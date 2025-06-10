Grupe will remain the kicker for the Saints this season, but he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. He could be added off the waiver wire during the year as a bye-week replacement, or if he gets off to a hot start. He's done well in his first two seasons in New Orleans with 57-of-68 made field goals and 71-of-73 made PATs. He's also connected on 12-of-17 field goals of 50-plus yards over that span. This year, New Orleans could struggle to score after Derek Carr retired, which could limit Grupe's scoring chances. But that could change as the season unfolds, so don't be surprised if Grupe is a waiver-wire option at some point.