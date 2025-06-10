Backup duty beckons Mattison in Miami as he's expected to battle for a role this preseason. The 27-year-old isn't likely to take significant work away from Dolphins starter De'Von Achane, but he is a candidate to handle physical plays such as short-yardage runs if he makes the team. On downs of two yards or fewer to go, Mattison has gained a first down or a touchdown on 36 of 51 carries (71%). That's better than the 15 of 25 short-yardage carries Achane gained a first down or touchdown on last year (60%). If it works out that way, Mattison would be more of a nuisance than an asset for Fantasy, especially since he'd probably keep that role without a lot of extra work even if Achane were to miss playing time because the Dolphins have another speedy back in Jaylen Wright. Expect Mattison to be on waivers all year.