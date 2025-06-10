Pairing Bucky Irving's talent with Liam Coen's offensive design (and Tampa's mauling offensive line) created something special in 2024. Tuten posted a higher career avoided tackle rate and yardage after contact per rush rate than Irving, and Irving's advanced data profile was spectacular. Tuten also outweighs Irving by 14 pounds and brings game-changing speed to quickly turn open space into Fantasy points. Creating space is Coen's specialty. The Bucs had the most effective screen game in the NFL in 2025. Rachaad White ranked third in the NFL in screen targets, and Irving also ranked top 10. The only offense that used pre-snap motion to boost the run game more effectively than the Bucs was the Rams. Irving averaged 4.8 yards per static rush, compared to 5.8 on rushes involving pre-snap motion. His explosive run rate fell from 11.4% on motion runs to 6.9% on static runs. Tuten's outlook is not a 1-for-1 comparison to Irving's rookie season -- the surrounding infrastructure in Tampa Bay clearly was better. And Tuten's rookie profile is more volatile -- featuring more fumbles, more stuffed runs, and less receiving production. Tuten is a high-upside dart throw starting Round 10 of your drafts that you may have to cut from your roster before the midseason point.