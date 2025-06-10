Over the past two seasons, St. Brown ranks third amongst all WRs in PPR Fantasy points, receiving touchdowns and receiving yards, and second in receptions. In 2025 we project him as a top-six wide receiver worth a pick at the one-two turn in Fantasy drafts. He is one of the safer players in all of Fantasy, but there is a little more risk this year because of Ben Johnson's departure and touchdown regression. Jared Goff set a career-high with a 6.9% TD rate and St. Brown was a big reason why, with an 8.5% rate. The first three years of his career St. Brown scored on 4.9% of his targets. That touchdown spike hid the fact that his targets fell by 1.5 targets per game due to an increased role for Jameson Williams and a drop in the team's pass rate. With Johnson gone, that pass rate, and possibly some of that efficiency, is a mystery going into 2025. He has the potential to finish as the No. 1 WR in Fantasy, but if his touchdown rate regresses and the targets don't bounce back he may be more of a low-end WR1.