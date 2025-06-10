Anthony Richardson will compete with Daniel Jones for the Colts' starting job this season, which is a quarterback battle to watch in training camp. If Richardson is named the starter then he's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. There's still plenty of potential for Richardson to be a standout Fantasy quarterback, but he has to prove it first -- in Fantasy and reality. And it doesn't help that he had a shoulder injury in June that will limit his work in minicamp. In 2024, Richardson played in 10 healthy games, and he scored at least 22.2 Fantasy points in four of them. In those 10 games, he was on pace for 2,963 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, 20 interceptions, 808 rushing yards, and 10 touchdowns. He's flawed as a passer, especially with a career completion percentage of 50.6. But his rushing ability is what helps his Fantasy stock if he can be a starter for a full season. And this offseason he spent time with the same private quarterback coach who helped Josh Allen, so hopefully that will pay dividends. The Colts also added a new weapon in tight end Tyler Warren with a first-round pick in the NFL Draft, and Richardson has a solid receiving corps with Warren, Michael Pittman, Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce. We'll see if Richardson can beat out Jones for the starting job, and then it could be a breakout season for Richardson if he remains the starter all year.