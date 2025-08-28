Christian Kirk WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 110th WR RNK 48th PROJ PTS 178.7 SOS 8 ADP 158 2024 Stats REC 27 TAR 47 REYDS 379 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.9 I want pieces of the Texans passing game, and the two best options should be Collins and Kirk. Jayden Higgins (ADP of 150.0) is also in this range, so you can take a flier on him. But I expect Kirk to be second on the team in targets, and he's cheap on Draft Day for a potential top 30 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. In 2024, Kirk struggled with the Jaguars at 8.9 PPR points per game before suffering a season-ending collarbone injury in Week 8. Before 2024, Kirk had averaged at least 12.2 PPR points per game in three seasons in a row and four of the past five years with Jacksonville and Arizona, including a career-best 14.2 PPR points per game in 2022. He could set a new career high with the Texans this season.

Josh Downs WR IND Indianapolis • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 99th WR RNK 46th PROJ PTS 188.9 SOS 6 ADP 160 2024 Stats REC 72 TAR 107 REYDS 803 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.1 Downs might move out of this range by the time we get to Labor Day weekend, but I'm surprised he's going so far after Michael Pittman (ADP of 97.9). It could be from Downs missing practice due to a hamstring injury, but he could return for Week 1. And he should benefit from Daniel Jones being named the starting quarterback over Anthony Richardson. Last year, Downs set a career-high by averaging 13.1 PPR points per game. He finished the season with 72 catches for 803 yards and five touchdowns on 107 targets in 14 games, and he had seven games with at least 15.1 PPR points. Four of those outings happened in games where Joe Flacco appeared, and Jones should provide a boost to Downs' Fantasy value compared to Richardson. The addition of rookie tight end Tyler Warren could limit Downs' upside, but I love him in this range. He has top 30 upside this season in all leagues.

Jalen Coker WR CAR Carolina • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 127th WR RNK 53rd PROJ PTS 147.1 SOS 13 ADP NR 2024 Stats REC 32 TAR 46 REYDS 478 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.4 Coker will be a rapid riser in ADP following Adam Thielen's trade from Carolina to Minnesota. This should allow Coker to be the slot receiver for the Panthers, and I would expect him to be second on the team in targets behind Tetairoa McMillan. Coker flashed some standout potential as a rookie in 2024, and he had four games with at least six targets, scoring at least 13.9 PPR points in three of those outings. I'm looking for Coker as early as Round 10 in the majority of leagues following the trade.

Darnell Mooney WR ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 122nd WR RNK 51st PROJ PTS 191.5 SOS 10 ADP 131 2024 Stats REC 64 TAR 106 REYDS 992 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.1 Mooney would not have been in this range if he didn't injure his shoulder early in training camp, and his status for Week 1 is in doubt. That said, he is one of my most rostered players this season, especially as his value plummeted in drafts. If he plays in Week 1 or doesn't miss much time early in the season then he should be among the biggest steals at receiver in all leagues. Last year, Mooney had 64 catches for 992 yards and five touchdowns on 106 targets in his first year in Atlanta. He had eight outings with at least 13.2 PPR points, and he did well as the No. 2 receiver for the Falcons opposite Drake London. Mooney only had one healthy game with Michael Penix Jr. in Week 16 against the Giants, and Mooney finished with five catches for 82 yards on six targets. There's a lot to like about Mooney as a Fantasy receiver this season, and he could be a weekly starter in three-receiver leagues with top-30 upside.

Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #3

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 123rd WR RNK 54th PROJ PTS 159.9 SOS 17 ADP NR 2024 Stats REC 66 TAR 87 REYDS 621 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.7 Another receiver I have a lot of exposure to is Douglas, who had a strong training camp and will be the slot receiver for Josh McDaniels, which is a prominent spot for the Patriots' offensive coordinator. McDaniels has gotten tremendous production during his career from slot receivers like Wes Welker, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola, and it would be great if Douglas is next in line. Now, before expectations get out of control, Douglas has a lot to prove before he's at that level, and Drake Maye isn't Tom Brady. But based on where you can draft Douglas -- I would select him as early as Round 11 -- the upside is immense. We'll see how Stefon Diggs, Kyle Williams and TreVeyon Henderson factor in as newcomers, but Douglas should be a go-to option for Maye. And if he plays in the slot as expected then Douglas could emerge as a starter in three-receiver leagues this year.

