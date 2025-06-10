The 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers will spend 2025 with the run-heavy Steelers. He is coming off a disappointing 5-12 season with the Jets and he is not worth drafting in anything other than a Superflex or two-QB league. While 2024 was a down year for Rodgers, he did average a respectable 18.4 points per game in 6-point-per-passing-TD leagues and finished as QB17 per game. Unfortunately, Rodgers did that with the second-most pass attempts in the NFL, and he won't come close to that pass volume in Pittsburgh. Rodgers can still be useful in Superflex leagues but is nothing more than a streamer in a one-QB league, although if you're into "revenge games," Steelers at Jets in Week 1 is as good as it gets for Rodgers.