Pierce is a big-play receiver for the Colts, but he has minimal Fantasy value coming into the season. He's only worth drafting with a late-round pick in deeper leagues. At best, Pierce will be No. 4 for Indianapolis when it comes to targets behind Michael Pittman, Josh Downs and Tyler Warren. But Pierce is likely to be the most explosive with those targets, especially if Anthony Richardson wins the quarterback job for the Colts over Daniel Jones. In 2024, Pierce had 37 catches for 824 yards and seven touchdowns on 69 targets, and he averaged 10.1 PPR points per game. His 22.3 yards per catch was No. 1 in the NFL among receivers with at least 50 targets. He won't be a consistent Fantasy option, but he's capable of some big weeks, which could help in Best Ball formats and daily leagues. In redraft leagues, Pierce is a boom-or-bust No. 4 Fantasy receiver in deeper formats that you can add off the waiver wire during the year.