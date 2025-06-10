Thielen is back with the Panthers this season, and he's worth drafting with a late-round pick in deeper leagues. Even though he'll be 35 in August, Thielen showed a great rapport with Bryce Young in 2024. After missing seven games with a hamstring injury, Thielen returned in Week 12 and scored at least 15.3 PPR points in four of his final seven games. Carolina added first-round rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillan and still has Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker to share targets with Thielen, but the Panthers should still continue to rely on Thielen enough to make him Fantasy relevant in 2025. If he goes undrafted in your league then look for Thielen off the waiver wire if he starts off the season playing well. He could emerge as a No. 4 Fantasy receiver as the year goes on.