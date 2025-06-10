Ogletree is a reserve tight end for the Colts, but he has minimal Fantasy value coming into the season. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Indianapolis added rookie tight end Tyler Warren in Round 1 of the NFL Draft, and he should be the starting tight end for the Colts this year. At best, Ogletree could be a waiver-wire addition in deeper leagues if Warren were to miss any time due to injury, but Ogletree has just 18 catches for 256 yards and three touchdowns on 35 targets in 29 games over two seasons for the Colts.