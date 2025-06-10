Kamara remains a No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 3 in PPR and Round 4 in half and non-PPR leagues. Kamara should continue to have a strong role in the passing game, and he has at least 68 receptions in each of the past two seasons and at least 57 catches in all but one year of his career. He also has at least 1,300 total yards in all but one season. Kendre Miller, rookie Devin Neal, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be the top backups for Kamara, but neither one appears like a significant threat to cut into his workload. The negatives for Kamara are his age since he turns 30 in July, and the offense in New Orleans could be terrible now that Derek Carr retired. We'll see if rookie Tyler Shough or second-year quarterback Spencer Rattler is the starter, but having Kellen Moore as the head coach should be a plus for Kamara. Plan on Kamara being a solid No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues when healthy, especially in PPR, and hope that he can help elevate the Saints offense if the quarterback play is potentially mediocre with Carr gone.