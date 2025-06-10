Dalton is back as the No. 2 quarterback for the Panthers, but he has minimal Fantasy value heading into the season. Dalton should not be drafted in the majority of leagues. In 2024, Dalton appeared in six games for Carolina with five starts, and he scored at least 18.9 Fantasy points in three of those outings. He would be a potential waiver-wire addition if Bryce Young were to miss any time, but Dalton would likely be relevant in just Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.