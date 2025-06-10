A fourth-round pick in 2024, Allen averaged only 3.6 yards per carry on 92 carries in his rookie season. In one game without Breece Hall, Allen scored 12.1 PPR points on 15 touches against Miami, but he split snaps and touches almost evenly with Isaiah Davis. While Allen is likely next in line if Hall were to miss time, it's unclear what kind of role Davis would play. Therefore, Allen is a low-end handcuff and worth considering with a late-round pick.