With the Patriots drafting TreVeyon Henderson in the second round, Antonio Gibson's value is greatly diminished, and he is not a recommended draft pick in anything other than deep leagues. Gibson ended his first season with the Patriots with three consecutive games of 10-12 carries, having stolen playing time from the fumble-prone Rhamondre Stevenson. That momentum was stopped when the Patriots drafted Henderson, likely relegating Gibson to third string. He may play on third downs, but he is unlikely to contribute meaningful stats.