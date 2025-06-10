Nix's success as a rookie catapults him into the conversation of must-draft QBs after the top-six options this fall. In his favor is a play designer in Sean Payton who maximized Nix's skills as both a thrower and a runner, affording him the chance to finish as a top-10 Fantasy passer both in terms of points per game and consistency. Nix also saw notable reinforcements to his offense, from new pass-catchers Evan Engram and rookie Pat Bryant to three-down speedster R.J. Harvey at running back. Working against him is regression both as a runner and a thrower: 19% of Nix's 2024 Fantasy stats were from his running, and defenses will probably be much more diligent in their preparation for him with a year of film out there. Either or both of these factors could drop Nix to the bottom of the top-12 range, which is still fine but not exactly desirable. There's little harm in taking Nix as one of the first eight or so QBs off the board, which means he'd be a top-20 overall pick in Superflex/two-QB formats, but potentially a pick in Round 8 or 9 in one-QB leagues.