Dulin is a reserve receiver for the Colts, but he has minimal Fantasy value coming into the season. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Dulin will be the No. 5 receiver in Indianapolis behind Michael Pittman, Josh Downs, Alec Pierce and Adonai Mitchell, and Dulin also has to compete with Tyler Warren for targets. It sets up for Dulin getting limited production, and he only has 35 catches for 517 yards and four touchdowns in six seasons with the Colts in his career. Dulin does contribute on special teams for Indianapolis, which keeps him on the roster, but he likely won't be relevant for many Fantasy managers this year.