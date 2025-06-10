Brown finished 2024 with 11.5 Fantasy points per game -- good for ninth-most among WRs in standard scoring. He scored the 12th-most PPR points per game as his targets per game fell to just 7.5 per game -- 27th-most among WRs. Brown finished with just seven touchdowns (20th-most) as the offense skewed more heavily to the run game with Saquon Barkley. Brown kept his Fantasy season afloat with efficiency, averaging 16.1 yards per reception (fourth-best in the NFL). The Eagles' offensive line, run game, and defense are all expected to resume dominance and possibly take a step forward, which could make volume an issue for Brown again in 2025. Things will get further complicated if Dallas Goedert and DeVonta Smith stay on the field. Brown comes off the board in the middle of Round 2 and typically a bit higher in PPR formats.