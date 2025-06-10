You can do better than the Bears for your Fantasy defense. They were not a top-15 unit last year and we don't rank them as a top-15 unit this season. Grady Jarrett, Dayo Odeyingbo, and Shemar Turner may help the defensive line, but it's not enough to make us want to start them even against J.J. McCarthy in his first NFL start. If they prove us wrong they should be available on the waiver wire to stream them later in the year.