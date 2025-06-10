Jones had a bounce-back year in 2024, playing all 17 games and setting career highs in rush attempts and total touches. Still, he'll turn 31 during the 2025 season and may face increased competition from Jordan Mason, who the team acquired via trade in the offseason. For those reasons, we are not advising drafting Jones until late Round 5 in most formats, and we view him as a borderline RB2, not a surefire starter. His 17-game pace for catches over the last three years is 53, so he is more valuable in full PPR leagues, but fumbling issues and Mason's bruising rushing style should continue to limit Jones' touchdown upside. The safest way to view Jones is as a PPR flex with occasional spike weeks. He's even less valuable in Dynasty as a back who could fall off the radar at any moment.