Expect the 49ers to be one of the first DSTs taken in drafts, which isn't surprising considering how good they've been through the years. Their early-season schedule at Seattle, at New Orleans, versus Arizona and versus Jacksonville isn't so bad, either. But a word of warning: The squad has undergone some changes and as many as six new starters will adorn the defense, including potentially three rookies. The first month will be quite a litmus test, but if they come out of it looking like gangbusters then Fantasy managers will be compelled to ride out the season with them.