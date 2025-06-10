Since 2010, there have been four RBs selected with a top-six pick in the NFL Draft. That group -- which includes Trent Richardson and Leonard Fournette -- averaged 20.1 PPR points per game with a low of 17 per game (Richardson). Bijan Robinson ranked as the RB3 in 2024 with 20.1 PPR points per game, for reference. Kyren Williams was the RB10 with 17 PPR points per game. Jeanty will serve as the offensive engine for Pete Carroll, Chip Kelly, and the new-look Raiders. Kelly reinvented the run game for the 2024 Ohio State Buckeyes, implementing more man/gap run designs that resulted in career-best efficiency for TreVeyon Henderson. And, of course, Carroll has also watched over some legendary RB seasons. Jeanty is set up for a monstrous rookie output. He probably will not slip much further than the end of Round 1 in Fantasy drafts and may well lead the RB position in scoring right away.