Luther Burden III WR CHI Chicago • #87

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 130th WR RNK 55th PROJ PTS 137.6 SOS 32 ADP 197 2024 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 There's a strong possibility that Burden opens the season as the No. 4 receiver for the Bears behind D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze and Olamide Zaccheaus, and tight ends Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet will also be significant factors in the passing game. That's OK. Be patient with Burden, and the reward should be awesome when he eventually becomes the main slot receiver in Chicago. That should be a prominent role in Ben Johnson's offense, which is where Amon-Ra St. Brown mostly played in Detroit when Johnson was the offensive coordinator. Burden ran 75 percent of his routes from the slot at Missouri, according to ESPN, and it should be where he's most effective. Of course, we need Caleb Williams to support all of these weapons, which might not be easy. But Burden's role could make him popular for Williams and Johnson, and I would draft Burden in Round 10 in all leagues.

Marvin Mims WR DEN Denver • #19

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 150th WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 142.5 SOS 19 ADP 179 2024 Stats REC 39 TAR 52 REYDS 503 TD 6 FPTS/G 7.6 Mims suffered a groin injury in practice Wednesday, but he's expected to be fine for Week 1. And he should be locked into the No. 2 receiver role opposite Courtland Sutton to open the season. Now, whether he stays in that role is something to monitor because the Broncos like Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant. But Mims worked as the starter during training camp and the preseason, and we hope he can build off his strong finish from 2024 when he scored at least 13.3 PPR points in four of his final seven games. In his final two outings against Cincinnati and Kansas City, Mims had 13 targets for 13 catches, 154 yards and four touchdowns, and he's a great receiver to stash on your bench. There will be a lot of boom-bust outings for Mims, but he could be excellent with an increase in targets this season.

Rashid Shaheed WR NO New Orleans • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 128th WR RNK 52nd PROJ PTS 160.8 SOS 5 ADP 172 2024 Stats REC 20 TAR 41 REYDS 349 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.3 Shaheed is healthy coming off last year's knee injury, and he will continue to start opposite Chris Olave. The problem for Shaheed and Olave is the quarterback situation for the Saints, and Spencer Rattler will be the starter to open the season, with rookie Tyler Shough likely to play at some point this year. Hopefully, Shaheed can make enough plays with Rattler to justify drafting him as early as Round 10, and Shaheed can be an awesome surprise if Rattler is better than expected. Last year, Shaheed got off to a hot start with at least 15.7 PPR points in four of his first six games, but then he injured his knee and was out from Week 7 through the end of the year. I'm excited to see what Shaheed can do, and hopefully Rattler will help Shaheed maximize his potential.

Cedric Tillman WR CLE Cleveland • #19

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 141st WR RNK 59th PROJ PTS 142.2 SOS 15 ADP NR 2024 Stats REC 29 TAR 49 REYDS 339 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.4 Joe Flacco will be Cleveland's starter in Week 1, which is great for Tillman, Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku. And I love drafting Tillman as early as Round 12 in the majority of leagues. Tillman flashed huge upside last season when Cleveland traded Amari Cooper to Buffalo, and in the first four games without Cooper, Tillman scored at least 18.1 PPR points in three of those outings with 24 catches for 302 yards and three touchdowns on 40 targets. He ended the season on injured reserve with a concussion, but hopefully he'll be injury free this year and able to produce at a high level. There's concern about this passing game if Flacco gets benched, which could happen sooner rather than later, but Tillman will hopefully connect well with whoever starts out of Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel. I wouldn't be surprised if Tillman is a consistent starter in three-receiver leagues this year.

Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 143rd WR RNK 58th PROJ PTS 159.4 SOS 31 ADP 205 2024 Stats REC 46 TAR 72 REYDS 601 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.2 Doubs probably doesn't have a high ceiling compared to most players on this list, but he does have a safe floor. And he should be a primary target for Jordan Love this season in a Packers passing game that should improve compared to 2024 when Green Bay was third from the bottom in pass attempts. Last year, Doubs actually led the Packers in targets at 5.5 per game. Matthew Golden will hopefully be the target leader this year, and we'll see what happens with Jayden Reed (foot), who is hurt heading into Week 1. In 2023, Doubs led Green Bay in targets with 96 and tied Reed for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with eight. He only managed 59 catches for 674 yards that season, but I expect Doubs to have a career year in 2025. He's a good receiver to stash on your bench with a late-round pick.

Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 152nd WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 180.3 SOS 21 ADP NR 2024 Stats REC 93 TAR 140 REYDS 699 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.7 If you're looking for a lot of catches at minimal cost then Robinson is your man. There were 11 receivers with at least 90 receptions in 2024, and Robinson was one of them with 93. Now, of those 11, Robinson had the fewest receiving yards (699) and touchdowns (three), but he's a useful bench receiver in PPR. He commanded 140 targets last season, and we'll see if the Giants continue to feed him as the No. 2 option behind Malik Nabers, who also had more than 90 catches (109). I don't see a lot changing for Robinson in terms of his role, and hopefully he'll remain a go-to target for Russell Wilson or eventually Jaxon Dart. You should start looking for Robinson as early as Round 11 in PPR, but he's just a last-round pick in non-PPR leagues where receptions don't count.