Cooks struggled to find consistency in an inconsistent Cowboys pass game in 2024 and his playing time dropped significantly as Dallas moved to heavier personnel packages. Cooks saw 29 total touches and played under 40% of the Cowboys' snaps in 2024 -- both barely cracked the top 100 among all receivers. He joins the Saints for the 2025 season and New Orleans has an open depth chart for targets after Chris Olave, but more uncertainty in the pass game after Derek Carr retired. A rookie in Tyler Shough could be at the helm at QB. Cooks is not worth drafting in any format.