver in PPR. He commanded 140 targets last season, and we'll see if the Giants continue to feed him as the No. 2 option behind Malik Nabers, who also had more than 90 catches (109). I don't see a lot changing for Robinson in terms of his role, and hopefully he'll remain a go-to target for Russell Wilson or eventually Jaxon Dart. You should start looking for Robinson as early as Round 11 in PPR, but he's just a last-round pick in non-PPR leagues where receptions don't count.
LV Las Vegas • #10
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
There aren't a lot of receivers who can do what Thornton is capable of doing. He's 6-foot-5 and ran a 4.3-second 40-yard dash. In 2024 at Tennessee, Thornton averaged 25.4 yards per catch, and he should be a big-play threat with the Raiders. Now, the receiving corps in Las Vegas is suddenly crowded with the free agent addition of Amari Cooper joining Thornton, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker and Jack Bech, and let's not forget about standout tight end Brock Bowers. But I hope Thornton is a starter all season, and he could make plenty of splash plays for Geno Smith. I love the idea of stashing Thornton on the bench with a late-round pick, and if he gets off to a hot start then he could emerge as a weekly starter in three-receiver leagues.
Tight Ends
CHI Chicago • #84
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
There are a lot of mouths to feed in Chicago with Moore, Odunze and Burden, and we could see Kmet and Zaccheus also be involved. But the Bears didn't select Loveland with the No. 10 overall pick in the NFL Draft to keep him in a secondary role. He has the chance to be a star, and new Chicago coach Ben Johnson already produced a standout season for a rookie campaign with Sam LaPorta in Detroit when Johnson was the offensive coordinator. It's been a quiet preseason for Loveland, but don't that scare you from drafting him. Loveland is a great fallback option at tight end with a pick in Round 10 in all leagues.
BUF Buffalo • #86
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I thought Kincaid would be a top-five Fantasy tight end last season, but he struggled and averaged just 7.8 PPR points per game. He dealt with injuries in both knees, including a torn PCL, but he still played in 13 games and finished with only 44 catches for 448 yards and two touchdowns on 75 targets. The reason I liked Kincaid last season was Buffalo's lack of weapons in the passing game, and that still qualifies this year. Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman have plenty of potential, and the Bills like their new addition in Josh Palmer. But none of those guys have proven to be dominant yet, and Kincaid might be a star. He's not worth drafting as a top-10 Fantasy tight end, but he's a good flier with a pick in Round 11 this year.
DAL Dallas • #87
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I liked Ferguson a lot more before the Cowboys added George Pickens this offseason, but Ferguson should still be considered a low-end starter as long as Dak Prescott (hamstring) is healthy. In 2023, Ferguson had a solid season with 71 catches for 761 yards and five touchdowns on 102 targets, and he averaged 10.4 PPR points per game. He was also a superstar in the playoffs with 10 catches for 93 yards and three touchdowns on 12 targets in a 48-32 loss to Green Bay. But in 2024, things fell apart. He missed three games due to injury, failed to score a touchdown and finished with 59 catches for 494 yards on 86 targets. It didn't help that Prescott missed the final nine games of the season, but Ferguson should rebound in 2025. Even though Pickens could be second on the team in targets behind CeeDee Lamb, don't forget about Ferguson with a late-round pick.
PHI Philadelphia • #88
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
The Eagles opted to keep Goedert this season despite being the subject of trade rumors, and hopefully he can have a big year as the third option in the passing game behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Last year, Goedert missed seven games and part of others due to injury, and he only scored three touchdowns, including the playoffs. He still averaged 10.4 PPR points per game, and that's the fourth time in five seasons he's been at that level of production. You should know by now what you're getting with Goedert, and he's worth drafting as a low-end starter with a late-round pick.
Kyle Pitts TE
ATL Atlanta • #8
Age: 24 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The preseason reports for Pitts were positive, and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. continues to praise Pitts whenever possible. He likely benefited from Darnell Mooney (shoulder) being hurt, which could potentially linger into the season. But even with Mooney healthy, there's a chance for Pitts to help Fantasy managers this year, and he's only worth a late-round flier at this point of his career. We know he's been a huge disappointment since his rookie campaign in 2021 when he had over 1,000 receiving yards, and he averaged 8.1 PPR points per game or less in three seasons in a row. That said, there's reason for optimism given his talent, and Penix clearly believes in Pitts. He's a good lottery ticket to draft with a late-round pick.
TEN Tennessee • #85
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Okonkwo should benefit from rookie quarterback Cam Ward taking over for Will Levis this season at quarterback, and Okonkwo should be No. 2 on the Titans in targets behind Calvin Ridley. Last year, Okonkwo closed the season on a tear with three games of at least 10.9 PPR points in each of his final three meaningful games, and he averaged 14.6 PPR points over that span. We know he has plenty of potential, but Okonkwo has struggled to post consistent production during his career. This year, with Ward, Okonkwo could have his best season to date. He's a good late-round flier in deeper leagues.
Other sleeper tight ends to consider: Zach Ertz, Hunter Henry and Brenton Strange