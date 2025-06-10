Rarely did Estime do enough last season for Fantasy managers to get excited. He scored twice and had 10-plus PPR points once in 13 games. He should carve out a role as a potential short-yardage back for the Broncos, but all expectations are that rookie R.J. Harvey will handle the majority of touches for the team. That would leave Estime as a TD-or-bust backup RB who will probably get picked with a late-round flier in a handful of drafts.