The 2025 NFL Draft had a monumental impact at the running back position. At wide receiver? Not so much. Travis Hunter is my WR29 in the projections below, but he didn't really move the projection needle for Brian Thomas that much. There is room for both of them to be great. Tetairoa McMillan is the second-highest wide receiver in the projections at WR36, but there was no one in Carolina I really wanted to draft anyway.

If you think I am too low on Hunter and McMillan, understand that I rank them higher because of their upside. The same is true for the rest of the rookies, and a few of them did make a bigger impact on their teammates than Hunter and McMillan.

I had Scott Boulanger on FFT Dynasty recently to talk about the Un Score WR model. The model loves Emeka Egubka and Jayden Higgins, check it out:

Matthew Golden is my next-highest projected rookie wide receiver, at WR39. This makes me the high guy on Golden and it has little to do with his outstanding performance at the combine. Ever since the Packers got knocked out of the playoffs there has been talk about the team needing a number one wide receiver. What this may have overshadowed was that they had a handful of number two wide receivers in Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, and Dontayvion Wicks. I believe that the team that hadn't taken a wide receiver in the first round since 2002 taking Golden signifies that they believe he is a No. 1. It wouldn't make sense to add another No. 2 at that cost. Despite the Packers' recent history of spreading targets around, I do see a potential of 100-plus targets for Golden, and his speed gives him the upside of being a high-efficiency producer on a per-target basis. Both Reed and Doubs saw a significant downgrade in terms of target share when the Packers took Golden.

Egbuka is maybe the most interesting rookie to watch. Before the draft, I thought he may be the most ready to contribute at the position. Now he's landed in Tampa Bay with both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Evans' age and Godwin's injury history offer paths to rookie production from Egbuka, but it is hard to project him for enough volume that matters if those two stay healthy. Still, I want to spend a pick after Round 10 on him, just in case.

Here are my updated wide receiver projections for the 2025 season: