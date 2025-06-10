Did you know that Allen Lazard was a top-20 WR per game with 354 yards and five touchdowns in the first six games of the season? That was before Davante Adams arrived and spoiled Lazard's fun. Does that mean that Lazard is a 2025 sleeper now that Adams in on the Rams? No, it does not. The Jets have a new QB in Justin Fields and it's unclear who will be second on the team in targets behind Garrett Wilson. Lazard is not worth drafting but could be worth a waiver wire add if he gets off to a good start.